As a native son who fled Alabama 50 years ago, during the interminable governorships of George C. Wallace, and only returned in 2019, I found Jefferson Cowie’s “Freedom’s Dominion: A Saga of White Resistance to Federal Power” to be informative, satisfying and inspiring.
The wonder is that it has not been touted in Alabama to a greater extent, since it was announced on May 7 Cowie had won the 2023 Pulitzer Prize for History. The prize was $15,000, and Cowie’s agent currently charges $15,000 for each speaking engagement he books for Cowie. Travel expenses are extra.
Studies of Whiteness were the vogue in the social sciences 25 years ago — except for history. With “Freedom’s Dominion,” an examination over centuries of White resistance to federal authority in Barbour County, Alabama, Cowie has blown every Whiteness study out of the water.
Cowie has demonstrated in the most powerful way possible that when history uncovers the past it can also address perplexing problems of the present day. It is likely many White Alabamans do not want the mirror of history to be turned on them to reveal their connection to such a shocking, reprehensible past.
When Wallace won his governorship for the first time in 1962 — in a landslide — he was the fifth man from Barbour County to occupy that chair. Wallace dominated only the last quarter of Cowie’s book, so this study allows readers to see how all five governors were cut from the same cloth, representing the interests of Whites in a county and state with a majority non-White population, all decrying federal overreach into the affairs of the state. This rhetoric, this dynamic, holds sway in 2023 far beyond the borders of Alabama and not just in The Deep South.
To appreciate the work of historians and the particular magic of Cowie, examine his description on pages 344-346 of a meeting in the Oval Office in 1965 between Wallace and President Lyndon Baines Johnson.
By this point in his career, Wallace had proven he could win in presidential primaries outside the South. He was used to dominating the soapbox with every speech and press conference he gave. Wallace had requested the meeting, but he met his match with the wily LBJ, who told Wallace to “stop looking back to 1865 and start planning for 2065.”
In contemporary parlance, Cowie stated LBJ “owned” Wallace during their three-hour meeting. I chuckled and was curious to see the sources Cowie used for his fresh and memorable description of that meeting.
I recognized Dan Carter’s “The Politics of Rage,” one of a dozen sources, and marveled at Cowie’s skill at synthesis and interpretation. Two days after the Wallace meeting, LBJ went on national television, introduced the Voting Rights Bill and gave a speech etched in memory for the millions who watched him, ending with, “and ... we ... shall ... overcome.”
“Freedom’s Dominion” is a remarkable book, an unforgettable read, one I would pay to get into the hands of my congressional representatives in Washington, D.C. Do you think Tommy Tuberville would read it?
