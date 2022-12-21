It’s the most wonderful time of the year: time to ferociously debate our favorite holiday movies. Rituals and traditions are the order of the day and most people find they turn to certain films every December to activate a Pavlovian holiday response.The unusually spirited response to my review of “A Christmas Story Christmas” reminded me what a contentious, deeply personal topic this can be. One person’s perennial holiday-maker is another person’s cinematic coal in the stocking. 

It just takes a single snowflake or a few onscreen minutes of the season to sweep the entire film into counting as a Christmas movie. “You’ve Got Mail” (1998) and its source material “The Shop Around the Corner” (1940) are both good options, and don’t forget “Iron Man 3” (2013). And what about that forgotten Denis Leary flick “The Ref” (1994)? If you don't associate Denis Leary with the holidays currently, maybe it's time to start. Some people count the Harry Potter films, with their opulent, often snowy surroundings, magical aura, Yule Ball, and ugly Christmas sweaters as holiday movies. In that vein, I nominate “Little Women” for this category, as the book and at least the 2019 version opens with a very memorable Christmas morning scene. The heartrending yuletide deprivations of the March family are healed when Lauria and his grandfather deliver a wondrous feast. It seems my favorite holiday movies and songs leave me in a puddle of tears like a melted snowman, so this weepy literary adaptation checks all my boxes.

