It’s the most wonderful time of the year: time to ferociously debate our favorite holiday movies. Rituals and traditions are the order of the day and most people find they turn to certain films every December to activate a Pavlovian holiday response.The unusually spirited response to my review of “A Christmas Story Christmas” reminded me what a contentious, deeply personal topic this can be. One person’s perennial holiday-maker is another person’s cinematic coal in the stocking.
It just takes a single snowflake or a few onscreen minutes of the season to sweep the entire film into counting as a Christmas movie. “You’ve Got Mail” (1998) and its source material “The Shop Around the Corner” (1940) are both good options, and don’t forget “Iron Man 3” (2013). And what about that forgotten Denis Leary flick “The Ref” (1994)? If you don't associate Denis Leary with the holidays currently, maybe it's time to start. Some people count the Harry Potter films, with their opulent, often snowy surroundings, magical aura, Yule Ball, and ugly Christmas sweaters as holiday movies. In that vein, I nominate “Little Women” for this category, as the book and at least the 2019 version opens with a very memorable Christmas morning scene. The heartrending yuletide deprivations of the March family are healed when Lauria and his grandfather deliver a wondrous feast. It seems my favorite holiday movies and songs leave me in a puddle of tears like a melted snowman, so this weepy literary adaptation checks all my boxes.
I always turn to that beloved sad sack, Charlie Brown at this time of year, and I always assumed that everyone accepted the Peanuts as Christmas canon. But in a recent informal poll at my workplace, an otherwise sensible coworker declared his hatred of “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” going so far as to describe it as “soporific.” Blasphemy! But another, more enlightened colleague offered an unusual but inspired suggestion that she watches every year: “Toys,” the 1992 Robin Williams vehicle that few people remember, but still totally counts as a Christmas movie for several reasons. For one, it opens with a wonderfully weird Christmas ballet scene set among a miniature cityscape, with Santa flying in on a bi-plane to deliver gifts. Also, it takes place in a toy factory. An absolutely glorious, vaguely disturbing toy factory.
“Toys” has some weird moments and it was critically panned when it came out, but it never stops looking amazing. With dazzling, daffy sets inspired by Magritte, incredibly imaginative costumes, especially on Joan Cusak (she dresses like a paper doll at one point, complete with tabs!) and of course a wacky, shiny toy factory, it makes sense that my friend puts this movie on while she decorates her Christmas tree, because often we have seen our favorite holiday films so many times, we don’t truly “watch” them anymore, we look at them. And every minute of “Toys” is absolutely incredible to look at, loaded with imagination, whimsy and wonder that is very welcome at the holidays.
Inspired by this deep cut holiday movie choice, let me offer a few more, including “About a Boy” (2002), which includes not just Christmas but New Year’s, and not just Hugh Grant but Nicholas Hoult, as the aforementioned boy. I much prefer it to the “other” Hugh Grant holiday movie “Love Actually” (2003), which I must rate as my least favorite, even though my dear editor Ashley actually loves it. We agree about most other film things, and amicably share custody of Mark Ruffalo, so it will be fine.
I also love “It’s a Wonderful Life” (1946), but find myself gravitating to another James Stewart film even more, “Bell, Book and Candle” (1958). This one pairs him up with his Vertigo costar Kim Novak again (same year, 1958), and like Harry Potter, it features witchcraft; it was the basis for the TV show “Bewitched.” But it also has a bongo playing Jack Lemmon and a quirky Greenwich Village setting. Although it doesn’t provide the catharsis of sobbing through “It’s a Wonderful Life,” it’s a worthy addition to the Christmas rotation. I also love “A Very Murray Christmas” but the new “Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special” didn’t really hit me right. Actually, I recommend the “Hawkeye” series on Disney+ as a surprisingly good and fully seasonal selection. A preexisting interest in Jeremy Renner’s character is not required; I swear it is delightful. Our online poll this week asks readers “What’s Your Favorite Christmas movie?” so head over to our website, lagniappemobile.com, and weigh in on the debate that remains as evergreen as a Christmas tree.
New This Week
Babylon
From Damien Chazelle, an original epic set in 1920s Los Angeles led by Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Diego Calva, with an ensemble cast including Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li and Jean Smart. A tale of outsized ambition and outrageous excess, it traces the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of unbridled decadence and depravity in early Hollywood. All multiplex theaters, Nexus Cinema Dining.
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Puss in Boots (Antonio Banderas) discovers that his passion for peril and disregard for safety have taken their toll. Puss has burned through eight of his nine lives, though he lost count along the way. Getting those lives back will send Puss in Boots on his grandest quest yet. All multiplex theaters, Nexus Cinema Dining.
Asia Frey grew up in Mobile and went to college at New York University where she studied literature. She has written for Lagniappe since the very first issue and when she is not watching movies, she works as a librarian.
