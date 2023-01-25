The horror comedy “The Menu” is sharp, assured and often hilarious, even if it might not be to everyone’s taste. (Start the food metaphor counter now.)
The story is basically if “The Most Dangerous Game” were set at Noma, that famous Copenhagen restaurant with insanely elaborate dishes that is set to close next year. In “The Menu,” various highly-privileged diners travel to Hawthorne, a legendary restaurant on its own island, where a fanatically revered chef will subject them to the most special, elaborate meal of their lives.
Since that chef is portrayed by Ralph Fiennes with a sinister, godlike presence, it is easy to believe people would plunk down $1,200 each to eat his hilariously conceptual food. From the master satirist behind “Succession,” Mark Mylod, this film makes a feast of the extremely wealthy and their many affectations. He gives us some finance guys who work for a tech genius, a fabulously pretentious food critic, a movie star, a plain old rich couple and an insufferable foodie.
The last one is played by Nicholas Hoult, who of all the other diners is the most devoted, fawning fan of the chef. Accompanying him is a pretty young woman named Margot (Anya Taylor-Joy) who he scolds about smoking because it will desensitize her palette for what’s to come. Every minute of the beginning of the film is packed with wry and amusing details about the characters as they are expertly drawn for us. In this way, “The Menu” recalls another recent film that sent rich people to a fancy island and made fun of them — “Glass Onion.” This one is much darker, however.
An actress named Hong Chau might actually be the brilliantly underplayed MVP of this film, as the maître d’hôtel Elsa, who rules the restaurant with an iron hand and an unblinking, unnerving calm. Elsa is the most visible of the chef’s employees and her dedication the most fervid. Her stone-faced facilitation of the restaurant’s absurdly pretentious policies and dishes provide the film with constant chuckles in the beginning.
The satire carries on throughout the film, but the dark and violent horror elements assert themselves before long. I suspect the gore is pretty tame for the many horror fans out there, but there will be blood. The psychology of the characters is not terribly complex; this is a fairly broad comedy. It was tightly and skillfully executed, and it looked great. The fancy restaurant was beautifully designed and the absurdly fussy dishes looked perfect.
Artful smears and dribbles, dabs of sauce and plenty of foam skewered all the gastronomical advances of restaurants where the dishes are abstract, conceptual and minuscule. Emotional explanations for the experience of eating them were so elaborate they rival Proust. “The Menu” takes that concept to an absurd conclusion, using the chef’s ultimate menu to answer for his entire existence. It’s silly and funny and, vitally, not too long. Once the twists start revealing, it is fairly obvious where the whole thing is going, but everyone in it is so great that you are only too happy to stay in their company.
“The Menu” was not a profound indictment on capitalism or the restaurant industry or society in general. It was a clever, wicked little snack, led by Fiennes, and it was so much fun to watch him chew up the scenery. He can do sonorous and sinister like none other. All of the three most famous people in it played roles they can easily, handily devour. Taylor-Joy deployed her ethereal beauty and confidence to give us the film’s savviest diner, while Hoult played another dimwitted and vain man who is nevertheless somehow innocent and loveable on some level. (The other version of that is his depiction of Peter III of Russia in the television show “The Great,” which is, well, absolutely great.)
“The Menu” is a horror flick at heart but it is executed with the classy pedigree of a polished satire. So even if some of the ingredients are a bit obvious, the end effect is unusually entertaining, a glossy little confection if you have the appetite for a little gore.
“The Menu” is available to rent and is streaming on HBO Max.
New This Week
Fear
In this psychological horror film, a group of friends gathers for a much-needed weekend getaway at a remote and historic hotel. Celebration turns into terror as one by one, each guest faces their own worst fear. All multiplex theaters.
Infinity Pool
While staying at an isolated island resort, James (Alexander Skarsgård) and Em (Cleopatra Coleman) are enjoying a perfect vacation of pristine beaches, exceptional staff and soaking up the sun. But guided by the seductive and mysterious Gabi (Mia Goth), they venture outside the resort grounds and find themselves in a culture filled with violence, hedonism and untold horror. A tragic accident leaves them facing a zero-tolerance policy for crime: Either you’ll be executed, or, if you’re rich enough to afford it, you can watch a clone of yourself die instead. All multiplex theaters.
Asia Frey grew up in Mobile and went to college at New York University where she studied literature. She has written for Lagniappe since the very first issue and when she is not watching movies, she works as a librarian.
