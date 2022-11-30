You cannot manufacture nostalgia and you cannot reverse engineer a cult classic. “A Christmas Story Christmas” tries to capitalize on the success of the 1983 original, which has a following now that has been years in the making, and throws together an underbaked, low-stakes sequel.
Peter Billingsley returns as Ralphie, who has grown from a round-faced boy to a round-faced man, and is charged with creating a memorable Christmas for his two nondescript kids, his supportive, attractive wife and his widowed mom, following the sudden passing of his father.
As the year 1973 comes to a close, Ralphie is seeking a publisher for the science-fiction novel he took a year off from his day job to write. The massive length of the manuscript gives the film one of its best running gags as, similar to the first film, Ralphie is wont to daydream and, in each reasonably amusing dream sequence, the novel is comically huge.
The biggest problem with this film is its biggest problem is not dramatic enough; “handling Christmas” is a nebulous, boring goal, with little dramatic potential. Of course, adult Ralphie runs into the other kids from the first movie, such as Flick, the kid who licked the pole, and Schwartz, the kid who double-dog dared him to do so. It wasn’t that exciting to see these fellows grown up because I guess they didn’t make a big impression on me; for all I know, I have seen them in dozens of movies since then (although I doubt it).
Adult Ralphie still handles the signature narration and this is basically as effective as the first time around, even though the content falls far short overall. I don’t know if people were clamoring for a return to the “Christmas Story” Cinematic Universe or not, but I do know the writers simply did not think of enough funny, interesting or meaningful occurrences for this film. The successful, amusing original is just a series of funny anecdotes leading up to Christmas Day. This sequel was a series of lame anecdotes following the same formula.
It was also slow and stagey and hokey, and there’s really no reason for that. Even if they didn’t have a ton of good ideas for this film, they could have at least made a normal movie. It had that inexplicable feeling of a filmed play. Clearly, the filmmakers were simply banking on the goodwill toward the old film, assuming everyone will turn the movie on no matter what. That plan will probably work, and everyone who likes “A Christmas Story” will click on “A Christmas Story Christmas” exactly once. Will this flick ever achieve the cultural status of its own 24-hour binge on TBS? Very unlikely.
HBO has a much better original holiday movie from last year called “8 Bit Christmas,” which is not a sequel to “A Christmas Story” but rather a spiritual heir. Or, if you will, a rip-off. It follows the same formula, sets it in the ’80s and exchanges the Red Ryder BB gun for a Nintendo. Crucially, it is also pretty funny.
This thing just felt rushed and thrown together, but the original came out decades ago; I think there was time for a second draft of the script. It’s not like whoever made this had a short window to capitalize on its popularity and had to put something together before people moved on to the next popular thing. By the conclusion, it manages to connect in a satisfying and emotional way to the original, but it could have been about 400 percent better (yes, that is a scientific amount). “A Christmas Story Christmas” came front-loaded with decades of viewers’ interest and investment, but somehow they still fudged it up.
“A Christmas Story Christmas” is now streaming on HBO Max.
Asia Frey grew up in Mobile and went to college at New York University where she studied literature. She has written for Lagniappe since the very first issue and when she is not watching movies, she works as a librarian.
