“Aftersun” is a nuanced, complex film that gracefully packs so much emotion and detail into its short running time that it deserves to be nominated for even more awards than it has already garnered.
Over a week or so on holiday in Turkey, a young divorced father Calum Paterson (Paul Mescal) and his 11-year-old daughter, Sophie (Frankie Corio), simply spend time together, some of it fun and perfect, some of it less so.
With the amazingly natural performances of the leads and the unfailingly skillful choices of writer-director Charlotte Wells, “Aftersun” reveals nothing and everything, and bares so much truth that it is almost hard to watch, and impossible to stop thinking about.
Mescal nabbed the “Best Actor” Oscar and BAFTA nominations for his gorgeous work, which is entirely deserved but also incomplete without appreciating his young costar. They are so natural together, and the times when Sophie perceives the struggles her father tries to hide, “Aftersun” gently breaks your heart.
Calum is a loving, decent dad, but he is also a rather lost and unsettled adult; he’s a searcher. Wells and her cast have drawn a loving, melancholy and searingly realistic portrait of someone who I can only assume actually existed in Wells’ life, so vivid and specific is this character.
If you have ever been an imperfect parent or adult, or been the child of such a person (in other words, everyone), there will be at least one moment that will slay you. It might be Calum’s fresh stack of Tai Chi and self-help books that he brings on the trip, or the moment he spits at himself in the mirror while he’s alone.
Maybe his noiseless, swaying dance on the balcony, smoking a cigarette while his daughter sleeps, will resonate, or maybe all the times they put sunscreen on one another will make you tear up when you’re writing a review of the film days later, but at least one part, or perhaps the whole film, will strike you as the truest, loveliest, saddest moment you’ve seen on screen in some time.
To describe the action of the film, not much happens. Sophie and her dad hang around their resort, which is fine but not fancy, with lots of construction work going on. They swim and play pool, sometimes with a couple of teens who think Calum is Sophie’s brother and are satisfyingly impressed with Sophie’s pool skills.
These vacationing teens add a layer of meaning as Sophie observes their romantic exploits and interactions. This is a coming-of-age film for Sophie and Calum, too. The business of this quietly devastating film is the profound work of imagining your parents as people, which becomes even more complex and urgent if one becomes a parent. Later, as an adult and new parent, Sophie reviews their videos from this vacation, squinting searchingly for meaning.
The presence of the video camera on the trip, giving us the video that adult Sopie watches, is another brilliant and effective narrative choice by Wells, adding a layer of meaning to the questions of observation and memory that this film probes. “Aftersun” has earned many accolades, but not enough. “Best Director” and “Best Film” would not be inappropriate for this sensitive, bittersweet film. Additionally, it boasts a narrative economy and efficiency that many of the lengthy nominees lacked; they took a lot longer to make a similar journey.
“Aftersun” is currently available to rent.
New This Week
Magic Mike’s Last Dance
Mike Lane (Channing Tatum) takes to the stage once again when a business deal that went bust leaves him broke and bartending in Florida. Hoping for one last hurrah, Mike heads to London with a wealthy socialite (Salma Hayek), who lures him with an offer he can't refuse — and an agenda all her own. With everything on the line, he soon finds himself trying to whip a hot new roster of talented dancers into shape.All multiplex theaters, Nexus Cinema Dining.
TÁR
The Academy Award-nominated film is back in theaters. AMC Classic Jubilee Square 12.
Maybe I Do
With a star-studded ensemble cast, “Maybe I Do” stars Diane Keaton, Richard Gere, Susan Sarandon, Emma Roberts, Luke Bracey and William H. Macy in a multi-generational romantic comedy. Michelle (Roberts) and Allen (Bracey) are taking the next steps in their relationship toward marriage. Thinking it is a good idea to invite their parents to finally meet, they set a dinner and make it a family affair. To everyone’s surprise, the affair takes on a whole new meaning as the parents already know each other all too well — they’ve been cheating on their spouses for months … with each other. CMX Cinemas Pinnacle 14.
The Amazing Maurice
Maurice is a streetwise ginger cat who comes up with a money-making scam by befriending a group of talking rats. When Maurice and the rodents reach the stricken town of Bad Blintz, they meet a bookworm named Malicia and their little con soon goes down the drain. Eastern Shore Premiere Cinema.
