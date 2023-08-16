you-hurt-my-feelings.jpg

“You Hurt My Feelings” is another skillfully observed, perfectly written “first-world problems” film from writer and director Nicole Holofcener.There may not be a vast breadth in what she covers — the film concerns personal problems and interactions between a married couple and their son, for the most part — but she makes up for that by delving very deeply and with painful accuracy into problems that are small but real. 

The film stars Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Beth, a married writer who is struggling with her second book, and of course, she delivers as a neurotic intellectual. Tobias Menzies, a British actor familiar from prestige television like “Games of Thrones” and “The Crown,” where he played Prince Philip, is excellent as her husband, the one who hurts her feelings when she overhears his frank assessment of her manuscript. It sounds rather trite, but that is part of the point of the film. For anyone who has ever struggled to articulate why something seemingly minor feels extremely major, this film explores many versions of that situation. 

