This week I am turning over my column to my trusty intern, a recent high school grad who is giving us his opinions on the new Spider-Man movie, about which all I can say is I cannot believe they really named the sequel to 2018’s “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” simply “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.” I mean, that is a truly minor distinction, although it increases awareness of prepositions I guess. Anyway, I’ll turn it over to the expert now, Parker James.

In “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” we again follow Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore) and catch up on his life since his first feature film. Miles is still fleshing out his role as the new Spider-Man and trying to figure out how to balance that with his school schedule, which creates conflict with his parents. Not only is he still going through the ropes — or should I say strings? — he is trying to mentally manage the new role of Spider-Man without having anyone to talk to about it. As Miles confronts a new villain of the week, the Spot (Jason Schwartzman), it brings him into a new inter-universal endeavor, with a whole league of Spider-Men.

