The Florida Parishes in Louisiana are located north of Lake Pontchartrain and New Orleans. These parishes were once part of West Florida in colonial times and have struggled with a diverse rural population, which is historically poor and not the best example of 21st-century American culture, nor have they ever been. Their history is marked by violence and ignorance.
However, people still live there and deserve respect and study. They have gotten little of either over the years. The culture of Louisiana is diverse, and in New Orleans and other major cities, pleasantly diverting with strong hints of its French and African heritage. The Florida Parishes are rural with much less tourist appeal.
Whatever may be said, the Florida Parishes’ attempts to overcome their relative isolation are an uphill battle. “Rebel Bayou” is written to introduce this area to the rest of the nation and beyond and to help its people shed any perception of inferiority. As trained historians, Samuel and Sarah Hyde are aware of the lack of accurate written history available telling the region’s story and they have researched and written many articles and books to fill that gap. It is a work combining accurate history with imagined characters based on the historical record. In this case, the result is a lively account and the latest example of their work to make history people will enjoy reading. As usual, they are successful.
This book has several themes. It is a love story centering on two characters, Ready Wright and Mollie, who are fictional creations but figure prominently throughout the book. Ready served in the Confederate Army. There are members of their families and their former slaves, now freed servants.
There is also a beloved old preacher who serves as the community’s conscience and religious leader and has been doing so since the Civil War. The general store owner and his wife are also well regarded and, like the preacher, have been there for decades. Much like the preacher, the general store owner is almost murdered by Night Riders.
The Night Riders are thoroughly bad men who terrorize the community, especially Black people and anyone who they think is a Yankee. Otherwise, race relations are reasonably good, especially for the postwar South … which may not be saying much.
The school teacher is a young Yankee woman who is generally well-liked and quite perceptive. Perhaps predictably, she falls in love with a man who served as an officer in the Union Army and saved Ready’s life during the war.
Ready makes friends with a New Orleans African from Haiti whose mother and grandmother are Voodoo priestesses and have sent him away from the Crescent City after his life is threatened. Ready likes him and asks all sorts of questions about Voodoo, because it is virtually unknown in the Florida Parishes. There are descriptions of Voodoo rituals in the book based upon the written historical record. These are very interesting and a bit scary. There is also an account of a trip to see relatives in Mobile and Pensacola and the dangers of the journey. Like the descriptions of Mobile and Pensacola in the postwar world, the account of the journey there and back is very well done. Mobile was especially impressive to the Florida Parishes natives. These are all subplots the authors have skillfully woven into the story.
The most important theme in “Rebel Bayou” is the clash between the Night Riders and their KKK allies to wrest control of society from the hands of the people and take it for themselves. In the course of their postwar efforts, crops are destroyed, buildings burned and people are routinely murdered to demonstrate the futility of resisting the reactionary forces.
As the toll of death and destruction mounts after the Civil War, a few people finally band together to fight the terrorists. The outcome of all this comes at the book’s end. The terrorists outnumber their opponents and look to be winning when the people who live and work on Mr. Gilmore’s plantation join the resistance. Gilmore has not been hit as hard as others, and the leaders of the terrorists work for him and live on his land, so he has turned a blind eye to what has been going on. He comes to his senses and sends his people to fight on the side of legal government. The terrorists are defeated in a battle in the night, their leaders killed and their evil plans largely die with them.
“Rebel Bayou” ends in a dramatic way, which makes one think of a feature movie. If it is too good to be entirely true, it is the outcome the reader has hoped for. The people of the Florida Parishes have won the day and need to apologize no more.
Samuel and Sarah Hyde, authors of “Rebel Bayou,”will be at the Haunted Book Shop across from The Saenger Theatre to sign copies of their new book on Friday May 12 during Art Walk from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Please stop by, meet them and buy a book.
