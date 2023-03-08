The new month has been a rollercoaster for the Mobile arts realm so far, cresting with congratulations before dropping to grief. The high note was the announcement of the Mobile Arts Council’s (MAC) 2023 Arty Award recipients. For the 18th time, MAC will honor contributions to the arts and cultural community in various realms.
This year’s winners: Art Soldier – Nadine Andrews; Arts Educator – Christy LeGros; Arts Partner – City of Mobile Parks and Recreation; Business – Showbiz Theatrical Services; Cultural Innovation – Nat Johnson; Danielle Juzan Performing Artist Award – PACT Theatre Company; Literary Artist – Steve Joynt; Musical Artist – Symone French; Organization – Mobile Botanical Gardens; Patron – Michael Smith and Karen Carr; Visual Artist – Nancy Goodman; and Lifetime Achievement – Eva Golson.
Congratulations are due all. The physical award this year is created by Muffinjaw Designs.
The ceremony takes place April 6, 6:30 p.m., at Soul Kitchen Music Hall (219 Dauphin St.). Tickets are on sale at mobilearts.org.
But the week quickly turned somber as the theatrical community lost a pair of key figures — Don Bloom and Terri Jackson — to sudden health declines. Bloom and his wife, Nedra, were active in all phases of theater for decades. They caught the theater bug during Don’s long-ago U.S. Army stint, but he wasn’t noted on Mobile stages until the late 1990s. Theatrical colleague Steven Alsip counted close to 60 productions for Don over the last two dozen years. He appeared in every community theater on both sides of Mobile Bay and founded the Mysterious Propinquity Players.
Bloom taught English Literature and directed student performances at the Alabama School of Math and Science until his 2010 retirement. He taught occasional courses at the University of South Alabama afterward.
Bloom was noted for his humor, “easy smile and kind demeanor,” and the handful of note-filled index cards he carried at rehearsals. He was cast for the March 24–April 2 production at Chickasaw Civic Theatre (801 Iroquois St.), Mark Twain’s comedy “Is He Dead?”
The day after Bloom passed away, Terri Jackson followed suit. The dancer-singer-actor was a luminary in Mobile theatrical circles, admired for her formidable talent as well as the energy and personality she brought to every role.
According to a 2017 Lagniappe interview with Jackson, her childhood voice sounded “like an adult” when she sang along with Michael Jackson songs. As a fifth-grader, a teacher let Jackson perform a musical of her own composition. The Davidson High School grad attended New Orleans’s Dillard University where she studied music. After earning plaudits from notables like Ellis Marsalis, she remained in the Crescent City for more than a decade.
“The arts scene was the main reason I stayed,” Jackson said in 2017. “In New Orleans, you’re totally immersed in different cultures. They’re a gumbo.”
Jackson returned to Mobile in 2001. While working day jobs, like her turn as a Press-Register copy editor, she dove into local theater, sang jazz in select venues and collected a vast camp of fans. Colleagues noted Jackson’s admirable character, verve and the brilliance of her presence. It’s little wonder she won a 2017 Nappie Award for Best Theatrical Singer. Also, no surprise she used that time at the podium to boldly note how Mobile arts deserve better appreciation and support.
“She was a force to be reckoned with,” theatrical colleague Gene Murrell said.
Donation methods for Jackson’s daughter, Malia, a 2020 Davidson High School grad and current Spring Hill College student, are online. Her Cash App is $MaliaJV. Her Venmo is @MaliaJV.
Symphony gets romantic
Valentine’s Day just passed but Mobile Symphony Orchestra (MSO) is using its mid-March concert to pluck heartstrings. A pair of classical music’s most starry-eyed pieces sweep across the top of the playbill before ceding to historic innovation in the second half.
Tchaikovsky’s Romeo and Juliet swells to life as soon as the house lights dim. Its strains became synonymous with swelling hearts largely through its employ in motion pictures throughout the last century.
The following work, Sergei Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2, features pianist Joyce Yang. The guest is noted for winning the silver medal at the Van Cliburn Competition and specifically praised for her passionate Rachmaninoff interpretations.
A nod to the dean of African American composers, William Grant Still, follows intermission. MSO Music Director Scott Speck tapped Still’s Symphony No. 1 for its contrast to the preceding European works.
“This is one of my favorite symphonies, full of blues and jazz influences, and sincere in its attempt to distill the African American soul into four musical movements,” Speck said in a press release.
The March 11, 7:30 p.m., performance and the March 12, 2:30 p.m., matinee take place at the Saenger Theatre (6 S. Joachim St.). The concert is dedicated to the memory of longtime MSO principal oboist Patty Malone.
Tickets run $20-$89. Student tickets are $10. They can be purchased online, by phone at 251-432-2010 or at the MSO box office (257 Dauphin St.).
Israeli virtuoso in Mobile spotlight
Age 10 was monumental for Roman Rabinovich. It was his first full year in Israel after his family relocated from Uzbekistan. It was also when the youngster began an affair with visual art, a practice he’s chased ever since. But it was Rabinovich’s slot as a featured pianist with the Israel Philharmonic that really gave the year some heft. The prodigy would go on to earn a master’s degree from Juilliard and be praised by the New York Times for his “uncommon sensitivity and feeling” on the keys.
Rabinovich will join the Escher Quartet when the New York City-based foursome returns to the Azalea City for Mobile Chamber Music’s March 19 concert. They will fill the University of South Alabama’s Laidlaw Performing Arts Center (5751 USA S. Drive) with the sounds of Beethoven, Brahms and Ernst von Dohnanyi upon the 3 p.m. downbeat. Rabinovich is featured on the last two composers’ works.
Kevin Lee serves as arts editor for the Mobile, Alabama newsweekly Lagniappe. He won multiple Mobile Press Club awards for Best Commentary Print and In-Depth Reporting for Non-Daily Newspaper, a 2021 Green Eyeshade Award for criticism, was a finalist in the 2021 Association of Alternative Newsmedia awards, and has been published in Miami’s ARTPULSE, The Planetarian, The New Republic, and The Daily Beast.
