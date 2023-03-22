When Mobile Opera stages Giacomo Puccini’s “La Rondine” on March 24 and 26, there’s some symmetry in play.
The eighth of Puccini’s 12 works, “La Rondine” premiered in Monte Carlo in 1917, just as European hostilities escalated into World War I. Those who saw it loved it, but the opera would only spread its wings after armistice.
In a parallel, Mobile Opera was set to begin rehearsals on this recent version in March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown was announced. So, this production will finally get its debut.
The dynamic work is filled with the genre’s familiar elements: mistaken identities, divisive familial ties and social class strictures. It also has an American origin.
“The idea came from Andreas Dippel, an American operatic tenor turned Broadway impresario,” Mobile Opera General Director Scott Wright said. “It was originally intended to be an operetta with spoken dialogue to help carry the plot. An American audience would have called it musical theater.”
Puccini labored through three endings to “La Rondine” before his 1924 death. Though there was no definitive version settled on by the composer, Wright described its artistic merit as “unquestioned.”
“He incorporated new and old dance forms into the score so that the music waltzes and tangoes its way around the dramatic core, but always with a sense of humor,” Wright said.
Shows are at The Temple Downtown (351 St. Francis St.). Friday curtain is 7:30 p.m. The Sunday matinee is at 2:30 p.m.
Tickets are $45 and $30. Student tickets are $10. They are available online at mobileopera.org or by calling 251-432-6772.
Ballet takes wing at Civic Center
Mobile Ballet’s March 25-26 rendition of “Swan Lake” at the Mobile Civic Center Theater (401 Civic Center Drive) features principal dancers with global resumes. Yuriko Kajiya of Houston Ballet recently performed the Tchaikovsky masterpiece in Japan and she will be joined by Houston colleague Connor Walsh as Prince Siegfried. Additionally, Orlando Ballet’s Daniel Benavides and Cary Ballet Conservatory of North Carolina’s Agustin de Sousa will be guest artists.
This innovative version of the mainstay ballet features new costumes and choreography by Katia Garza and Israel Rodriguez after Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov. Mobile Ballet’s swan corps is 18 dancers. This closing selection for Mobile Ballet’s 35th anniversary season was last performed by them in 2016.
The Saturday evening performance features live accompaniment by the Mobile Ballet Orchestra. David Ott will conduct.
The Saturday curtain is 7:30 p.m. Sunday matinee is at 2:30 p.m.
Tickets are $20-$60 and available at mobileballet.org.
For more information, call 251-342-2241 or email info@mobileballet.org.
Resurrected Twain comedy at CCT
Starving artist Jean-François Millet thinks his talent should reward him in life rather than balloon in worth after his death. His plan to fake his own demise, then pose as his widowed twin sister suffers from the inevitable chaos that rules our universe.
This foundation for Mark Twain’s 1898 play “Is He Dead?” provided its own irony. Twain passed away a few years after finishing the play and plans to mount it in New York City and London never materialized. It was forgotten, then playwright David Ives adapted it for the modern stage and it premiered in 2007. Its acclaimed Broadway run earned a Tony Award for actor Norbert Leo Butz.
Seth Taylor leads a cast of 12 into the Chickasaw Civic Theatre’s (801 Iroquois St.) production of Twain’s three-act romp that Variety called a “ripely enjoyable confection.” Veteran director Sean Dudley helms the work.
“Is He Dead?” runs March 24-April 2. Friday and Saturday curtain is 7:30 p.m. Sunday matinee is at 2 p.m.
Tickets are $18, $15 for seniors, students and military.
For more information, call 251-457-8887 or go to cctshows.com.
Excelsior birthday bash
Mobile’s Excelsior Band will add to an already illustrious 12-month span with its 140th birthday celebration at Ben May Main Library (701 Government St.) on March 26, 2:30 p.m. The concert in Bernheim Hall is followed by a reception.
The band was honored with a National Endowment for the Arts fellowship in June 2022. It included a $25,000 award and the band was featured in a film that premiered in November.
The event is free. For more information, call 251-545-3366 or email vlonga@mplonline.org.
Web of love in Langan
The Playhouse in the Park (4851 Museum Drive) stages the timeless and touching “Charlotte’s Web” March 24-April 2. Friday and Saturday curtain at 7:30 p.m. Sunday matinee at 2:30 p.m.
Tickets are $18, $16 for students and seniors. They are available at playhouseinthepark.org.
