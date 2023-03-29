Riley Brenes was first in this column space 14 years ago. That was when he and classmate Lucy Gafford were in a University of South Alabama student art show under the guidance of Kate Seawall.
Recently, Brenes perceived springtime’s renewal at play in momentous ways, specifically at the Festival of Flowers where Brenes said he “helped them” pick Seawall as the featured artist.
“This is full circle, Kate as the feature artist, seeing her at the gala. Lucy helped get the funds to do it was just like the same team of people that kind of helped me think about a career in the arts,” Brenes said.
Gafford and Brenes would leave college and then help Mobile Arts Council (MAC) in education to underserved youth. Gafford would remain with MAC and be tapped as executive director in 2019.
Brenes became the Transitional Program Department coordinator at Strickland Youth Center, reaching out to kids in a detention setting, where he believes art projects can change perspectives and give birth to alternative approaches and perspectives. He said students tell him the productive focus and inclusion in the major cultural event provides incentives for behavioral shifts.
“It's like a switch flips, and they’re all of a sudden dedicated to something,” Brenes said.
Brenes’ class produced an 8-foot-by-66-foot mural used at this year’s 30th anniversary Festival of Flowers. After the festival, the pink-on-blue Japanese magnolias will be donated to Mobile’s Japanese Gardens, located just beyond the eastern border of Langan Park.
The mural began with photos from around town. That became a collage that the class transferred via projector to the upright painting surface. Brenes oversaw the mixture of hues and each student was assigned a flower.
“It’s basically paint-by-number, explaining to them how to add contrast, how to add value, how to sharpen lines,” Brenes said.
In wide-ranging conversation, Brenes countered those who criticize Mobile as “closed off” or “backwards.” He described his experience as “different,” that the creative realm is the first to broach “heavy topics” and provide enlightenment.
Brenes was proud of his old classmates and reeled off public art projects involving notable colleagues like Cat Pope and Zach DePolo. Their fortitude was foremost.
“We’re still out there. We’re still hustling,” Brenes said.
Arty Award mysteries loom
Speaking of Mobile Arts Council, their 18th annual Arty Awards are closing fast, with the annual fete planned for Thursday, April 6, 6-9 p.m. A wealth of curiosity will be sated.
This columnist is intrigued to witness the venue change for the ceremony. The selection of Soul Kitchen Music Hall (219 Dauphin St.) comes after a handful of years at The Steeple.
I’m also eager to see what Cultural Innovation award-winner Nat Johnson has in store. Notoriously shy about publicity, Johnson usually appears publicly in costume or mounting her grassroots-level public art with no fanfare. Does that mean she has something up her sleeve for the Artys?
Something always surprises at the event. Unexpected wit or hidden talents from the other award winners — Nadine Andrews, City of Mobile Parks and Recreation, Symone French, Eva Golson, Nancy Goodman, Steve Joynt, Christy LeGros, Mobile Botanical Gardens, PACT Theatre Company, Showbiz Theatrical Services, Michael Smith and Karen Carr — would be completely in line with previous ceremonies. That’s in addition to the live music, dance and theatrical performances already slated.
Then there’s the physical awards, glasswork by Muffinjaw Designs. The photos are impressive, but the in-person impact is always greater.
Tickets are $50 in advance, $65 at the door. Light food and a cash bar will be available.
For more information or to buy tickets, go to mobilearts.org.
Watercolor show hits diamond year
It was 1948 when the Mobile Watercolor Society launched its spring juried show. Though the group name has shifted to the Watercolor and Graphic Arts Society (WGAS), the show is going strong in its 75th year. The group remains one of the oldest arts outfits in the state.
WGAS’s Diamond Anniversary event will hang at Old Majestic Brewery (656 St. Louis St.) April 2-30 with an opening reception during the April 8 ArtWalk, 5-7 p.m.
The eclectic work displayed includes watercolor on paper, acrylic on paper, color pencil, pastel, scratchboard and prints. While the number of entries varies yearly, society members expected 30-35 works of art from 15-20 artists.
Artists familiar to the show’s field are Jo Ann Cox, Lynda Smith Touart, Monique McFarland, Melissa Root, Mary Anne Trovato, Ann Laurendine Brooks, Barbara Rettig and Corky Goldman.
For more information, go to wgasmobile.org.
