Soynika Edwards-Bush, artist-in-residence at ACAC

Soynika Edwards-Bush, artist-in-residence at ACAC

I chose well. The crowds and clamor from December’s LoDa ArtWalk were gone as I pulled into a Conti Street parking spot outside Alabama Contemporary Art Center’s (ACAC) door. When ACAC Artist-In-Residence Soynika Edwards-Bush unveiled her show the night before, the gallery was filled with the hubbub of congratulatory family and friends. Though it’s a joyful component for the artist, it isn’t optimal to the exhibit’s full impact.

The show entitled “Mama, These Look Like Lost Souls” is worth the wait. Edwards-Bush was highlighted in this column space in 2020, already well into an artistic journey melding standard representational imagery with stylized elements of what was once deemed “folk art.” This exhibit reveals her passage since then and how worthy it is of notice.

Contact Kevin Lee at klee@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Kevin Lee serves as arts editor for the Mobile, Alabama newsweekly Lagniappe. He won multiple Mobile Press Club awards for Best Commentary Print and In-Depth Reporting for Non-Daily Newspaper, a 2021 Green Eyeshade Award for criticism, was a finalist in t

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.