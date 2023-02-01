tar.jpeg

TÁR” - Focus Features

I had an inexplicable aversion to watching “TÁR.” Maybe it was because it is two and a half hours long. Maybe it’s because the title is in all caps with an accent over the “A” and I don’t know where that is on my computer keyboard.

Whatever the hangup was, I was completely wrong. The Best Picture, Best Actress and Best Director Oscar-nominated film is wonderful. It is, artistically, profound and amazing and accomplished. Yet I cannot think of anyone I would personally recommend it to. As excellent a piece of work as it was, it was never entertaining for a moment. 

80 For Brady

Rita Moreno plays Maura, Jane Fonda plays Trish, Lily Tomlin plays Lou and Sally Field plays Betty in 80 For Brady from Paramount Pictures.
knock-cabin.jpg

“80 for Brady” - 199 Productions

Email Asia Frey at afrey@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Asia Frey grew up in Mobile and went to college at New York University where she studied literature. She has written for Lagniappe since the very first issue and when she is not watching movies, she works as a librarian.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.