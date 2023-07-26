“Showing Up” is the perfect title for an incredibly quiet but painstakingly textured character study that largely consists of its perfectly drawn characters pretty much doing just that — showing up. Michelle Williams stars as Lizzy, a sculptor who works at an art school in Portland, Oregon.
In the days leading up to the opening of her art show, Lizzy tries to finish up her work while facing a series of extremely relatable vexations and handling these setbacks with the kind of self-pity and passive aggression that will be familiar to pretty much everyone. “Showing Up” is painfully realistic.
As you may imagine, everyone at this art school takes their artwork and themselves extremely seriously. Whether you find the dialogue funny or not might say a lot about you, but the details of these sincere artists ring incredibly true. The costumes in particular seemed rendered by a person with great familiarity with the people and location being portrayed; it is like a tote bag catalog come to life, and not a bandana is out of place. The defiantly dowdy skirts and white Crocs the gorgeous Williams wears speak to us about her character even when she is not, which is actually the case quite often. She lets her bewildered smirk do a lot of her talking for her.
This film is a loving but piercing portrait of unfamous artists, those who toil away in obscurity, arguing over scraps of recognition. “Showing Up” delicately honors their efforts while lambasting the tiny, inconsequential kingdoms people in that profession — and really in any profession — fight battles over. Lizzy is jealous of her fellow artist and landlord, Jo (Hong Chau), who exceeds her professionally in measures so minor they are not really visible to the casual observer. But everyone in the art department is on the edge of their seats about whether Jo will actually reap the honor of having a catalog created for her art show. Without it, she moans, the show is simply her senior thesis all over again. These seemingly mundane molehills manage to actually deliver the kind of drama you have to really listen for, but it is very much present.
If you have ever redirected fear and anger over a big topic — like your divorced parents being in the same room or the whereabouts of a mentally unstable family member — into squabbles about a tiny topic — like the number of cheese cubes being served to guests — then “Showing Up” might emotionally destroy you. Then again, it might put you to sleep. There is not a lot of action. Lizzy and Jo care for an injured pigeon, a seemingly pointless task someone mocks them for. A viewer could feel the same way about the film itself and its deeply muted stakes.
This film is not for everyone. The world it portrays is one that particularly interests me, and I have been stalking its rental release since I read a description of it somewhere. A cranky female sculpture shuffles around and nothing happens? And the girl is Michelle Williams? Sign me up! I’m here for a subtle roast of a typical university ceramics department, but that might, admittedly, be too niche for some.
Director Kelly Reichardt is a practitioner of what has been termed “slow cinema,” and this work, another collaboration with her soft-spoken muse Williams, is certainly that. I didn’t even realize they were building tension or even working with a rhythm until, at Lizzy’s highly anticipated gallery opening, their secret music reached a crescendo. The emotional rewards in “Showing Up” build subtly to a surprisingly powerful conclusion, and the performances are so real you won’t know whether to laugh or cry.
“Showing Up” is now available to rent.
New This Week
“Haunted Mansion”
Inspired by the classic theme park attraction, “Haunted Mansion” is about a woman and her son who enlist a motley crew of so-called spiritual experts to help rid their home of supernatural squatters including LaKeith Stanfield, Danny DeVito and Jamie Lee Curtis.All multiplex theaters, Nexus Cinema Dining.
“Talk to Me”
When a group of friends discover how to conjure spirits using an embalmed hand, they become hooked on the new thrill, until one of them goes too far and unleashes terrifying supernatural forces. Wait, shouldn’t they have called this movie “Talk to the Hand?” Oh well. All multiplex theaters.
“The First Slam Dunk”
Shohoku’s “speedster” and point guard, Ryota Miyagi, always plays with brains and lightning speed, running circles around his opponents while feigning composure. Born and raised in Okinawa, Japan, Ryota had a brother who was three years older. Following in the footsteps of his older brother, who was a famous local player from a young age, Ryota also became addicted to basketball. This is a Japanese animated comedy. AMC Mobile 16.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.