“Spin Me Round” - Limelight

If you are looking for another “Italian vacation gone insane” narrative after “White Lotus,” then the dark comedy “Spin Me Round” may indeed be for you. It even has Aubrey Plaza in it! Molly Shannon is there too, although technically she was from the Hawaiian season of “White Lotus.” Clueless Americans stumble through Italy, encountering decadent, mysterious parties and sometimes, death, in this slight but sharp comedy from Jeff Baena, who directed and co-wrote with star Alison Brie.

The pair worked together on a little-seen but absolutely hilarious, unhinged 2017 film called “Little Hours,” a farce set at a convent full of sex-starved nuns, based on a short story from “The Decameron.” In both projects, Brie utilizes her natural, doe-eyed innocent qualities to hilarious effect while conversely, the scowling Plaza unleashes her withering glare in both. Definitely look for “Little Hours” if you haven’t ever seen it.

