women-talking.jpg

“Women Talking” - Plan B Entertainment 

I am a traitor to my gender because I have been afraid to watch Sarah Polley’s Oscar-winning “Women Talking.” Not only is it directed by Polley, an actress and director who I love, but she adapted it from a book by Miriam Toews, an author who I love.

And because I am a fan of the work of both of those formidable women, I knew I could expect a really tough time in a film that concerns the grim subject matter of sexual assault in an insular Mennonite community.

women-talking-2 copy.jpg

“Women Talking” - Plan B Entertainment 
gadar2.jpg

“Gadar 2” - Zee Studios

Email Asia Frey at afrey@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.