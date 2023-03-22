empire-of-light-1.jpeg

Empire of Light - Searchlight Pictures

“Empire of Light” is a sporadically effective drama set in England in the 1980s, starring the versatile, magnificent Olivia Colman as Hilary, a lonely, troubled woman working at a movie theater.

Sam Mendes wrote and directed a highly personal film that ultimately tries to do too much to be great, but has enough strong elements to be good. The esteemed cinematographer Roger Deakins, a genius who often works with the Coen brothers and many others, was nominated for an Oscar for his gorgeous work on this film, in which light is often the star of the show.

empire-of-light-2.jpg

Empire of Light - Searchlight Pictures
the-lost-king.jpg

The Lost King - BBC Films
john-wick-ch-4-2.jpg

John Wick: Chapter 4 - Lionsgate
snowy-day-oakland.jpg

A Snowy Day in Oakland - Planter 9 Productions

Email Asia Frey at afrey@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Asia Frey grew up in Mobile and went to college at New York University where she studied literature. She has written for Lagniappe since the very first issue and when she is not watching movies, she works as a librarian.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.