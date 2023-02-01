I had an inexplicable aversion to watching “TÁR.” Maybe it was because it is two and a half hours long. Maybe it’s because the title is in all caps with an accent over the “A” and I don’t know where that is on my computer keyboard.
Whatever the hangup was, I was completely wrong. The Best Picture, Best Actress and Best Director Oscar-nominated film is wonderful. It is, artistically, profound and amazing and accomplished. Yet I cannot think of anyone I would personally recommend it to. As excellent a piece of work as it was, it was never entertaining for a moment.
I was rapt and intrigued and also tempted to just turn it off and describe the first half in my review, but at the same time, I could not look away. It gripped me until the very last second. I’ll probably end up watching the damned thing again. Cate Blanchett is a marvelous monster, fully deserving of her Best Actress nominations.
She gives us a fully realized person and shows us everything, but sympathy is not what she wants or gets. I have read some criticism that the film takes Lydia Tár’s side against her accusers, but I think that’s actually absurd. The film’s perspective technically hews closely to Tár’s, but I viewed the (entire!) film without much question of her culpability. Her actions and reasons are carefully depicted and explained yet never “excused.”
I am getting ahead of myself. I have not told you yet what the film is about. Lydia Tár is a conductor and classical musician at the pinnacle of a magnificent career. She is formidable, gorgeous and accomplished in every imaginable way, and she is almost universally revered and feared and coddled and worshiped.
It becomes increasingly clear she particularly enjoys the influence she has over young women, and takes advantage of their naive adoration to pocket them as her little girlfriends as well, despite being married to Sharon, her orchestra’s concertmaster, with whom she has a daughter.
She helms an incredibly prestigious, highly sought-after program called Accordion, which mentors young female musicians. When the film begins, we learn one such woman, Krista Taylor, has fallen from Tár’s good graces and is raging and retaliating.
We see that Tár blacklisted Krista from the many opportunities that arose from the fellowship, citing her frightening and erratic behavior, but we do not know which came first — was Krista reacting to her dismissal from her sexual and professional relationship, or did Tár dismiss her for her behavior? In any case, we do know the two were in a romantic relationship of significant power imbalance.
The film does an immaculate job of showing Tár’s completely ruthless methods of dealing with other people, and we are left to assume she treated Krista as selfishly as suited her, because we see her do it to several other characters. So when it seems Tár may be facing a reckoning, everything that happens makes total sense.
We have had lots of films lately where the privileged get their comeuppance, but this one is extremely nuanced and complex, as far from satire as you can get.
I must grudgingly admit “TÁR” uses all of its two hours and 37 minutes on detailed characterization and painstakingly unfolding events, all of which create a film that is technically about an of-the-moment topic like “cancel culture,” but is refreshingly not a hot take, free of histrionics or soapboxes in either direction.
It is a bracingly cold take, deeply considered and hauntingly real. A few carefully placed surreal elements in the cinematography are brilliantly deployed as circumstances escalate.
“TÁR” is an overly long, annoyingly punctuated, extremely significant artistic achievement. Watching it was like pulling teeth, but I haven’t stopped thinking about it either. I cannot think of the circumstances in which you would want to sit down and watch it, but every single element is flawless, complex and fascinating.
TÁR is currently available to rent.
New This Week
80 for Brady
Four best friends — played by Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Sally Field — live life to the fullest when they embark on a wild trip to see their hero, Tom Brady, play in the 2017 Super Bowl. Crescent Theater, Nexus Cinema Dining, All multiplex theaters.
Knock at the Cabin
While vacationing at a remote cabin, a young girl and her parents are taken hostage by four armed strangers who demand the family make an unthinkable choice to avert the apocalypse. With limited access to the outside world, the family must decide what they believe before all is lost. From M. Night Shyamalan. All multiplex theaters.
Asia Frey grew up in Mobile and went to college at New York University where she studied literature. She has written for Lagniappe since the very first issue and when she is not watching movies, she works as a librarian.
