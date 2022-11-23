the-bad-guys-1.jpg

As the holidays approach, many of us are lucky to be looking at some time at home. And when the kids are out of school, TV will inevitably be watched, no matter how many enriching toilet paper roll-based seasonal crafts you have planned. Netflix will eventually be called upon. Here are a couple of new releases that fall safely in the “watchable” zone. 

MY FATHER'S DRAGON

MY FATHER'S DRAGON - From five-time Academy Award®-nominated animation studio Cartoon Saloon (The Secret of Kells, Song of the Sea, Wolfwalkers) and Academy Award®-nominated director Nora Twomey (The Breadwinner), comes an exquisite film inspired by the Newbery-honored children’s book from author Ruth Stiles Gannett. Struggling to cope after a move to the city with his mother, Elmer (Jacob Tremblay) runs away in search of Wild Island and a young dragon called Boris (Gaten Matarazzo) who waits to be rescued. Elmer's adventures introduce him to ferocious beasts, a mysterious island and the friendship of a lifetime. Cr: Netflix © 2022

Starting with the beautiful, soothing “My Father’s Dragon,” this film is based on the classic, 1948 illustrated book by Ruth Stiles Gannett and brought to life by Academy Award-winning Irish animation studio Cartoon Saloon. The story, extended from the brief original tale, is about the narrator’s father when he himself was a child, and how that child, Elmer, endured a tough time with his single mother when they lost their store to foreclosure and moved to a new, inhospitable town. As in many children’s stories, Elmer is transported to a more hospitable fantasy realm, Wild Island, where he addresses fabulous problems that end up being tied to his real-world issues. 

