“Empire of Light” is a sporadically effective drama set in England in the 1980s, starring the versatile, magnificent Olivia Colman as Hilary, a lonely, troubled woman working at a movie theater.
Sam Mendes wrote and directed a highly personal film that ultimately tries to do too much to be great, but has enough strong elements to be good. The esteemed cinematographer Roger Deakins, a genius who often works with the Coen brothers and many others, was nominated for an Oscar for his gorgeous work on this film, in which light is often the star of the show.
Hilary is apparently based on Mendes’ own mother, making this yet another autobiographical film about the power of cinema — kind of like when there were two films about Truman Capote out in the same year. However, this film might be set in a movie theater, but the element of cinephilia has to get in line with many other ideas vying for relevance to the story. Mendes also tackles sexism, systemic racism and mental illness in this overstuffed grab bag of issues and emotions.
This film had the soul of a subtle character study, which then awkwardly jumped on a soapbox for relevance. Obviously, as Hilary, Colman can deliver us a loveable yet unstable loner; she can do anything. My favorite scenes were when she listened to Bob Dylan records in her cluttered apartment. These moments told more about her character than her strident monologues about how she was tired of being ignored and dictated to by men. I’m sure she was, but we already knew that.
As Donald Ellis, the manager at the movie theater, Colin Firth shows us everything we need to know about how Hilary’s interactions with men tend to play out. They are both understated pros, and their frantic sexual negotiations were unpleasant but fascinating. Hilary’s affair is humiliating, and everybody knows about it.
Sexual harassment notwithstanding, the cinema is actually a kind of sweet place to work, since the other co-workers include Toby Jones as a wise and knowing projectionist given to overstated metaphors about film, light, life and those kinds of things, and Tom Brooke as Neil, a gossipy busybody who also happens to be extremely caring and kind. These people are unusually invested in the well-being of their co-workers, forgiving and understanding of Hilary’s history of mental illness, which includes hospitalizations.
Into this friendly fold steps Stephen (Micheal Ward), a young, handsome guy who dropped out of college and is slightly adrift. He wants to leave their provincial seaside town and return to school to become an architect, but first, he has to experience a bit of life, as his mother says, which in this case means repeated run-ins with some skinheads and forming a close relationship with Hilary.
Hilary and Stephen dabble in a romance, also at the theater itself. I suppose the nature of the movie theater workflow, with a lot of downtime during the actual screenings, just lends itself to these frantic workplace couplings. There are a lot of romantically lit, unused (well, I guess not unused!) corners, and Hilary makes sure none of these go to waste, while Neil makes sure everyone is kept informed.
There were plenty of good scenes, but somehow Mendes, who has directed many films but has only written this one, failed to cohesively hang everything together. It was uneven; it felt like there were some elements he was far more sure of than others. The more specific and personal the film got, the better it was; the story faltered in the broader historical components, which felt slapped on rather than vital.
As for the cinema itself, the titular “Empire of Light,” well, I have to say, this film could have been set at any business and it would have been essentially the same. Admittedly, the building was marvelous to behold. We wait the whole runtime for Hilary to finally go into the theater and actually watch a film. And, of course, when Jones’ character finally screens “Being There” for her, it is magical, but that’s because “Being There” is magical. Despite an often emotional lead-up, Hilary’s experience of watching a film is not particularly transformative; it is anticlimactic, and so is ours of watching “Empire of Light.”
