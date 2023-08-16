“You Hurt My Feelings” is another skillfully observed, perfectly written “first-world problems” film from writer and director Nicole Holofcener.There may not be a vast breadth in what she covers — the film concerns personal problems and interactions between a married couple and their son, for the most part — but she makes up for that by delving very deeply and with painful accuracy into problems that are small but real.
The film stars Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Beth, a married writer who is struggling with her second book, and of course, she delivers as a neurotic intellectual. Tobias Menzies, a British actor familiar from prestige television like “Games of Thrones” and “The Crown,” where he played Prince Philip, is excellent as her husband, the one who hurts her feelings when she overhears his frank assessment of her manuscript. It sounds rather trite, but that is part of the point of the film. For anyone who has ever struggled to articulate why something seemingly minor feels extremely major, this film explores many versions of that situation.
I love all of Nicole Holofcener’s films, probably because they are all about whiny, neurotic women like me, and she cuts these ladies lots of slack even when she exposes their concerns as ridiculous. Beth is a character who is lucky enough to be a published author and to teach a creative writing class, and she makes a point of saying how lucky she is, but she never manages to feel settled.
This movie is actually painfully funny, but Louis-Dreyfus, who is a superb comedian, plays things pretty quietly. She does not bring us the huge laughs of “Seinfeld” or “Veep.” There is no crazy dancing or explosive, magnificent profanity like in those other roles, but the pathos in her constant attempts to make herself understood is fascinating. Watch her blink and briefly stammer in her creative writing class when her students describe their writing ideas. Watch her receive a pair of earrings she doesn’t like from her husband on their anniversary.
And then there’s Don, the husband, who is a therapist. Menzies manages to squeeze an entire, vivid onscreen presence out of his reticence in the pauses when he is working with his patients. These characters are really trying to get it right when they communicate, and their failure to do so gives the film its tiny tragedies. “You Hurt My Feelings” is the opposite of a melodrama; it is a micro drama, and less is definitely more.
As Beth’s sister, Michaela Watkins is hilariously pragmatic and she has to be, because she is married to Arian Moayed (“Succession”) and he is an actor. Her job is just as cushy as all the other characters’ jobs; she is an interior designer, and a running joke concerns a demanding client and a lighting fixture. If that doesn’t sound hysterically funny, well, good point. This is more of a dry chuckle, wry smile kind of film. The humor is mordant, the dialogue is brilliant and all the performances ring incredibly true.
The most compelling aspect of this film arrives when the couple’s 24-year-old son comes into the picture and the interpersonal stakes get much higher. The accusations he makes about all his mother’s good intentions are shattering; a discussion about the middle school swim team sounds minor but is brutal. If you have kids, or even family, you might just weep.
Basically, no matter what else is going on in the film, what really matters is this negotiation between what a person intends to express or make happen and what the receiver of this communication actually hears and experiences. The disconnect between intentions and reality is fascinating, heartbreaking and relatable, and I even found it instructive. As I said, I always relate to Holofcener’s work.
“You Hurt My Feelings” is now available to stream.
New This Week
Back on the Strip
After losing the woman of his dreams, Merlin moves to Las Vegas to pursue work as a magician, only to get hired as the frontman in a revival of the notorious Black male stripper crew, The Chocolate Chips. Led by Luther — now broke and broken — the old, domesticated, out-of-shape Chips put aside former conflicts and reunite to save the hotel they used to perform in while helping Merlin win back his girl.AMC Mobile 16.
Blue Beetle
Mexican American teenager Jaime Reyes gains superpowers when a mysterious scarab binds to his spine and provides him with a powerful suit of blue alien armor. All multiplex theaters.
Strays
When Reggie (Will Ferrell), a naïve, relentlessly optimistic Border Terrier, is abandoned on the mean city streets by his lowlife owner, Doug (Will Forte), Reggie is certain his beloved owner would never leave him on purpose. But once Reggie falls in with a fast-talking, foul-mouthed Boston Terrier named Bug (Jamie Foxx), Reggie finally realizes he was in a toxic relationship. Determined to seek revenge, Reggie, Bug and Bug’s pals — Maggie (Isla Fisher), and Hunter (Randall Park) — together hatch a plan and embark on an epic adventure to help Reggie find his way home. Whatever this animated film is, it is rated R. All multiplex theaters.
