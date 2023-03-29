Teyana Taylor and Aaron Kingsley appear in a still from A Thousand and One by A.V. Rockwell, an official selection of the U.S. Dramatic Competition at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute | photo by Focus Features
Maybe the most evocative aspect of the music documentary “Meet Me in the Bathroom” is the unintentional self-indulgence of the whole thing. The tone matches the subject matter perfectly, a fawning look at the rise of some of the most popular indie bands of the turn of the century, including The Strokes, Yeah Yeah Yeahs and Interpol. It’s based on music journalist Lizzy Goodman’s oral history of the same name and, like that book, mostly tells its story through stitched-together found fragments rather than an overarching narrative.
Of course, if you happen to be a fan of those bands, you’ve probably already read the book and you will be excited by this documentary. But really, this film is more of a celebration than a “documentary.” There is not much to be gained or learned, but it’s kind of a fun way to travel back in time. If you can put yourself back in the mindset of being young enough not to despise the cool kids onscreen, it is a nostalgic journey. Or, you might be locked into “get off my lawn” mode and unable to connect with these disaffected youths in their itty bitty black jeans.
“Meet Me In the Bathroom” will take you back 20 years to the whimsy of the Y2K scare and the horror of September 11, certain aspects of which I found depicted here better than anywhere else I have seen. The very personal handheld footage from that day was personally very resonant for me, and the appearance of the event in the film was shocking and effective. Just like in reality, it struck a bunch of blithe young people unaware, and the intrusion of history upon self-absorbed artists actually worked really well.
Filmmakers Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace have already covered one of the subjects featured here — James Murphy of LCD Soundsystem — in their 2012 documentary “Shut Up and Play the Hits”; his journey from club DJ to forming a record label and his amusingly planned-out drug experimentation was some of the more compelling film content. He is sufficiently self-conscious that his interviews are interesting to watch. Can’t really say the same for The Strokes. Their good looks, good fortune and huge success are not really nuanced with much of anything, making a hate-watch of their journey perhaps inevitable.
The footage is fun to look at, but no cohesive narrative or point of view emerges. Most of these bands are still producing music; Yeah Yeah Yeahs just released an album and LCD Soundsystem has, among other stuff coming out, a very visible song in “White Noise” that gets played on the radio all the time. I don’t think most of the bands explored are quite in the past tense yet. This flick also boasted some of the ticks that annoy me in documentaries, such as uncredited voice-overs that leave the viewer unsure of who is talking.
However, there are moments of self-reflection that are worthwhile viewing, mostly concerning drug abuse. Karen O is fairly articulate about the self-destructive tendencies that emerged as a coping mechanism for the fame she experienced, particularly as a female, and she is an interesting enough artist that she has something to say. Less fascinating is hearing Interpol member Carlos Dengler discussing his signature gun holster accessory. He doesn’t even give us a reason for it; he just thinks it looks cool.
This film is the same way; there’s not much reason for it, but it looks cool. A documentary doesn’t have to be a “tell-all exposé” to be worth watching, but this is darned close to “tell-none.” I read a few other reviews of this particular film before writing my own, and I noticed an interesting phenomenon, which is that most of the other writers ended up making the review about themselves. The navel-gazing and competitive posing of the film is so pervasive, it’s contagious. But look, I made it almost through the whole review before I mentioned I went to NYU with the holster guy from Interpol.
“Meet Me in the Bathroom” is currently available to rent.
New This Week
A Thousand and One
This film follows unapologetic and free-spirited Inez (Teyana Taylor), who kidnaps her 6-year-old son, Terry, from the foster care system. Holding onto their secret and each other, mother and son set out to reclaim their sense of home, identity and stability in a rapidly changing New York City. AMC Mobile 16.
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves
A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure. All multiplex theaters, Nexus Cinema Dining.
Spinning Gold
What do Donna Summer, Parliament, Gladys Knight, The Isley Brothers, The Village People and Bill Withers all have in common with the rock band KISS? They all rose to their musical heights under the watchful ear of the music industry's most colorful and brilliant music producer, Neil Bogart, founder of Casablanca Records, the most successful independent record company of all time. In a story so unbelievable that it can only be true, this motion picture recounts the musical journey of Neil Bogart and how his Casablanca Records created the greatest soundtrack of our lives. AMC Mobile 16.
Asia Frey grew up in Mobile and went to college at New York University where she studied literature. She has written for Lagniappe since the very first issue and when she is not watching movies, she works as a librarian.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.