The new month has been a rollercoaster for the Mobile arts realm so far, cresting with congratulations before dropping to grief. The high note was the announcement of the Mobile Arts Council’s (MAC) 2023 Arty Award recipients. For the 18th time, MAC will honor contributions to the arts and cultural community in various realms.

This year’s winners: Art Soldier – Nadine Andrews; Arts Educator – Christy LeGros; Arts Partner – City of Mobile Parks and Recreation; Business – Showbiz Theatrical Services; Cultural Innovation – Nat Johnson; Danielle Juzan Performing Artist Award – PACT Theatre Company; Literary Artist – Steve Joynt; Musical Artist – Symone French; Organization – Mobile Botanical Gardens; Patron – Michael Smith and Karen Carr; Visual Artist – Nancy Goodman; and Lifetime Achievement – Eva Golson.

