Ring in the new year with reflection, community and joy at the 2023 Jewish Film Festival, occurring in person again for the first time since 2020. Attendees can once more gather to view films together, have group discussions, hear guest speakers and enjoy refreshments. And this year marks the first time a live theatrical performance will be a part of the festival.
The festival kicks off Sunday, Jan. 8, at 2 p.m., at Springhill Avenue Temple with an outstanding film, “Farewell, Mr. Haffman.” This edge-of-your-seat drama has won numerous audience awards around the country including at the prestigious San Francisco Jewish Film Festival. The festival returns to the temple on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 7 p.m., with a fascinating documentary, “Why the Jews?” The film reveals a startling link between the people’s stunning achievements and the darkest moments in their history.
Next, the festival partners with the Joe Jefferson Players and director Eric Browne to present the one-act play “Anne and Emmett,” an imaginary conversation between Anne Frank and Emmett Till, both victims of racial intolerance and hatred. Frank is the 13-year-old Jewish girl whose diary provided a gripping perspective on the Holocaust. Till is the 14-year-old African American boy whose brutal murder in Mississippi sparked the American Civil Rights Movement.
There is a limited number of free tickets for the performance on Thursday, Jan. 12. The play will have its regular run on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 13, 14 and 15. There will also be student performances of this compelling play as part of the Julien Marx Student Holocaust Film Series, a vital part of the festival.
The festival resumes in Fairhope at the USA Performance Center on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 7 p.m., with the remarkable film “The Man in the Basement.” In this taut psychological thriller, a Parisian architect sells his flat’s unused cellar to a former history teacher who is well-mannered and seemingly normal. But when he takes up residence, the stranger’s secret life as an anti-Semitic conspiracy theorist emerges. Provocative and superbly acted, this nightmare scenario based on a true story will keep audiences guessing from one unsettling moment to the next. Author Roy Hoffman will lead a discussion following the film.
The festival moves to the Mobile Museum of Art on Thursday, Jan. 19, at 3 p.m., for the documentary “Bad Nazi, Good Nazi,” the extraordinary story of German officer Wilm Hosenfeld, who was immortalized in Roman Polanski’s film as the Nazi who saved the life of “The Pianist.” Incredibly, Władysław Szpilman (the pianist) is just one of 60 people Hosenfeld saved. A group of hometown supporters is inspired to have Hosenfeld memorialized at the local school he led before enlisting in Hitler’s army. But the villagers struggle to come to terms with the complicated legacy of a man they want to forget — a Nazi officer. Jewish Studies professor David Meola will lead a discussion after the film.
“The Man in the Basement” will be the first of three films screening on the campus of USA in the Laidlaw Performing Arts Center. It will be shown on Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 7 p.m. Again, Roy Hoffman will lead a discussion after the film.
On Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 7 p.m., they present the moving film “The Narrow Bridge.” This is a searching journey into the souls of four people who have lost a child or parent in violent conflict. The film follows the paths of these broken-hearted people known as the “Israeli-Palestinian Bereaved Families,” who stand side-by-side to end the violence and build a future based on dignity and equality. Despite fierce political and family opposition, they refuse to give up.
The third film at USA on Thursday, Jan. 26, is “Rose.” The film stars actress and director Françoise Fabian as a recent widow hesitantly engaging with the world while emerging from under her children’s straitjacketing. Fabian’s portrayal suffuses the character of Rose with engaging charm and sensitive depth. There’ll be a lot to discuss about the film as you enjoy a dessert reception afterward.
The final film of the festival is the remarkable “Exodus 91.” It will take place on Sunday, Jan. 29, at 2 p.m., at Ahavas Chesed Synagogue. The film is a political thriller that takes viewers behind the scenes of “Operation Solomon,” the daring military and diplomatic rescue mission to bring thousands of Ethiopians facing war and famine to Israel. The film follows Israeli diplomat Asher Naim on a seemingly insurmountable mission. As Asher learns more about these African Jews, he finds himself between worlds and facing a crisis of faith in himself and his country. A closing reception follows the film.
All of these films will be available virtually as well as in person. To learn more, see trailers and buy tickets, visit mobilejewishfederation.org. Tickets may be purchased individually or a festival pass may be purchased for $55. For more information, call the Mobile Area Jewish Federation at 251-490-4872.
New This Week
Cirkus
Dr. Roy Jamnadas is working on a theory based on “nature vs nurture.” He separates two sets of identical twins who he finds at the doorstep of the orphanage he runs, giving them up for adoption to two different families in two different cities. A few years later, when one set of twins decides to visit the city where the other set of twins run a “cirkus,” a comedy of errors full of confusion and misunderstanding ensues only for them to come face to face in the end for the big reveal. AMC Mobile 16.
M3gan
From one the most prolific minds in horror — James Wan — comes a fresh new face in terror. M3gan is a marvel of artificial intelligence, a lifelike doll programmed to be a child’s greatest companion and a parent’s greatest ally. Designed by brilliant toy company roboticist Gemma (Allison Williams, “Get Out”), M3gan can listen and watch and learn as she becomes friend and teacher, playmate and protector for the child she is bonded to. When Gemma suddenly becomes the caretaker of her orphaned 8-year-old niece, Cady (Violet McGraw, “The Haunting of Hill House”), Gemma’s unsure and unprepared to be a parent. Under intense pressure at work, Gemma decides to pair her M3gan prototype with Cady in an attempt to resolve both problems — a decision that will have unimaginable consequences. All multiplex theaters.
Asia Frey grew up in Mobile and went to college at New York University where she studied literature. She has written for Lagniappe since the very first issue and when she is not watching movies, she works as a librarian.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.