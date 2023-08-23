aldi.jpg
ALDI officials are evaluating which Winn-Dixie stores will convert to its format and which ones will remain under the longtime grocer name after announcing its intent to acquire approximately 400 Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket stores across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi.

ALDI already has several stores in South Alabama, and opened its 26th regional headquarters and distribution center earlier this year in Loxley to support new stores. ALDI has announced plans to open 20 new ALDI locations in the area by the end of the year.

