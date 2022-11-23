Alma Hoffman

Alma Hoffmann was astonished when she received congratulations for her piece “Micah 4” being named one of the 100 Best Artworks of 2021 by Creative Quarterly. The international art and graphics periodical highlights excellence in art, photography and design.

“They send me an e-mail and I was like, ‘Wait, no, but that's not real.’ I called my husband to ask, ‘Is this real?’” the University of South Alabama visual arts professor said.

