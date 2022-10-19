AMSTERDAM

(L-R): Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, and John David Washington in 20th Century Studios' AMSTERDAM. Photo courtesy of 20th Century Studios. All Rights Reserved.

David O. Russell’s “Amsterdam” is a star-studded, whimsical costume dramedy set during and after World War I, and there is a good chance that one of your favorite actors is in it. Christian Bale, foremost, is weird and hilarious as Burt Berendsen, an army doctor who loses an eye in combat but gains two lifelong friends, who are played by Margot Robbie and John David Washington. Based on a real political conspiracy called “The Business Plot,” this film plot sees the friends framed for murder and the wild cast of characters they encounter as they attempt to clear their names. 

I’m currently teaching a high school film class and I had the pleasure of taking my students on a field trip down to the triumphantly not-closed Crescent Theater to take in this wacky caper. Even better, we disagreed about the film, so this week I get to highlight some conflicting opinions on “Amsterdam.”

Asia Frey grew up in Mobile and went to college at New York University where she studied literature. She has written for Lagniappe since the very first issue and when she is not watching movies, she works as a librarian.

