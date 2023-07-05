Almost every review I have read of Wes Anderson’s latest film, “Asteroid City,” has included some variation of the caveat that it won’t win over any new converts to Anderson’s extremely specific style.
But I do not subscribe to this “if you’ve seen one you’ve seen ’em all” response, and I actually think if you have never seen a Wes Anderson film, “Asteroid City” would be a sublime point from which to launch.
It certainly boasts his visual obsessions like symmetry and pastels, the characters utilize his unnatural line delivery and it is the latest of his films to exist within several nested narratives, but I promise he is not just doing this to look cool. Although it most definitely looks incredibly cool.
Yes, “Asteroid City” is a creation that is firmly rooted in Anderson’s well-known, often imitated, often mocked visual bag of tricks. From the orange of the desert setting to Tom Hanks’ plaid pants and the relentlessly composed nature of every minute, we are firmly situated in Anderson’s otherworldly world. I will go one better and posit that the message of the film itself is actually an answer to those who question that visual insistence. He is explaining to us why he does things the way he does things and what it all means.
We begin in black and white with Bryan Cranston hosting a TV program about the making of a classic play called “Asteroid City” — I was actually a bit worried at that point about the complexity of it all but everything paid off. Cranston takes us through the creative process that leads to the play’s production, so we see the actors also playing “actors” outside of their “Asteroid City” roles. Of course, these are mostly already famous actors such as Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson and Jason Schwartzman. The movie is about making art.
Within the “behind the scenes” black and white sequences is the pastel marvel of “Asteroid City,” a story about a tiny town in the western U.S. that boasts a crater from a long ago meteorite landing and the meteorite itself, which is why the usual population of 84 swells with visitors for Asteroid Day. The guests include several young teens who won a science contest, an elementary class on a field trip led by their teacher (Maya Hawke) and a family of five who are stranded when their car breaks down. That is the Steenbeck family: father Augie (Schwartzman), son Woodrow (Jake Ryan) and three diminutive triplet daughters. With them are the ashes of their recently deceased mother. Military personnel, notably General Gibson (Jeffrey Wright), are there to oversee the festivities and bestow a scholarship on one of the students.
Most of the roles are small but perfect, like Steve Carell as the manager of the motel, a series of cabins that also features a martini dispenser, and Liev Schreiber as the frustrated parent of one of the science fair prizewinners, who needs many martinis dispensed to cope with his son’s outsized mind. Hanks gets the film’s best lines and best pants as Schwartzman’s disapproving, wealthy father-in-law.
But Schwartzman and Johansson are at the center of the film, and the dialogue spoken between the windows of their respective cabins is the most memorable. I see Schwartzman as the spokesman for Anderson’s vision; his character is a photographer and, when he portrays the actor portraying the photographer, he searches for meaning and motivation.
By the end of the film, Anderson’s nested narratives, particularly Schwartzman’s character, make his stylized vision make sense. True, if you hate how Anderson’s films look and sound, well, of course, this one does look and sound true to form. And lots of people seem tired of it, claiming it’s somehow all dumb show, emotionally inert posturing, nothing but berets and corduroy and nerds. Technically, I do love those things, and I have to hand it to Mark Kermode of The Guardian who said in his negative review of Anderson’s “The French Dispatch,” it puts the “irk in quirky.” I disagree, but that’s a fabulous line.
Not despite, but because of, all Anderson’s obsessions, “Asteroid City” has a madness to his method; it is, in a meticulously constructed way, unhinged and deeply expressive. “Asteroid City” is blazingly original and passionate even if that passion is expressed in Anderson’s own vocabulary, one which is, yes, mannered and unnatural, weird and specific, but, in the end, absolutely stunning.
“Asteroid City” is playing in theaters.
New This Week
Insidious: The Red Door
The horror franchise’s original cast returns for the final chapter of the Lambert family’s terrifying saga. To put their demons to rest once and for all, Josh (Patrick Wilson) and a college-aged Dalton (Ty Simpkins) must go deeper into The Further than ever before, facing their family’s dark past and a host of new and more horrifying terrors that lurk behind the red door. The original cast from “Insidious” is back with Wilson making his directorial debut. All multiplex theaters.
Joy Ride
When Audrey’s (Ashley Park) business trip to Asia goes sideways, she enlists the aid of Lolo (Sherry Cola), her irreverent, childhood best friend who also happens to be a hot mess; Kat (Stephanie Hsu), her college friend turned Chinese soap star; and Deadeye (Sabrina Wu), Lolo’s eccentric cousin. Their no-holds-barred, epic experience becomes a journey of bonding, friendship, belonging and wild debauchery that reveals the universal truth of what it means to know and love who you are. AMC Mobile 16.
The Lesson
Liam, an aspiring and ambitious young writer, eagerly accepts a tutoring position at the family estate of his idol, renowned author J.M. Sinclair (Richard E. Grant!). But soon, Liam realizes he is ensnared in a web of family secrets, resentment and retribution. AMC Mobile 16.
