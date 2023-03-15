“Triangle of Sadness” is a wildly entertaining, extremely gross and slightly too-long satire set in the world of the super-rich.
Swedish filmmaker Ruben Östlund makes his English language film debut with a terrific cast that is largely unfamiliar to U.S. audiences, the exception being Woody Harrelson as the captain of the yacht upon which most of the action takes place.
Östlund’s Palme d’Or-winning, Oscar-nominated film takes place in three sharp and carefully detailed parts. The length allows the filmmaker time to really play around with the worlds that he is showing us, and to build out the escalating emotional stakes so even the most outrageous plot twists are shocking, but not random. As wild as things get, the events are earned.
Part 1 introduces us to Carl (Harris Dickinson) and Yaya (Charlbi Dean), models and “influencers” who are dating one another. We meet Carl at a hilariously awkward casting call and learn of the term that gives the film its title — a triangle of sadness is the space between Carl’s eyebrows, which it is recommended he Botox away. At an expensive dinner with Yaya that night, they argue about the bill, a scene that efficiently sets up their financial and romantic situation. We could have had an entire film that just explored their world and their relationship, but this film is just getting started with them.
In Part 2, Carl and Yaya are splayed out in the sun on a gigantic yacht; she poses with food she would never really eat, while he snaps and snaps her photos because that is how this trip is funded. We meet the other key players in the film: the staff, who are urged by their chipper-but-resolute head of staff Paula (Vicki Berlin) to meet the guests’ every imaginable need. Then they all chant “Tips! Tips!” On the bottom of the social ladder is the army of cleaning and maintenance staff. It’s like “Downton Abbey” on a megayacht. For most of the film, the captain is a disembodied, inebriated voice from behind his cabin door.
Then comes the fateful night of the captain’s dinner. Viewers have gotten to know most of the guests by then, like the British couple who made their fortune through grenade manufacturing, the lonely tech billionaire Jarmo (Henrik Dorsin), and the gregarious Russian Dimitry (Zlatko Buric). The seas churn wildly and the guests succumb to seasickness and worse as the boat pitches violently. This leads to an extended sequence of the most graphically depicted gastrointestinal misadventures I have ever seen depicted. If anyone was present when this film screened at the Fairhope Film Festival in November, please email me and describe the audience’s reaction! I viewed it alone and was absolutely screaming.
Dimitry and the captain are the only guests with the fortitude to carry on drinking, and they argue over capitalism and socialism, hijacking the overhead PA system to dispense drunken wisdom to the terrified, violently ill guests. Then it gets even worse.
The third part finds just a handful of the ensemble cast on an island, struggling for survival. I complain about long films, but as I write this, I have convinced myself this one is worth it.
We need that time to experience this whole journey. On the island, everything we saw before pays off as they adapt to their “Lord of the Flies” situation, and all of the social commentary of the preceding films comes into play.
Like “The Menu,” maybe some of the messaging is a bit obvious and on the nose, but it is never boring. The dialogue never misses and the performances are all as sharp as can be. I enjoy seeing actors I don’t know much about on screen. “Triangle of Sadness” is a compulsively watchable masterpiece of pitch-black comedy, nominated for the Oscar for Best Picture, Best Director and Best Screenplay.
“Triangle of Sadness” is available to rent and is streaming on Hulu.
New This Week
Moving On
Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin star as estranged friends who reunite to seek revenge on the petulant widower (Malcolm McDowell) of their recently deceased best friend. Along the way, Fonda’s character reunites with her great love (Richard Roundtree) as each woman learns to make peace with the past and each other. All multiplex theaters.
Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Bestowed with the powers of the gods, Billy Batson and his fellow foster kids are still learning how to juggle teenage life with their adult superhero alter egos. When a vengeful trio of ancient gods arrives on Earth in search of the magic stolen from them long ago, Shazam! and his allies get thrust into a battle for their superpowers, their lives and the fate of the world. All multiplex theaters, Nexus Cinema Dining.
Southern Gospel
A rockstar is given a second chance to become a preacher, but his desire to share a message of forgiveness is tested at every turn. AMC Mobile 16.
