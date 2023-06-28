Artists answer their need for expression, to be seen and counted. For some, it is a search for impact. But even those without a gift for performance or literature or visual presentation can still optimize their influence on the cultural realm.
This space frequently carries a plea for readers to engage in volunteerism, largely because it is the engine for the Mobile Bay area’s cultural quarter. For every arts event, art stroll, museum tour or symphony concert, there are volunteers who make it possible.
I’ve heard Mobile’s most notable historians say the area has traditionally been “capital poor.” According to census data from the last two years, Mobile’s percentage of residents living below the poverty level is 18.2 percent, 56 percent higher than the national average. It’s all part of a portrait where our cultural institutions, no matter how incredible and unique they are, couldn’t exist without outside assistance. Grants from foundations and trusts keep our cultural landscape verdant.
The same “extra boost” applies with labor. Docents, ushers, technicians, organizers, board members, there’s a lot of people who want to spread their passion and make their existence count for something beyond personal wealth. They like their life spicier. And when you talk to these people, you hear that their efforts ended up being a more rewarding experience than anticipated. It makes them more likely to help in other ways and arenas.
Volunteerism has individual benefits, too. Mobile Bay area residents’ median age is 40.3 years, higher than the state median by one year and the national median by a couple of years. Retirees are common here. There are indicators volunteerism is a key to aging well when studies note the practice appears beneficial for mental and physical health into later life.
Personally, volunteerism enriched my life in ways unanticipated when I ignored caution and launched a nonprofit entity 22 years ago. The people I’ve met and the experiences it has brought are life-defining and utterly invaluable. Our board of directors is exceptional in its mixture of personalities, ages, ethnicities, experiences, what have you. I’ve heard directors say they look forward to our meetings due to the collegiality and our monthly public programs are a high point on my personal calendar.
From my perspective, certain community-oriented projects on a grand scale — Great Society and New Deal programs — make my unusually costly and constant medical care attainable. I can’t avoid feeling I owe something in return. And even without that debt to pay, I realize the practice has wider necessity. It makes for a better world to inhabit.
If art is essentially a search for human connection, then it is a way to strengthen communal bonds. If you can’t sculpt or dance, you can still create the healthiest community possible. You can volunteer.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.