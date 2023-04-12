If you are looking for another “Italian vacation gone insane” narrative after “White Lotus,” then the dark comedy “Spin Me Round” may indeed be for you. It even has Aubrey Plaza in it! Molly Shannon is there too, although technically she was from the Hawaiian season of “White Lotus.” Clueless Americans stumble through Italy, encountering decadent, mysterious parties and sometimes, death, in this slight but sharp comedy from Jeff Baena, who directed and co-wrote with star Alison Brie.
The pair worked together on a little-seen but absolutely hilarious, unhinged 2017 film called “Little Hours,” a farce set at a convent full of sex-starved nuns, based on a short story from “The Decameron.” In both projects, Brie utilizes her natural, doe-eyed innocent qualities to hilarious effect while conversely, the scowling Plaza unleashes her withering glare in both. Definitely look for “Little Hours” if you haven’t ever seen it.
In “Spin Me Round,” Brie plays Amber, a California manager at an Olive Garden-type restaurant called Tuscan Grove. Her life is a little dull, so she is naturally elated when she wins a trip to Tuscany to experience a corporate retreat where she will be immersed in Italian culture and cuisine to make her a better Tuscan Grove manager.
Shannon plays Deb, another attendee, and although she reaches her signature Molly Shannon comedic pitch, she starts out more subtly amusing with a very piercing and accurate characterization of a needy woman. She loses her luggage and when the well-meaning Amber offers to loan her some clothing, she gets more than she bargained for in a fervid friendship with Deb. Baena and Brie manage to wring humor from virtually every detail of every scene, and their stacked cast of comedians delivers continuously.
Zach Woods brings his hilarious cringe familiar to viewers who loved him in “Silicon Valley.” Here he plays another Tuscan Grove manager on the trip. Others, like Debby Ryan, seem like they are there for a good time, but Woods’ character, Dana, is a Tuscan Grove true believer. He is thrilled to meet the chef who designs the menus for the chain and, like everyone else there, is dazzled when the wealthy and handsome owner, well-known for his appearances in television commercials, makes an appearance. Alessandro Nivola plays the manipulative Nick Martucci to perfection and, while Amber is surprised to be whisked away to his yacht and subjected to an aggressive charm offensive, it appears to be all in a day’s work for his world-weary assistant (Plaza).
Although humor is more important than suspense to the plot, and most viewers will suspect some of the characters early on, I won’t give away what happens as the week progresses. I will say Shannon’s Deb goes out and buys herself some new clothes to replace the wardrobe in the lost luggage and they are appropriately absurd. Plaza and Brie have really watchable chemistry as they become friends, and Plaza begrudgingly attempts to shield and protect Brie as she persists in her naivete.
Most of the comedians in this film play their usual type, but it is extra fun to see them in the situations the filmmaker sets up for them as their corporate retreat unravels. Woods even gets to make an attempt to be a bit heroic. At the beginning of the film, we see massive amounts of factory-made Alfredo sauce decanted into huge containers that can be microwaved and squirted onto a pile of pasta, and it is satisfying when it is eventually weaponized. That’s the kind of detail that makes this silly comedy worth watching.
“Spin Me Round" is available to rent.
New This Week
Mafia Mamma
An American mom (Toni Collette) inherits her grandfather’s mafia empire in Italy. Guided by the firm’s consigliere (Monica Bellucci), she hilariously defies everyone’s expectations as the new head of the family business.All multiplex theaters.
Nefarious
On the day of his scheduled execution, a convicted serial killer gets a last-minute, court-ordered psychiatric evaluation. The killer surprises the psychiatrist with his claim that instead of trying to avoid his fate, he is in fact a demon who wants the execution to go forward ... and further claims that before their brief time together is over, the doctor will commit three murders of his own.AMC Mobile 16.
Renfield
In this modern monster tale of Dracula’s loyal servant, Nicholas Hoult (“Mad Max: Fury Road,” “X-Men” franchise) stars as Renfield, the tortured aide to history’s most narcissistic boss, Dracula (Oscar-winner Nicolas Cage). Renfield is forced to procure his master’s prey and do his every bidding, no matter how debased. But now, after centuries of servitude, Renfield is ready to see if there’s a life outside the shadow of the Prince of Darkness.All multiplex theaters.
Sweetwater
Hall-of-Famer Nat “Sweetwater” Clifton makes history as the first African American to sign an NBA contract, forever changing how the game of basketball is played.AMC Mobile 16.
Asia Frey grew up in Mobile and went to college at New York University where she studied literature. She has written for Lagniappe since the very first issue and when she is not watching movies, she works as a librarian.
