Jon Hamm is a worthy successor to America’s finest smart aleck, Chevy Chase, in “Confess, Fletch,” a zany, lightweight comedy that we didn’t know we needed in our lives. Rolling along with the loose pace and low-stakes plot, you might look around and realize they don’t make comedies like this very often these days.
This reboot of the 1985 neo-noir comedy replicates the original formula pretty closely. Fletch is a wise-cracking, unlikely hero, an investigative reporter who gets caught up in the criminal case he is working on. Hamm is a classically handsome, square-jawed man, whereas Chase had his own quirky appeal, so this Fletch is somewhat more charming than smarmy. Rest assured, however, that the requisite Fletch sarcasm is still in full force.
In “Confess, Fletch,” our hero is investigating the stolen paintings of an Italian millionaire when he stumbles upon a murdered woman. He starts off helping the police investigation and eventually becomes a suspect. He also starts dating the daughter of the Italian millionaire.
The plot is inconsequential. It’s just fun to watch. This is a stupid comedy, and I mean that as a compliment. It is not a revisionist version of anything; it does not reinvent the form, question tropes or explore anything high concept in even the slightest. If there is anything daring about this movie, it is that it does not try to be anything more than an amusing romp led by a funny man.
That funny man is not the only hilarious thing going on in “Confess, Fletch.” The supporting cast is full of scene-stealers, most notably Ayden Mayeri as a rookie cop who goes by Griz. Her delivery, time and again, is simply perfect, earnest yet nonchalant. With her partner, Detective Monroe, played by Roy Wood Jr., they are another entry in the time-honored buddy cop tradition. Interestingly, this film ends up having mostly “good guys” chasing one another and mixing it up.
Fletch encounters many other zany supporting actors, and my favorite was Annie Mumolo as a totally unhinged neighbor named Eve. During Fletch’s attempt to interview her, Eve casually sets fire to her kitchen, slices her hand open and wreaks havoc without even noticing. Fetch is traumatized, but Mumolo shows us these are everyday occurrences for her character, and it is absolutely hilarious.
Kyle MacLachlan drops by to play a germaphobe art dealer who unwinds to loud EDM, bringing his singular daffy presence to the mix, and the film is all the better for it. I have saved what will be for many people the best for last — Hamm’s old “Mad Men” boss, John Slattery, shows up to play Fletch’s old boss. They are delightful, and I only wish they had had more scenes together.
The film feels so lived-in and familiar, so much like a movie we adults of a certain age grew up watching, that it gives the pleasant sensation of an old favorite. Upon first viewing, it already seems like you’re catching a beloved flick on TBS. So, no, it is not noteworthy in its cinematic inventiveness, and suspense is near the bottom of its list of good qualities. There are no special effects to speak of, and the camera work is unremarkable.
Shaggy, silly and sarcastic, “Confess, Fletch” is a throwback mystery comedy that’s so easy to enjoy that it is almost a guilty pleasure. Hamm shambles through in a most winning way, and the time you spend watching “Confess, Fletch,” will pass by so pleasantly, you will be eager to watch it again. It is a new old favorite, an instant re-watcher.
“Confess, Fletch” is now playing at all listed multiplex theaters.
NEW THIS WEEK
• “Halloween Ends”: In this unexpected final chapter, set four years after the events of last year’s “Halloween Kills,” Laurie (Jamie Lee Curtis) is living with her granddaughter, Allyson (Andi Matichak), and is finishing writing her memoir. Michael Myers hasn’t been seen in a while. After allowing Michael's specter to determine and drive her reality for decades, Laurie has decided to liberate herself from fear and rage and embrace life. But when a young man (Rohan Campbell) is accused of killing a boy he was babysitting, it ignites a cascade of violence and terror that will force Laurie to finally confront the evil she can’t control, once and for all. All multiplex theaters.
• “Don’t Look at the Demon”: In Brando Lee’s film based on real (banned) religious rituals and his own experiences, an emotionally damaged spiritual medium leads a paranormal investigative TV crew to a haunted home in Malaysia. There, they discover that the dangerous entity that dwells in the house may have a connection to her own mysterious past. All multiplex theaters.
Asia Frey grew up in Mobile and went to college at New York University where she studied literature. She has written for Lagniappe since the very first issue and when she is not watching movies, she works as a librarian.
