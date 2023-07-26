showing-up.jpg

Showing Up - A24

“Showing Up” is the perfect title for an incredibly quiet but painstakingly textured character study that largely consists of its perfectly drawn characters pretty much doing just that — showing up. Michelle Williams stars as Lizzy, a sculptor who works at an art school in Portland, Oregon.

In the days leading up to the opening of her art show, Lizzy tries to finish up her work while facing a series of extremely relatable vexations and handling these setbacks with the kind of self-pity and passive aggression that will be familiar to pretty much everyone. “Showing Up” is painfully realistic. 

haunted-mansion copy.jpg

Haunted Mansion - Walt Disney Pictures
talk-to-me.jpg

Talk to Me - Bankside Films
first-slam-dunk.jpg

The First Slam Dunk - Dandelion Animation Studio

Email Asia Frey at afrey@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.