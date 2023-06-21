This week I am turning over my column to my trusty intern, a recent high school grad who is giving us his opinions on the new Spider-Man movie, about which all I can say is I cannot believe they really named the sequel to 2018’s “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” simply “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.” I mean, that is a truly minor distinction, although it increases awareness of prepositions I guess. Anyway, I’ll turn it over to the expert now, Parker James.
In “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” we again follow Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore) and catch up on his life since his first feature film. Miles is still fleshing out his role as the new Spider-Man and trying to figure out how to balance that with his school schedule, which creates conflict with his parents. Not only is he still going through the ropes — or should I say strings? — he is trying to mentally manage the new role of Spider-Man without having anyone to talk to about it. As Miles confronts a new villain of the week, the Spot (Jason Schwartzman), it brings him into a new inter-universal endeavor, with a whole league of Spider-Men.
Like the first film, this one has amazing visuals that are literally revolutionary. I think the medium, like its predecessor, once again is brilliant for a comic book superhero film; aspects of this film such as the depiction of characters are the most accurate they have ever been. Additionally, the visual sound effects, or the frame being split like in comic books, is a perfect way to adapt a comic book for maximum enjoyment. These are things that were already in the first film.
What makes “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” great is it showcases a strong lead in Miles again, but adds a lot of depth to Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld), aka Spider-Woman. This film really humanizes her and makes her more than just a love interest; now she is someone we can care about. I think the Spot is a brilliant character, and the slow buildup from a goofy villain to a menacing threat is similar to a classic “hero’s journey” story arc, but isn’t something we’re really exposed to often. This creates a good counter to Miles — not really a foil, but they have the creator/creation dynamic.
While the first half of the movie is mainly exposition and fleshing out the world, I actually enjoyed this part the most, as it adds well-deserved depth to Miles and his parents’ relationship. Afterward, we join Gwen and others in following the Spot to the dimension with Mumbattan and are given more exposition. I began to notice the longevity of the film once arriving at the Spider Citadel and being given more exposition about the Spider-Verse. There was a truly great chase scene, but it ends abruptly and that’s basically it. While Miles does open up to his mom finally, it’s not really a payoff because he was in the wrong universe.
This film feels like a super good buildup to another half of a movie, but because the second half of the film was also exposition, it just felt like buildup that kind of fizzled out instead of coming to a head. Critics and audiences are loving this movie even more than the first but I personally think the first was more complete. I also feel like Peter B. Parker’s (Jake Johnson) lesser role in this film and Gwen’s bigger role were not as satisfying as the first. I know they can’t really revolve the story around Peter B. Parker but he is probably the best adaptation of Spider-Man on the big screen ever, and I was hoping for a little more screen time.
Conversely, Gwen does not create enough interest to warrant her screen time. The Spot is awesome and Miguel O’Hara (Oscar Isaac) is OK; he’s an interesting antagonist as he and Miles have an almost ethical debate about “canon events.” Hobie, or Spider-Punk (Daniel Kaluuya), is an excellent addition: he adds an extremely interesting dynamic and his animation is astonishing. I feel like the references to other Spider-Man films, like showing Andrew Garfield, Donald Glover and Tobey Maguire, were a little tacky. I wish this Spider-Verse could just exist on its own and didn't have to connect to the MCU.
“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” is the best superhero film of the 21st century due to its animation and incredible adaptation of multiple Spider-Man characters. The narrative is great and creates a not-so-tacky interdimensional story that feels new, even though we have heard the story so many times. “Across the Spider-Verse” follows that up with incredible animation and the same great characters, but while I think it is just as great in those aspects, the incomplete story makes it unable to be fully enjoyed, as it is a part one of a two-part narrative. As such, I can only appreciate it as a part one.
“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” is now playing in theaters.
New This Week
No Hard Feelings
A laugh-out-loud, R-rated comedy from director Gene Stupnitsky (“Good Boys”) and the co-writer of “Bad Teacher.” Maddie (Jennifer Lawrence) thinks she’s found the easiest summer gig ever when she discovers an intriguing job listing: wealthy helicopter parents looking for someone to bring their introverted 19-year-old son, Percy, out of his shell before he leaves for college.
But Percy proves to be more of a challenge than she expected and time is running out. She has one summer to make him a man or die trying. All multiplex theaters.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.