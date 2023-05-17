Liam Neeson gives us an old-school action hero in “Marlowe,” and if they can make several of those “Taken” movies, they could make more of these and I would not complain. Neeson’s courtly manner is an interesting fit for the famous detective Philip Marlowe. His sometimes-reserved demeanor makes his savage side all the more interesting.
Philip Marlowe, the character, began life in the 1920s in the pages of Raymond Chandler’s hard-boiled detective novels. Humphrey Bogart gave us the most indelible onscreen version of Marlowe in the 1946 noir classic “The Big Sleep.” Therefore, all subsequent versions of Marlowe are in conversation with Bogart’s depiction, which is simply an impregnable fixture of American pop culture. From “Chinatown” to “Bored to Death,” the ghost of Philip Marlowe lives.
This new film is based on a 2014 novel called “The Black-Eyed Blonde” by Benjamin Black, a neo-noir that checks all the genre boxes. Sexy, mysterious dames give conflicting orders to a bemused private investigator. The bemused investigator has to use his contacts in the police department to work outside of the system. The police crack wise. You get it.
The police department is particularly well cast. Ian Hart is perennially annoyed with his former colleague Marlowe, who just keeps pointing things out to him that he would rather ignore. And inevitably, the always excellent Danny Huston, with his untraceable, threatening accent, plays a mysterious and powerful guy who runs a mysterious and powerful club. The cliches are intentional in this kind of movie; the cliches are the point. It worked for me.
Diane Kruger played the inscrutable heiress who hires Marlowe to find her lost boyfriend, Nico Peterson, a sexy propmaster at the movie studio where her mother used to be a huge star. When Peterson turns up run over by a car in front of the mysterious nightclub, it is far too convenient for Marlowe to believe. As he pokes his nose where it doesn’t belong, he gets frequent chances to beat people up. My favorite scene is when Marlowe stands on the beach late at night and washes the blood off his hands in the surf.
Kruger was a little bit boring for me, but her mother was played by Jessica Lange, who zipped everything along nicely. Who better to play a hot older lady than Jessica Lange? The way the two women fight over Neeson makes the film worth it. Then a surprise additional sinister villain shows up, and it’s Alan Cumming in a limo, using a ridiculous Southern accent.
There were a few extra nice touches that alluded to other noir films. Marlowe questions a minor actress between takes while she is wearing her movie makeup. She has one of her eyes shot out just like Faye Dunaway in “Chinatown.” Near the end of the film, the police chief and Marlowe are discussing the contents of a prop warehouse, and among its contents, Marlowe mentions “The Maltese Falcon.” It almost amounts to breaking the fourth wall.
The only revelation in this film is Marlowe himself. The combination of Liam Neeson’s substantial height and build works wonderfully with his almost tender demeanor, and it is an irresistible combination. He is also very skillfully costumed and for a while, you will believe that they do make movies like they used to.
“Marlowe” is currently available to rent.
New This Week
Fast X
Over many missions and against impossible odds, Dom Toretto and his family have outsmarted and outdriven every foe in their path. Now they must confront the most lethal opponent they’ve ever faced. Fueled by revenge, a terrifying threat emerges from the shadows of the past to shatter Dom’s world and destroy everything — and everyone — he loves.All multiplex theaters, Nexus Cinema Dining.
BlackBerry
The company behind the first smartphone, the BlackBerry, meets a catastrophic demise. The great cast includes Glenn Howerton and Cary Elwes.All multiplex theaters.
Asia Frey grew up in Mobile and went to college at New York University where she studied literature. She has written for Lagniappe since the very first issue and when she is not watching movies, she works as a librarian.
