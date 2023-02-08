aftersun-1.jpg

“Aftersun” - BBC Film

“Aftersun” is a nuanced, complex film that gracefully packs so much emotion and detail into its short running time that it deserves to be nominated for even more awards than it has already garnered.

Over a week or so on holiday in Turkey, a young divorced father Calum Paterson (Paul Mescal) and his 11-year-old daughter, Sophie (Frankie Corio), simply spend time together, some of it fun and perfect, some of it less so.

aftersun-2.jpg

“Aftersun” - BBC Film
magic-mike-last-dance.jpg

“Magic Mike’s Last Dance” - Warner Bros.
TÁR (2022)

Todd Field’s TÁR will have its world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival. Cate Blanchett stars as Lydia Tár in director Todd Field's TÁR, a Focus Features release. Credit: Florian Hoffmeister / Focus Features
maybe-i-do.jpg

“Maybe I Do” - Endeavor Pictures
amazing-maurice.jpg

“The Amazing Maurice” - Studio Rakete

Email Asia Frey at afrey@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Asia Frey grew up in Mobile and went to college at New York University where she studied literature. She has written for Lagniappe since the very first issue and when she is not watching movies, she works as a librarian.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.