Meet Me in the Bathroom: Pulse Films

Maybe the most evocative aspect of the music documentary “Meet Me in the Bathroom” is the unintentional self-indulgence of the whole thing. The tone matches the subject matter perfectly, a fawning look at the rise of some of the most popular indie bands of the turn of the century, including The Strokes, Yeah Yeah Yeahs and Interpol. It’s based on music journalist Lizzy Goodman’s oral history of the same name and, like that book, mostly tells its story through stitched-together found fragments rather than an overarching narrative.

Of course, if you happen to be a fan of those bands, you’ve probably already read the book and you will be excited by this documentary. But really, this film is more of a celebration than a “documentary.” There is not much to be gained or learned, but it’s kind of a fun way to travel back in time. If you can put yourself back in the mindset of being young enough not to despise the cool kids onscreen, it is a nostalgic journey. Or, you might be locked into “get off my lawn” mode and unable to connect with these disaffected youths in their itty bitty black jeans. 

Teyana Taylor and Aaron Kingsley appear in a still from A Thousand and One by A.V. Rockwell, an official selection of the U.S. Dramatic Competition at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival.
Asia Frey grew up in Mobile and went to college at New York University where she studied literature. She has written for Lagniappe since the very first issue and when she is not watching movies, she works as a librarian.

