I fear the term “in your face” was used in concocting the wrong-headed disaster that is “You People,” which begins with an “edgy” graffiti-style font for the titles, uses “edgy” graphics to cut between scenes and, fatally, poses the “edgy” premise of Ezra, a White Jewish guy (Jonah Hill) marrying Amira, a Black woman (Lauren London), as a way to explore racial relationships and generational divides.
This film attempted some tricky alchemy of bold comedy and serious topics to portray complex, nuanced issues, and it failed utterly.
Co-written by Kenya Barris, who created the TV show “Blackish,” and Jonah Hill, “You People” positions itself as a comedy daring to say things no one else dares to speak. Both writers are comedians, and between them, they represent the groups depicted on screen, but they got together and made a deeply unfunny film.
You would think they had multiple bonafides that would have given us a uniquely profound and/or hilarious take on their subject. Instead, this felt like a mishmash of every stereotype and lame joke you’ve ever wondered why your most clueless acquaintance feels comfortable uttering. I could have handled the shock element if it had been, simply, funny. One of the many enormous problems with this thing was the comedy. It wasn’t funny. It was mortifying. Not cringey/funny, just cringey. It was unbelievable, awkward and ludicrous from start to finish. The sincere scenes, the more outrageous scenes, virtually every minute felt utterly unbelievable.
The way everyone treats each other in “You People” is preposterous. Were they going for “just crazy enough it might work” with some of these ideas? It felt like the writers were trying to hit us in the face with the wild, unvarnished truth. But the relationships rang over-the-top false the whole time. The dialogue was clunky, awkward, weird and freaky throughout. Not just supposed “conflict” scenarios when Black people face off against racist White people. The scenes when Jewish people are at temple and when family members of any race are just relaxing with one another — which could have been a comment about people’s guards being down among those who are more like them — those scenes were terrible also.
We get Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Ezra’s overbearing, busybody mom, who perceives herself as making an effort to understand and learn about the issues Amira faces, but comes across as condescending and moronic to the extreme. Her cluelessness is so broad that it is utterly impossible. It is simply unbelievable that anyone would act the way that her character acts; they could have halved her mistakes.
Meanwhile, Eddie Murphy tries to make sense of this film by playing his role extremely straight, deadpan and dry. He comes the closest of anyone in the film to effectively balancing the uncomfortable tone and content, but he too is given completely over-the-top things for his character to do. His cruelty to his prospective son-in-law makes the lie detector test Robert De Niro administers in “Meet the Parents” seem kind and reasonable. The emotional truths of this film were nowhere to be found. The outrageous laughs were nowhere to be found. It was a disaster.
As a couple, Lauren London and Jonah Hill are OK, with London’s magnificent dimples doing the heavy lifting for any charm that might be wrung from the two. They have a few lines a piece that work, like when they each confront their respective in-laws with two cogent, interesting monologues that sum up what the film attempts to depict. But boy, the depictions that comprise the rest of the film really fail to land. We could have gotten a special blend of authenticity and lived experience told through comedy from talented comedy writers and literal comedy legends, but we got squandered potential with jokes I could have written. It hurt to watch “You People.”
“You People” is now streaming on Netflix.
New This Week
Cocaine Bear
Not only is this a real movie, but it is also based on a true story. Inspired by the 1985 true story of a drug runner’s plane crash, missing cocaine and the black bear that ate it, this wild thriller finds an oddball group of cops, criminals, tourists and teens converging in a Georgia forest where a 500-pound apex predator has ingested a staggering amount of cocaine and gone on a coke-fueled rampage for more blow … and blood. Directed by Elizabeth Banks. All multiplex theaters, Nexus Cinema Dining.
Jesus Revolution
Filmed largely in Mobile and Baldwin County, this is the story of one young hippie’s quest in the 1970s for belonging and liberation that leads to peace, love and rock ’n’ roll, and sets into motion a new counterculture crusade — a Jesus movement — changing the course of history. Young Greg Laurie (Joel Courtney) is being raised by his struggling mother, Charlene (Kimberly Williams-Paisley) in the 1970s. Inadvertently, Laurie meets Lonnie Frisbee (Jonathan Roumie), a charismatic hippie street preacher, and Pastor Chuck Smith (Kelsey Grammer), who has thrown open the doors of his languishing church to a stream of wandering youth. Crescent Theater, All multiplex theaters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.