I am a traitor to my gender because I have been afraid to watch Sarah Polley’s Oscar-winning “Women Talking.” Not only is it directed by Polley, an actress and director who I love, but she adapted it from a book by Miriam Toews, an author who I love.
And because I am a fan of the work of both of those formidable women, I knew I could expect a really tough time in a film that concerns the grim subject matter of sexual assault in an insular Mennonite community.
I have finally experienced it, and it was as difficult as I feared it would be, but it was also more profound, joyous, complex and gorgeous than I could have ever imagined.
Toews is a Canadian writer, and several of her novels reckon with her Mennonite upbringing; she is unflinching in her portrayal of difficult topics. For her 2018 novel, “Women Talking,” she began with a horrific crime from real life, about a series of rapes in a Mennonite community in Bolivia. A group of nine men drugged and raped 150 women from ages 3 to 60, and Toews adapted her novel from that story. In the novel and the film, generations of Mennonite women have been tranquilized and attacked in their sleep, the crimes chillingly blamed on ghosts or nightmares.
The action of the film “Women Talking” concerns a 24-hour meeting of the women, who must decide, while their attackers await bail, what their next course of action is. They can stay and fight, run or forgive the men. The women in the community are not taught to read or write; therefore, the drawings they make of these three options were probably the first time I gasped at the visual artistry of this film. I approached it getting caught up in the tragic details of the story, but the beauty of the execution transformed the experience.
The cinematography is glorious. Sometimes we see stately compositions reminiscent of an Andrew Wyeth painting that set the tone of isolation in their community. Other scenes are warm and intimate and lively. Even the aftermath of the violence is depicted artistically. At no time does Polley wallow in any kind of voyeuristic gore. Every choice she made as a director was masterful, impactful and surprising.
The cast is a roll call of the greatest serious actresses working today. Claire Foy, Rooney Mara, Jessie Buckley and Frances McDormand are just the most recognizable of the heavy hitters doing absolutely fearless work in this film. The one man who interacts with the talking women is played by Ben Whishaw. He plays a young man named August whose parents left the colony only for him to return after attending college; he returned to teach at the school. He is always a sensitive onscreen presence and is perfectly chosen for this role.
Don’t get me wrong: This film is a distinct bummer. I had to watch it over two days to handle it. This is not the “Barbie” movie. Foy is a tower of incandescent rage; the suffering of her 4-year-old daughter is a lightning rod for their discussion. Buckley portrays a sardonic realist who makes salient points about the limits of their options outside the world they have always known. Mara is a dreamer, unmarried and pregnant by an attacker. There are no easy answers for these characters, and their lives are portrayed brilliantly by the actresses in the world Polley made for them.
Polley won an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay and the film was nominated for Best Picture. She has been an actress since childhood, starring in a few of my favorite things, like Terry Gilliam’s 1988 film “The Adventures of Baron Munchausen” and the Canadian series that, perhaps, not everyone was as obsessed with as me, “Road to Avonlea.”
I will never ignore a project by an “Anne of Green Gables”-adjacent artist again; Polley’s work on this extremely tough story was absolutely brilliant. She does not make it easy to watch, but she certainly makes it worthwhile.
“Women Talking” is currently available to rent.
