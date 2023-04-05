As expected, there’s a growing wealth of books on Africatown, with more on the way. Each has its strengths, from prose to scholarship to first-hand accounts of being knee-deep in Delta mud.
One of the latest — author Nick Tabor’s “Africatown” from St. Martin’s Publishing Group — holds not just one of the best overviews of the layered saga, but extraordinary insight.
If someone far away — say in Ohio or Oregon — read Tabor’s book, they would come away with a good grasp of the saga. If a Mobilian read it, they would grasp their town’s familiar nuance.
The author’s time in Mobile shines through in his understanding of local cultural texture. He relays it with no condescension, and clear-eyed objectivity. Due praise is given, problems unveiled. It’s not what you expect from a New York City-based writer who relocated to a Government Street apartment only at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The book reads like a historian’s observations relayed through a journalist’s concise hand. It is thorough without being pedantic. In such an expansive story with myriad tangents, that’s notable.
Tabor diligently explains the toxic barrage that besieged Africatown for generations and the difficulties of justice. Per the book, 20 years of 576 reported cancer clusters nationwide, yielded just 72 confirmations, and just three tied to certain chemicals. Only one case was identified with certainty and an A-list movie resulted from it.
The book clearly offers that Timothy Meaher launched the Clotilda venture not as much for a wager, but more as political spite on the verge of the Civil War. Not a reach for a man who eventually shut down his riverboat line rather than allow equal access to Blacks.
When the book quotes a historian who feels the Clotilda’s landing was of “great importance,” there’s vital insight.
“‘American Blacks had no Ellis Island,’ [the historian] wrote, and places like Africatown were the closest counterpart,” Tabor penned.
The nationally published journalist spent two years in Mobile for research, both academic and experiential, immersed in the city’s sense of itself. His book’s acknowledgments listed contacts scattered throughout Mobile’s tapestry, names that have appeared in this column space over the decades.
Those locals were on hand when Tabor appeared at the GulfQuest National Maritime Museum on March 28. The gathering seemed an extension of his recently printed work’s acknowledgments, part sales event, part hat tip to those who helped.
To start, the Mobile Public Library’s Elizabeth Theris-Boone detailed the abundant historical resources at the Local History & Genealogy branch. Tabor then read an excerpt on stymied efforts to raise Africatown’s status during the Reagan era. Finally, the author joined Africatown luminaries Joycelyn Davis and Joe Womack in discussion with moderator Kern Jackson, Ph.D. All have figured heavily into recent films and books on the subject.
Laughter emerged when Jackson told the assembly he was “preaching to the choir” in promoting awareness. All true. Even more, it could be said the actions and efforts of the community assembled were distilled into Tabor’s book since they greased the gears that produced it.
Tabor nodded to Sylviane Diouf’s 2009 prize-winning hardcover “Dreams of Africa in Alabama” as the benchmark for the saga. I would say his new book is nearly as vital. It not only contains the monumental events of the 16 years since Diouf’s publication, but also a stronger sense of place
Guest waves baton for MSO
Alabama native and classical conductor Norman Huynh has built a global reputation. Starting as a middle school horn player in Prattville, Alabama, he went on to perform in the University of Alabama’s marching band. In college, he discovered orchestral music and found himself working in Europe and Asia. He now serves in directorship of two symphonies in the American west.
He will be the Mobile Symphony Orchestra’s (MSO) guest conductor as they present a concert built around Brahms’ epic Symphony No. 4, April 15 and 16 at the Saenger Theatre (6 S. Joachim St.). The University of South Alabama Concert Choir will join for Caroline Shaw and Mozart pieces. Weber’s powerful “Euryanthe” Overture opens.
The Saturday concert begins at 7:30 p.m. Sunday matinee is 2:30 p.m.
Tickets are $20-$89. Student tickets are $10. Two-concert season memberships are $34-$136. Tickets can be purchased at 251-432-2010, online or at the MSO box office (257 Dauphin St.).
Through MSO’s Big Red Ticket program, sponsored by the Alabama Power Foundation, students in grades K-12 can attend classical Sunday performances for free when accompanied by a paying adult. More details are at mobilesymphony.org.
