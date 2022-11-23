As the holidays approach, many of us are lucky to be looking at some time at home. And when the kids are out of school, TV will inevitably be watched, no matter how many enriching toilet paper roll-based seasonal crafts you have planned. Netflix will eventually be called upon. Here are a couple of new releases that fall safely in the “watchable” zone.
Starting with the beautiful, soothing “My Father’s Dragon,” this film is based on the classic, 1948 illustrated book by Ruth Stiles Gannett and brought to life by Academy Award-winning Irish animation studio Cartoon Saloon. The story, extended from the brief original tale, is about the narrator’s father when he himself was a child, and how that child, Elmer, endured a tough time with his single mother when they lost their store to foreclosure and moved to a new, inhospitable town. As in many children’s stories, Elmer is transported to a more hospitable fantasy realm, Wild Island, where he addresses fabulous problems that end up being tied to his real-world issues.
Elmer (Jacob Tremblay) meets many talking animals on Wild Island, united by a common problem which is that their island is sinking. For years, a series of dragons have hoisted the island back out of danger, but the current dragon, Boris (Gaten Matarazzo of “Stranger Things”) has not succeeded in the traditional manner, and has been captured and pressed into service by Saiwa (Ian McShane, so you know he’s scary).
Of course, Elmer tries to help Boris, they have adventures and learn lessons. Elmer’s problem-solving skills are heartbreakingly well-developed from necessity, as, despite his mother’s efforts to shield him from worry, it is just the two of them against economic hardship. Boris is more whimsical and free.
“My Father’s Dragon” sagged at times under the burden of earnestness, but the visual appeal made up for any deep meaning or personal character improvement I inadvertently absorbed. The two-dimensional style employed by Cartoon Saloon beautifully recalls woodcuts or shadow puppets, perfect for a fable such as this. “My Father’s Dragon” is a tender, absorbing tale for younger viewers, perfect for parents who are still trying to shield their kids from borderline inappropriate humor. Like that on full display in our next film.
Any lesson about emotional intelligence is well-hidden behind fart jokes in “The Bad Guys.” Sam Rockwell voices the sexiest animated wolf since the now-well-recognized-as-hot fox Robin Hood in the 1973 Disney film. Like that appealing classic antihero, Mr. Wolf has a killer insouciance that is fairly irresistible, the same vibe that Rockwell brings to his many human film roles.
Other standout voices include the perfectly unhinged Awkwafina as a hacker tarantula, Marc Maron as Mr. Snake, and Richard Ayoade (“Apple and Onion”) as the perhaps too-good-to-be-true guinea pig, Professor Marmalade. Decidedly less stuffy than “My Father’s Dragon,” this flick adheres closely to the established formulas of the popular middle-grade book series, which shows an accomplished gang of villains deciding for various reasons to try out being “good” and the misunderstandings, missteps and general hilarity that ensues.
“The Bad Guys” is a decent, amusing series of books by Aaron Blabey, and the film adaptation looks and sounds exactly like them. Spy gadgets, cool cars and celebrity voicework abound, and there is never a dull moment. Parents, if the in-laws are over and you want to turn on something classy that negates the concept that TV is raising your kids, you will want to choose “My Father’s Dragon” for a more meditative approach to solving life’s thorny issues. For a less nuanced, more flatulent and therefore, let’s be honest, funnier, take, I recommend “The Bad Guys.”
“My Father’s Dragon” and “The Bad Guys” are now streaming on Netflix.
New This Week
“Bones and All”: Just in time for Thanksgiving, a cannibal movie starring Timothee Chalamet. AMC Mobile 16.
“Devotion”: An aerial war epic based on the bestselling book of the same name, this film tells the harrowing true story of two elite U.S. Navy fighter pilots during the Korean War. Their heroic sacrifices would ultimately make them the Navy's most celebrated wingmen.All multiplex theaters.
“Strange World”: Walt Disney Animation Studios’ original action-packed adventure “Strange World” introduces a legendary family of explorers, the Clades, as they attempt to navigate an uncharted, treacherous land alongside a motley crew that includes a mischievous blob, a three-legged dog and a slew of ravenous creatures. All multiplex theaters.
Asia Frey grew up in Mobile and went to college at New York University where she studied literature. She has written for Lagniappe since the very first issue and when she is not watching movies, she works as a librarian.
