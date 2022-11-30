Mike Garand is energetic and enthusiastic about the new Joe Jefferson Players’ (JJP) production of “Rent” that debuts Dec. 2. He needs the verve considering he’s both directing the musical play and acting in it.
“In the early days, the character of Mark was originally supposed to be a composer as [show creator Jonathan Larson] wrote it, but then he decided that was a little too on the nose and made him a filmmaker instead,” Garand said.
Mark’s documentarian vocation suits Garand’s own leanings. Though he estimates a dozen “independent short films, commercials, music videos” and like fare to his directorial credit, this is his first time to helm a stage production. It’s made easier by talent.
“Out of our 15 cast members, nine of them are first-timers here at JJP and every single one of them are some of the most phenomenal and intuitive vocalists,” Garand said.
Vocal talent is integral to the show’s origins. Initially, playwright Billy Aronson wanted to reimagine Giacomo Puccini’s “La Boheme” amidst modern New York City’s hustle and clamor, so he joined forces with composer Larson, who suggested Manhattan’s bohemian East Village as the perfect setting. Aronson eventually relinquished control to Larson who worked on the play between his table-waiting shifts.
Operatic experience wasn’t necessary for this contemporary retelling as a rock opera, but the director noted many of his cast “have backgrounds in vocal pedagogy.”
“Some of our younger cast actually have work in education, minoring in opera or music, so there’s some of that sprinkled around,” Garand said.
The love of music initially worked against Larson as his project emerged unwieldy, with a complex plot and too much music. It was workshopped, reshaped and trimmed, with the song list pared to 42 numbers. The story of impoverished artists dealing with the AIDS/HIV crisis and creative legacies cut short opened off-Broadway in 1996. Ironically, it premiered immediately following Larson’s own death from an undiagnosed coronary disorder. “Rent” went on to reap a Pulitzer Prize and four Tony Awards.
Garand opted for a new audition method when he accepted video submissions for weeks prior to in-person tryouts. His idea was to provide opportunity beyond Mobile’s standard theatrical circles in keeping with the play’s themes of creating and widening community.
“We started music rehearsals in September and approached this much like a chorale or acapella group, just sitting in circles for a good month before we even hit the stage,” Garand said.
This production is a culmination of Garand’s personal admiration for Larson’s career, stirred from encountering the playwright’s “Tick, Tick … Boom” in 2003. Garand took a pilgrimage, first to the Library of Congress where he pored over Larson’s handwritten notes for both shows.
“Then I went on to New York City where I actually got an Airbnb two buildings down from his apartment where he lived, worked and died,” Garand said.
That’s how Garand knew to describe JJP’s facility (11 S. Carlen St.) as “remarkably similar to the New York theater workshop where [‘Rent’] was originally produced in 1994 and 1996.” It’s also how he found a mentor in Larson’s old friend and producer Victoria Leacock Hoffman. She will be on hand for a Q&A session at the conclusion of a special Thursday, Dec. 8, performance dedicated to local human rights efforts. Proceeds will be donated to AIDS Alabama South and The Homeless Coalition. The $25 entrance ($5 non-refundable reservation fee) includes a potluck dinner. Curtain is 6:30 p.m.
The “Rent” run is Dec. 2-18. Friday and Saturday curtain is 7:30 p.m. Sunday matinee is 2 p.m. Tickets are $20, $15 for seniors and military, $10 for students.
For more information, call 251-471-1534 or go to joejeffersonplayers.com.
While Garand has been away from the JJP stage since his praiseworthy turn as Dr. Frederick Frankenstein — excuse me, “Franken-shteen” — his video pursuits are coming in handy for a special touch. Dress rehearsals have started early while footage is shot to be implemented in the play as the character Mark’s film project.
“The audience in the house will get to see what they just watched, but through Mark’s eyes,” Garand said.
In short, everyone shares someone else’s perspective. Goal met, Mr. Garand.
MMoA earns notice
The Mobile Museum of Art (MMoA) retained accreditation by the American Alliance of Museums, the highest national recognition afforded the nation’s museums. All museums undergo a reaccreditation review every 10 years, minimally.
MMoA was first accredited in 1996 and is one of only seven museums accredited in Alabama.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.