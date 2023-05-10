Rebel Bayou

Samuel and Sarah Hyde, “Rebel Bayou.” The University of Louisiana at Lafayette Press, 2022. ISBN 9781946160942. Paperback, 244 pages. $19.99.

The Florida Parishes in Louisiana are located north of Lake Pontchartrain and New Orleans. These parishes were once part of West Florida in colonial times and have struggled with a diverse rural population, which is historically poor and not the best example of 21st-century American culture, nor have they ever been. Their history is marked by violence and ignorance. 

However, people still live there and deserve respect and study. They have gotten little of either over the years. The culture of Louisiana is diverse, and in New Orleans and other major cities, pleasantly diverting with strong hints of its French and African heritage. The Florida Parishes are rural with much less tourist appeal.

