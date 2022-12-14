Cloudy skies this morning followed by thunderstorms during the afternoon. High around 75F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Tonight
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 49F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
I chose well. The crowds and clamor from December’s LoDa ArtWalk were gone as I pulled into a Conti Street parking spot outside Alabama Contemporary Art Center’s (ACAC) door. When ACAC Artist-In-Residence Soynika Edwards-Bush unveiled her show the night before, the gallery was filled with the hubbub of congratulatory family and friends. Though it’s a joyful component for the artist, it isn’t optimal to the exhibit’s full impact.
The show entitled “Mama, These Look Like Lost Souls” is worth the wait. Edwards-Bush was highlighted in this column space in 2020, already well into an artistic journey melding standard representational imagery with stylized elements of what was once deemed “folk art.” This exhibit reveals her passage since then and how worthy it is of notice.
Edwards-Bush’s gifted eye for hue, composition, brushwork and movement is apparent. What seems simple is a bit more complex, while conveying comfort through ease.
What’s less tangible and more valuable is her ability to imbue each piece with emotional heft. One small found-object piece entitled “Grandmama’s Sunday Purse” is just that: an older, off-white purse on a pedestal. But combined with a spool of yellow thread and needle, and an open roll of multi-colored Life Savers at its side, its role as a vessel of memory and warmth strikes a chord in the viewer.
In a tranquil corner of the exhibit hall is a tantamount chapel. On its wooden pews, a lone figure sits: a life-sized doll sewn from fabric and stuffing, its dark skin contrasts with its ivory-toned Sunday dress, a Bible clutched to its chest. In the exhibit hall’s church-like quiet, I felt cautious and respectful, as if I might intrude on the figure’s peace of mind. Though not flesh and blood, the doll didn’t feel lifeless, but energized with the artist’s talent.
The stillness is integral. It connotes the intimacy between the artist and her subjects. In that silence, you nearly expect the paintings to whisper to you, or hear faint echoes of cherished times past.
In short, the show is remarkable. If you take a fancy to Edwards-Bush’s work, my advice would be to buy it now as I wouldn’t be surprised if it was worth far more in coming years.
My only misgiving is the name of the show. None of these souls seem lost. They feel dear to the artist, of utmost value in cherished nooks within her heart.
Jazz group welcomes vocalist for holidays
The Mystic Order of the Jazz Obsessed (MOJO) marks the season with flair when vocalist Doug Breau takes centerstage for their annual Winter Solstice celebration on Dec. 19. The show starts at 6:30 p.m. in the cozy quarters of Mobile’s last surviving speakeasy, Club 601 at The Elks (601 State St.).
Breau brings a talented mix of seasoned and fresh musicians. Saxophonist Mike Lyle, trumpeter Allen Beeson, keyboardist Andrew Ayers, guitarist Ben Harper, bassist Danny Infante and drummer David White will help Breau bring an assortment of jazz standards and holiday favorites to life.
Entrance is $15, $10 for MOJO members. Door prizes and a raffle will be available. There’s a cash bar with limited food service, too.
For more information, including advance ticket sales, go to mojojazz.org.
Theatre group aids playwrights
The Chickasaw Civic Theatre (CCT) has an initiative aimed at fostering the germination of local talent. Their Writers Project is soliciting “original non-musical works from playwrights to premiere on the CCT stage.”
Guidelines are:
- It must be an original, non-musical not presented in any other venue.
- It may consist of one or more acts.
- It must be suitable in subject matter and language for the CCT audience, avoiding profane language, graphic sexual content and nudity.
A request for submissions will be posted publicly by Aug. 1 of each year. Submissions will be due by Dec. 31 of the same year and should be emailed to cctwritersproject@gmail com. All submissions will be reviewed by the play committee by the following January or February.
The playwrights’ identities will be hidden from reviewers. Accordingly, they ask writers not to share with anyone that they have submitted a work for review until after the review process is completed.
Only one play will be selected for performance each year and the playwright will be notified by April 1. CCT will not compensate the playwright for the right to present the work but will bear all production costs. Those costs include facility usage, rehearsals, set and costuming.
Kevin Lee serves as arts editor for the Mobile, Alabama newsweekly Lagniappe. He won multiple Mobile Press Club awards for Best Commentary Print and In-Depth Reporting for Non-Daily Newspaper, a 2021 Green Eyeshade Award for criticism, was a finalist in t
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.