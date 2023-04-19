Alabama Contemporary Art Center (ACAC) can be counted on for boldness. That’s why they eagerly joined forces with the Mobile County Remembrance Project (MCRP) for a unique presentation combining discomforting history with creative vision in hopes of forging a more honest recollection of our shared past and “a new imagining of who we can be moving forward.”
For the last four years, MCRP has sought to memorialize six lynching victims with historical plaques throughout the area. Their initial effort, intended to commemorate the 1909 murder of Richard Robertson downtown, ruffled feathers in 2022.
ACAC joined the fray and commissioned five artists to create an exhibit inspired by MCRP’s stories and aims. Executions of one sort became execution of another type.
The exhibit “SOIL” — a nod to earth from the lynching sites or an act of staining — was born in the minds of Tony Bingham, Soynika Edwards-Bush, Darius Hill, Vincent Lawson and June Reddix-Stennis. It runs through July 15 in the art space at 301 Conti St.
Passing through Abe Partridge’s evangelical-themed exhibit, “With Signs Following,” to reach SOIL makes for a unique cultural mixture. One is bathed in the blood of the lamb and a snake-brandishing religious fervor. The other is blood on the root and the ashes of consumptive hatred.
All of SOIL’s artists were at a sober opening filled with respectful awe rather than the standard jubilation. The work was as contemplative as intended.
Hill’s interplay of circles and spikes holds an industrial aesthetic, perhaps an allusion to the mechanical weight and domineering inertia of sociological systems, like racial superiority. Their self-perpetuation churns like a heavy machine.
Bingham’s highly provocative work employed extracted material from the landscape near the lynching sites. One piece, a 30-minute film, had its full impact tamped down by the hubbub of opening night. Its haunting eeriness is best encountered in a quieter atmosphere.
Edwards-Bush’s remarkable gift for image and essence in paint was striking. Like Bingham, she was captivated by the spectacle aspect of the murders and how their inhumanity damaged all involved. She also penned a brutal and blunt poem mounted nearby. Her pondering manifested into a textile piece, rope crafted from personal items, a lineage that could have been cut short by mob killings.
Edwards-Bush recently completed her artist-in-residence term at ACAC and handed the keys to successor Reddix-Stennis. Both are Mobilians, and both used poetry, painting and three-dimensional mediums. Though conceived and rendered apart, their styles were highly complementary.
Lawson’s monochromatic photos, expanded onto wall-sized vinyl, loomed across the exhibit like specters. Their weight was present in both scale and emotive starkness. Langston Hughes’ poem “A Bitter River” joined Lawson’s artist statement.
Abstract expressionist painter Dusti Bongé branched out from Biloxi to become Mississippi’s first modernist painter and the Mobile Museum of Art (4850 Museum Drive) has built an exhibit from their collection of her work. In conjunction with the show, a panel discussion on women in art takes place April 20, 6:30 p.m.
Panel participants are Monica J. Beasley, Soynika Edwards-Bush, Elizabet Elliott, LaVada Raouf, Wanda Sullivan and Rachel Wright.
Nearly a century ago, a distinct musical form returned like a boomerang to the American shores that inadvertently birthed it. Inspired by exotic jazz rhythms, artists Django Reinhardt and Stéphane Grappelli combined traditional European sensibilities and instrumentation with the new sounds from over the Atlantic. Their ensemble, Quintette du Hot Club de France, set Paris on fire with its propulsive pulse and startling virtuosity. Before long, the reinvention became a rage in the U.S.
Initially known as “gypsy jazz” owing to Reinhardt’s Romani heritage, the title has been altered over time to Hot Club or Manouche jazz. Whatever its label, it remains a captivating genre simultaneously captivating and accessible.
The Mystic Order of the Jazz Obsessed (MOJO) will feature the synthesis of Old and New World sounds for their monthly Jazz Jambalaya on April 24, 6:30 p.m., at Club 601 @ The Elks (601 State St.). Vocalist Tara Janique has assembled a band with violinist Andres Alean, bassist Dave Webb, and guitarists Josh Titford and Carson Dyer for a cool evening of sizzling sounds.
Entrance is $15, $10 for MOJO members. A raffle for door prizes will take place. Light food service and cash bar available.
For more information, call 251-459-2298 or go to mojojazz.org.
Kevin Lee serves as arts editor for the Mobile, Alabama newsweekly Lagniappe. He won multiple Mobile Press Club awards for Best Commentary Print and In-Depth Reporting for Non-Daily Newspaper, a 2021 Green Eyeshade Award for criticism, was a finalist in the 2021 Association of Alternative Newsmedia awards, and has been published in Miami’s ARTPULSE, The Planetarian, The New Republic, and The Daily Beast.
