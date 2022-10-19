David O. Russell’s “Amsterdam” is a star-studded, whimsical costume dramedy set during and after World War I, and there is a good chance that one of your favorite actors is in it. Christian Bale, foremost, is weird and hilarious as Burt Berendsen, an army doctor who loses an eye in combat but gains two lifelong friends, who are played by Margot Robbie and John David Washington. Based on a real political conspiracy called “The Business Plot,” this film plot sees the friends framed for murder and the wild cast of characters they encounter as they attempt to clear their names.
I’m currently teaching a high school film class and I had the pleasure of taking my students on a field trip down to the triumphantly not-closed Crescent Theater to take in this wacky caper. Even better, we disagreed about the film, so this week I get to highlight some conflicting opinions on “Amsterdam.”
I thought it was fun to watch, amusing and romantic, and I loved the highly stylized, mannered style of acting. But most of the kids did not connect with that aspect. Also, they don’t know who Mike Myers is! Myers is just one of the amusing characters who turn up. There’s also Michael Shannon as a fellow spy, Chris Rock as an outspoken, street-wise attorney who for my money could have been in many more scenes, Rami Malek and Anya Taylor-Joy as wonderfully creepy social climbers, and none other than Robert De Niro as a beloved and stalwart veteran who everybody wants in their camp.
I thought the eccentric acting style worked with the film, but my student Ivy, a sincere writer and chicken enthusiast with ever-changing hair color, did not agree, saying, “The movie was so long and yet the plot was both over- and underdeveloped. The acting was incredibly stiff at times as well. When you’re watching a movie, you want to be in their world. But ‘Amsterdam’ made it feel like the characters were in mine.”
I agree with her about the plot; this film was a delightful way to spend two-plus hours, but it would have been even more delightful if it had been two-minus hours, and its excessive length is tied up with its other problems. Namely, the message of the film ends up being overstated. The story is a little complicated, but by the end, we are all caught up. And in a film that is either uplifting or overly sentimental depending on the viewers’ disposition, we did not need a voiceover explaining to us what life is all about. I already agreed with the film’s worldview; a gratuitous voiceover nearly changed my mind.
However, I thought the production design was fabulous and Christian Bale’s hair alone was worth watching. He is given by far the best stuff to do and say, while Margot Robbie, who is luminously beautiful and gloriously costumed, lacks as much backstory. Bringing up the rear is John David Washington, who is the romantic lead and forced to be the straight man, and plays it pretty flat most of the time. In writing and directing the film, David O. Russell simply lacked the conviction and confidence that he lavished on the other two leads when creating Washington’s character.
I guess teenagers just don’t enjoy a running gag involving a glass eye as much as I do, because they were not as enthralled by Bale’s schtick. Another student, Albert, a thoughtful young man with a penchant for the French New Wave, felt that this film did not live up to his expectations: “Seeing the trailer, cast and premise of the film, I was expecting a fun murder mystery similar to something like ‘Knives Out’ or ‘Game Night,’ but the entertainment fell short ... The exposition sets up an interesting premise, but the story becomes too convoluted and takes too long to establish a point. It was an obnoxious, tedious and forgettable movie.” Ouch. Well, I didn’t find it forgettable, just a little overblown. I agree it was slightly tedious at times, but I would not go so far as to call it obnoxious. Kids today!
Many of my students (due to my great teaching) compared it unfavorably to a film we watched in class, Wes Anderson’s “The Grand Budapest Hotel,” in that it was a personal misadventure set against a historical backdrop, the ramp-up to WWII. It lacked that film’s intense focus and singular vision, applying color and whimsy in a more slapdash style. Nevertheless, I certainly thought it was worth watching. Watching it with teenagers made me realize how few movies get made for adults, and “Amsterdam,” despite the brief and somewhat random appearance of Taylor Swift, is a comedy for grown-ups.
“Amsterdam” is playing at all multiplex theaters, the Crescent Theater and Nexus Cinema Dining.
New This Week
“Black Adam”
In ancient Kahndaq, Teth-Adam was bestowed the almighty powers of the gods. After using these powers for vengeance, he was imprisoned, becoming Black Adam (Dwayne Johnson). Nearly 5,000 years have passed, and Black Adam has gone from man to myth to legend. Now free, his unique form of justice, born out of rage, is challenged by modern-day heroes who form the Justice Society of America: Hawkman, Dr. Fate, Atom Smasher and Cyclone. All multiplex theaters, Nexus Cinema Dining.
“Ticket to Paradise”
Academy Award winners George Clooney and Julia Roberts reunite on the big screen as exes who find themselves on a shared mission to stop their lovestruck daughter from making the same mistake they once made. All multiplex theaters, Nexus Cinema Dining.
“Doctor G”
An Indian Hindi-language medical campus comedy film. AMC Mobile 16.
Asia Frey grew up in Mobile and went to college at New York University where she studied literature. She has written for Lagniappe since the very first issue and when she is not watching movies, she works as a librarian.
