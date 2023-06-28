Arts Lee Artifice

Artists answer their need for expression, to be seen and counted. For some, it is a search for impact. But even those without a gift for performance or literature or visual presentation can still optimize their influence on the cultural realm.

This space frequently carries a plea for readers to engage in volunteerism, largely because it is the engine for the Mobile Bay area’s cultural quarter. For every arts event, art stroll, museum tour or symphony concert, there are volunteers who make it possible.

