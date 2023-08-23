ALDI officials are evaluating which Winn-Dixie stores will convert to its format and which ones will remain under the longtime grocer name after announcing its intent to acquire approximately 400 Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket stores across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi.
ALDI already has several stores in South Alabama, and opened its 26th regional headquarters and distribution center earlier this year in Loxley to support new stores. ALDI has announced plans to open 20 new ALDI locations in the area by the end of the year.
“ALDI will operate Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket stores with the same level of care and focus on quality and service, as we also evaluate which locations will convert to the ALDI format to better support the neighborhoods we’ll now have the privilege of serving,” ALDI CEO Jason Hart said. “For those stores we do not convert, our intention is that these continue to operate as Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket stores.”
The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2024, subject to regulatory approval and customary closing conditions.
BUSINESS NEWS, MOVES & TRANSACTIONS
• Off Dock Services leased the entire 4,200-square-foot seventh floor of the Waterman-Smith Building at 61 St. Joseph Street in downtown Mobile, according to Josh W. Hall of CRE Mobile. Off Dock specializes in shipping and warehousing and is set to move in at the end of August. Hall represented the landlord of the Waterman-Smith Building, which is a 70,000-square-foot professional office complex built in 1947 by and for the Waterman Steamship Corporation.
• An out-of-town investor purchased a more than 28,000-square-foot office/warehouse on 2.3 acres at 2609 Cameron St. in Midtown Mobile for $1.2 million, according to Jay Roberds with CRE Mobile. The investor intends to lease the building to a residential and commercial maintenance service provider.
• Fast Pace Health opened a walk-in urgent care clinic at 9932 Spanish Fort Blvd. in Daphne. The location is open seven days a week with extended weekday hours of 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and weekend hours of 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The clinic features multiple exam rooms, an on-site lab, COVID-19 testing and X-ray capabilities. Patients can also use virtual telehealth for ailments, as well as medication prescriptions and refills.
• The Mobile Film Office will host a free Creative Industry Expo on Aug. 26 so residents can learn about careers in film, video game and virtual production. The expo, which is open to all, takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Mobile Civic Center Expo Hall. It is a perfect chance for local students and parents to learn about local creative industries, college programs and the Mobile Film Office. Register atmobilefilmoffice.com.
• Congrats to Roberts Brothers, which has been invited to join the Leading Real Estate Companies of the World’s Luxury Portfolio. This partnership underscores the company’s commitment to delivering unparalleled luxury real estate services in the Mobile Bay region, as it has since 1946. Benefits include having its luxury property listings showcased to a global market, access to cutting-edge technology and data analytics, and a collaborative network with other luxury real estate experts.
• Gary “Sonny” Hodge II, M.D., joins Gulf Orthopaedics, an affiliate of Infirmary Health, after a fellowship in primary care sports medicine at the Andrews Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center in Birmingham. Dr. Hodge will provide non-operative care such as diagnosis, rehabilitation, manual treatment techniques and orthobiologics. Gulf Orthopaedics has four locations in Mobile and offices in Saraland, Fairhope, Foley, Jackson and Brewton.
• Meagan Taylor, D.O., a board-certified family medicine physician, joins Diagnostic & Medical Clinic.Dr. Taylor graduated from the University of Mobile and earned her degree in osteopathic medicine from the William Carey University College of Osteopathic Medicine. Dr. Taylor, who practiced for more than five years in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, will see patients at the Hillcrest Road location in Mobile.
• USA Health Children’s & Women’s Hospital was recognized by the International Board of Lactation Consultant Examiners for excellence in lactation care. Mothers who deliver at the hospital and choose to breastfeed have access to the highest level of support during their stay and after returning home. One hospital initiative that supports the bond between new moms and their babies is monthly in-person breastfeeding classes for expectant mothers and those who have newly delivered. The classes run 6-8 p.m. at the hospital’s Midtown Mobile campus, 1700 Center Street. Call 251-415-1285 for more info.
• Caitlin Crownover returns to Wilkins Miller LLC, an accounting and advisory firm with offices in Mobile and Fairhope. Crownover first joined the Wilkins Miller team in 2020 as a student administrative assistant and then full-time in 2023 as a marketing and communications assistant. She graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration with a concentration in marketing management from the University of South Alabama in 2022 and worked for a regional firm before returning to Wilkins Miller.
• New Horizons Credit Union, based in Mobile, earned the Military Saves Designation of Savings Excellence Award for its financial education stressing the importance of saving during National Military Saves Week. This honor is reserved for financial institutions that succeed in getting people to open or add to wealth-building accounts and take the pledge to save. Its Horizons Heroes Account offers money-saving perks to active military and all first responders through themilitarysaves.org link at NewHCU.org.
