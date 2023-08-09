For Eric Achenbach, passion was a key to acclaim. When his graphite work “Innocence” won Best in Show for the Mobile Arts Council’s (MAC) 2022 Members Show, it was validation his circuitous course might pay off in ways unanticipated. He hopes it proves a gateway.
“I heard to work on your side passion until you're making the same amount of money [as your day job]. Once you start missing out on money from your passion due to the other job, it’s time to transition,” Achenbach said.
The artist’s striking greyscale images employ hyperrealism to render illuminated subjects positioned in front of an inky void. Initially stark compositions, they give way to nuance as the eye probes further. His fondness for South African artist Jono Dry is abundant in theme and execution.
“I like [René] Magritte’s simplicity and surrealism, too,” Achenbach said.
Award-winning “Innocence” depicts a young woman as a fracture-riddled vessel, like weathered pottery. Lily blooms stretch upward from above the blindfold around her head. The detail is intense, its light alluring.
His entries in the 2023 MAC Members’ Show are consistent in style. One work, “Relinquish,” features Monarch butterflies taking wing from another young woman’s missing upper cranium. In another, a bandaged figure dangles from a giant’s hand.
The show hangs through Sept. 28 at the gallery between the Saenger Theatre’s entrance (6 S. Joachim St.) and corner box office. This year’s judge is Paulette Dove.
Achenbach described himself as “self-taught.” An activity from youth, he put art aside to earn a living, first as a barber — “I was a perfectionist, made sure my customers were happy” — then in fire, water and mold restoration. He’s now in pest control.
“Family comes first; you have to take care of them,” Achenbach said.
He had no plans with his old hobby until the 2020 pandemic slowdown. A niece’s encouragement spurred him to pick up his pencils. He readjusted his approach, learned new skills, adapted tools.
“Most people think you just use a pencil, but I use blending stumps, cotton balls, makeup sponges, brushes, everything to make a texture,” Achenbach said.
He also needs the right paper — “hot press is smoother in tone” — because charcoal and linseed oil are in play. The photo-absorbent combo imbues his background with the weight of Nietzsche’s abyss.
His detail isn’t surprising. The artist enjoys focus.
“Working on multiple [pieces] is just too complex for me,” Achenbach said. “I typically just work on one at a time because it takes so long to do.”
His creativity finds other contemporary outlets. Achenbach is fond of “videos for social media” showing his progress and said bouncing work to work doesn’t mesh well with that routine.
Achenbach’s muse is serendipitous, dropping ideas from moment to moment. The concept for “Relinquish” came to him in the moments after he finished an earlier work. He was compelled to relay the feeling visually.
“Sometimes the only way for freedom is kind of surrendering and releasing yourself,” Achenbach said.
He called the psyche “fertile ground,” a key to deeper success.
“I want to showcase that everyone’s human, everyone has something they can relate to,” Achenbach said. “What I really enjoy is seeing someone have that experience with my art.”
Chorale convenes for 25th campaign
Mobile Vocal Arts begins its silver anniversary on Aug. 10, 7 p.m. Their 25th season features John Rutter’s “Requiem,” John Stainer’s “The Crucifixion” and Randall Thompson’s “Testament of Freedom,” along with other annual standards like holiday concerts.
Rehearsals are held in Room 212 of the Eichold Fine Arts Building on the Spring Hill College campus. The chorale welcomes all singers who enjoy performing a variety of work.
