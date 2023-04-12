For the first time in a handful of years, the Arty Awards’ venue shifted from the revamped sanctuary of The Steeple to a Dauphin Street live music venue, Soul Kitchen.
The more expansive floor plan allowed a wealth of table seating, with nearly all the estimated 150 attendees accommodated.
It also meant the live opening band, Disco Lemonade, dominated the soundscape, as designed for that room. Conversation was difficult, but not impossible.
Overall, a spirit of rejuvenation ruled. It was the highest attended rendition since the pandemic interruption — maybe twice the number of last year — with two-thirds of tickets sold by the Mobile Arts Council (MAC) in the last weeks. MAC Director Lucy Gafford looked pleased as she made the rounds.
Attire ran ritzy to casual. One attendee donned a sizable, headpiece/mask with blue skin and a shock of orange hair. A couple meandered in drag king attire, one of them complete with a handlebar mustache and derby.
A lone dancer from the Classical Ballet of Mobile took the stage at the ceremony’s outset. She led a trio of performances that showcased a range of area cultural traditions perhaps unexpected for the uninitiated.
MAC personnel took turns at the podium, with one exception. Development Director Angela Montgomery sent her condolences from the Dutch Caribbean. Must be rough. Montgomery’s compatriots were just as enthusiastic as their beachside compatriot.
“Mobile is hungry for the arts,” MAC Program and Advocacy Manager Sydney Cramer declared.
Most award recipients were succinct at the microphone. Arts Educator winner Christy LeGros simply conveyed her gratitude at the honor. Showbiz Theatrical Services founder Bob Sheffield cited his shyness and nodded to 40 remarkable years as he picked up the Business Award. Visual Artist winner and quiltmaker extraordinaire Nancy Goodman just thanked “everyone involved over the years” and then exited. The city’s Parks and Recreation Department recognized the assembly for helping “celebrate culture and diversity” as they grabbed their award for Arts Partner.
Turned out Cultural Innovation Award winner Nat Johnson was in the identity-obscuring headgear, part of her low-key nature. She just uttered “Hey, y’all,” then headed for the wings.
Arts Soldier Award winner Nadine Andrews initially seemed overwhelmed, but relayed an honest self-assessment of what makes her a valuable and charitable driver of Mobile stage efforts.
“One thing you should know about me: I am here to serve the production. I can be kind of bossy. I don’t mind riding, but if no one is there to drive, I’ll do it,” Andrews said. She tipped her figurative hat to the costumed brigade showing support for her drag king hobby.
PACT Theatre Company members performed a tune from “Into the Woods,” apropos to their outfit securing the Performing Arts Award. Company founder Jacob Rowe was effusive since the group is just 5 years old.
“I couldn’t have imagined we would be where we are today, with our own venue and education program,” Rowe said.
Literary Artist Award winner Steve Joynt dedicated the award to his wife as priority. He then pointed to his periodical, Mobile Mask, and its pre-Lenten raison d’être, as a counter to “grown-ups” who dissuade kids from chasing creative dreams.
“Mardi Gras is a way to make money in the arts,” Joynt said.
Like Joynt, Musical Award winner Symone French quickly included family by dedicating the award to a grandmother whose “prayers kept and continue to keep [French] well.” That included her journey into sobriety over the last year.
“My songs used to be about hurt and now they’re about joy,” French said through tears.
The Mobile Alabama Africatown Drummers provided the most rousing performance of the night. For this columnist, their polyrhythmic jaunt was a welcome variation for the event.
Lifetime Achievement Award winner Eva Golson tied her decades of facilitating film industry interests to boosting tourism. The reaction to “Close Encounters of Third Kind” lore — it was filmed chiefly in Mobile and Baldwin County — sparked her association. MAC Board President Matt Anderson capped her turn at the podium with the announcement a new honor will debut next year: the Eva Golson Excellence in Film Award.
Patron Award winners Michael Smith and Karen Carr told MAC they “had no idea how much [the award] means.” Departing from his characteristic mischievous quips, Smith provided the button on the night with an observation and personal philosophy.
“It takes all of our time, money and love to further the arts,” Smith said. The immediate applause spoke loudest of all.
