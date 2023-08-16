Catt

Catt Sirten

For someone whose life was enmeshed with art, Catt Sirten had about as poetic a departure as possible. There was no debilitation, lengthy degradation, painful treatments or mounting medical bills. He simply exited this life quickly amidst the creative activity he loved most of all. That is more of a blessing than we want to acknowledge.

Catt earned that blessing through his embrace of his community. He unabashedly dove into local culture. He put in time with numerous arts and music festivals as an organizer, photographer and facilitator. His photos earned exhibition and publication. He viewed his curation of radio shows as a creative process, too.

Contact Kevin Lee at klee@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.