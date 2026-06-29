RADIO 99.5 dials over to today’s hit music By SCOTT JOHNSON Scott Johnson Digital Editor, Investigative Reporter Author linkedin Author twitter Author email Jun 29, 2026 5 hrs ago 0 Sports Talk 99.5 shifted formats Monday morning.iHeartMedia announced the Mobile station flipped to 99.5 Kiss FM as of 9 a.m. Monday, June 29, adding a new contemporary hits radio station to the Gulf Coast market. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kA 5:ClQ=ECQmkDA2?m$A@CE %2=<VD H63D:E6 H2D 2=C625J C65:C64E:?8 FD6CD E@ k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^hhd<:DD7>]:962CE]4@>^Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<QmE96 ?6H z:DD u| =@42= DE2E:@?k^2m 2D @7 |@?52J 27E6C?@@?]k^DA2?mk^Am kA 5:ClQ=ECQmkDA2?m%96 zx$$ u| 3C2?5 7@4FD6D @? 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Tags Alabama Iheartmedia Kiss-fm (brand) Bain Capital Radio Networks Mass Media Companies Of The United States Broadcasting Associations Bain Capital Companies American Radio Networks Radio Stations Iheartmedia Radio Stations Franchised Formats Franchised Radio Formats Mass Media Companies Established In The Radio Formats Formats Media Formats Broadcasting Companies Radio Broadcasting Radio Broadcasting Broadcasting Companies Of The United States Radio Broadcasting Companies Of The United States Mass Media Sports Talk 995 Kiss Fm Mobile Scott Johnson Digital Editor, Investigative Reporter Author linkedin Author twitter Author email Follow Scott Johnson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. 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