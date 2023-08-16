For someone whose life was enmeshed with art, Catt Sirten had about as poetic a departure as possible. There was no debilitation, lengthy degradation, painful treatments or mounting medical bills. He simply exited this life quickly amidst the creative activity he loved most of all. That is more of a blessing than we want to acknowledge.
Catt earned that blessing through his embrace of his community. He unabashedly dove into local culture. He put in time with numerous arts and music festivals as an organizer, photographer and facilitator. His photos earned exhibition and publication. He viewed his curation of radio shows as a creative process, too.
Thanks to the title of Sirten’s four-decade-spanning “Catt’s Sunday Jazz Brunch” radio show, a lot of Mobilians associate him with that titular genre. Truth is, he was of greatest value to Mobile’s musical community at large. Numerous local bands in popular musical genres benefitted as he gave them invaluable broadcast play and proliferate live performance opportunities. Look at the slate of performers featured on Sirten’s 2016 Alabama Public Television series: Willie Sugarcapps, the Mulligan Brothers, the Excelsior Band, Paw Paw’s Medicine Cabinet, Lisa Mills, the Mobile Big Band Society, Mithril, Eric Erdman, Roman Street, Beverly Jo Scott, Chris Spies and Friends, Jamell Richardson, Infant Richard and the Delta Stones. Only a minor portion of that is jazz or jazz-adjacent.
“We want to leave something behind when we go and sometimes the stuff that means the most, that lasts the longest, aren’t things we think of most often. It’s not necessarily the names on the banks or the libraries or the museums. It’s how we touch someone … sometimes the results of our actions have very far-reaching effects,” Sirten said of an award recipient in 2017.
Catt made those ripples by passing on what he learned to videography students on both sides of the bay. Keith Necaise credits Sirten with “everything” in his thriving photography business. He cited a key lesson from Sirten’s lips.
“When you paint, you start with an empty canvas, and you add to it until you get what you need. When you’re a photographer, you start with a full canvas and you take away what you don’t need until you get what you want,” Necaise said.
Sirten showed that gift for simplification in a conversation when we worked together at WHIL-FM.
“That’s the difference between you and me,” Catt said. “You’re a jazz guy that’s on the radio and I’m a radio guy who plays jazz.”
I just smiled and nodded. Concise, accurate, it worked.
The jazz organization that tied our paths honored him with an award last spring, something earned by his life of service. There were even attendees who admitted they didn’t care much for jazz but wanted to be on hand for Catt. When you motivate someone to endure music that doesn’t faze them, it must be their appreciation for you that brought them.
Catt blessed so many. They returned the favor.
Legendary Dolly work at JJP
What can’t Dolly Parton do? First, the country singer-songwriter makes a head-turning transition to silver screen stardom in the 1980 hit “9 to 5.” Then, she brought her star-making film role to the theatrical stage in a collaboration with screenwriter Patricia Resnick. The production earned 15 Drama Desk nominations, the most ever by a production in a single year, and four Tony Award nominations.
Dolly’s famous comedy about friendship and revenge in the late 1970s comes to the Joe Jefferson Playhouse (11 S. Carlen St.) at the right time. A few hours in the dim coolness of a theater sounds like a welcome midsummer respite.
The tale follows three women at the point of desperation with their sexist, arrogant boss. They plan a kidnapping to set straight both him and the office. When the CEO drops by, things threaten to fly apart.
The Cathy Bouler-directed show runs Aug. 18 to Sept. 3. Friday and Saturday curtain is 7:30 p.m. Sunday matinee is 2 p.m.
Tickets are $20. They are available online or by calling 251-471-1534.
The annual Arts Soup fundraiser convenes at Crown Hall (853 Dauphin St., Ste. A) on Nov. 9, 6-9 p.m., where participants will enjoy live jazz, local restaurant cuisine and handmade art by area artists. The event benefits Love All Food Pantry at Central, which feeds 2,600 local families per month.
Tickets are $45 now, $50 at the door. Call 251-432-0591 or go to loveallpantry.org for more information.
