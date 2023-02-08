ALDI recently unveiled its completed regional headquarters and distribution center in Loxley, which will ultimately serve as many as 100 stores across the Gulf Coast.
The 564,000-square-foot facility will reach more than 8 million customers across Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi and the Florida Panhandle.
The new center will support the grocer’s rapid expansion in the region. ALDI is operating 30 stores on the Gulf Coast, with 20 of those opening last year alone. It plans to add another 13 stores in 2023.
“We are incredibly proud ALDI chose to lay down its roots in our Alabama community,” Loxley Mayor Richard Teal said. “Our community is growing quickly, and we’re excited to be welcoming the expansion of ALDI alongside Loxley. Not only will this facility create hundreds of jobs for the hardworking members of our community, but it will also allow our residents and neighbors easy access to fresh food at low prices.”
The Loxley distribution center will create about 200 new jobs; ALDI has staffed 120 of these positions and plans to continue hiring. Interested in a job? Visit careers.aldi.us.
CITY PROGRAM CONNECTS STUDENT INTERNS, LOCAL EMPLOYERS
The city of Mobile is partnering with local employers to host interns through the 2023 Youth Empowered for Success (Y.E.S.) Initiative.
Through the Y.E.S. Initiative, which launched in 2016, the city can help local businesses find quality employees while connecting young professionals to up to 160 hours of first-hand work experience. The teenage program is open to students 16-18 years old, and the college program is open to 18-to-24-year-olds.
While the city interviews, vets and places potential interns, all payroll and paperwork is managed by Laine Federal.
“Since we launched it in 2016, the Y.E.S. Initiative has connected more than 4,000 young Mobilians to paid internships with city departments and local businesses,” Mayor Sandy Stimpson said. “We have a lot of talented young Mobilians looking for an opportunity to learn and grow. If you are a business owner in the area and want to get involved, we can help find the right intern for your staff.”
Applications for business owners are open at cityofmobile.org/yes251. Applications must be completed by 5 p.m. on Feb. 16. If your business is selected, you will be notified and required to send a representative to a mandatory orientation on March 23. For more info, email yes@cityofmobile.org.
The summer internship program starts June 5; the fall internship program starts Sept. 11; and the spring internship program starts Jan. 8, 2024.
BUSINESS NEWS, MOVES & TRANSACTIONS
• Red’s, a convenience/specialty store, leased an 8,000-square-foot former Dollar General store at 10800 Dauphin Island Parkway in Theodore. Jay O’Brien, a senior advisor with Stirling Properties, represented both the landlord and the tenant.
• A local investor purchased the former Advance Auto warehouse at 3003 Dauphin Island Parkway in Mobile for $165,000, according to Andrew Dickman, senior advisor with Stirling, who represented the seller.
• Dickman also represented the tenant as Up N Smoke leased 3,600 square feet at 7317 Theodore Dawes Road in Theodore.
• Wealth Hospitality is revamping the Kaiser Building on Ala. Highway 59 in Gulf Shores as a boutique hotel called Aqua Suites. Leonard Kaiser, founder and owner of Kaiser Real Estate sales/vacation rental businesses, announced the resort lodging development group had purchased the building. The upscale hotel will have 48 suites, each with access to a water feature. Renovations are expected to start in March, with a target opening date of Spring 2024.
• Wawa, a national chain of convenience stores, plans to open 40 stores across South Alabama and the Florida Panhandle over the next eight to 10 years. The first two in Mobile will be located at Cottage Hill and Sollie roads, and at Schillinger and Old Government Street. They are also constructing stores at U.S. 98 and Twin Beech Road, and State Highways 181 and 104 in Fairhope; at U.S. 98 and Johnson Road in Daphne; and at Highway 59 and County Road 48 in Robertsdale. The first stores will break ground this year and will open in 2024.
• Chad Collins, director of operations at USA Health, was named president of the Alabama chapter of the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE), professional home of more than 48,000 healthcare executives. A Fairhope native, Collins served on the Alabama chapter’s board for three years and has been an ACHE member since 2015. ACHE equips leaders with resources to address issues such as staffing shortages and burnout, health equity, diversity, equity and inclusion, and financial hardships stemming from COVID.
• Fairhope Sweet Shop, a candy and gift store, relocated to 42-1/2 Section St., in downtown Fairhope’s French Quarter.
• New Horizons Credit Union held a groundbreaking ceremony Jan. 30 for its newest branch at the corner of McFarland and Cottage Hill in the Publix Shopping Complex. The 2,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art branch will incorporate the credit union’s coastal colors and brand with the latest in banking technology. It will have a detached drive-thru and ATM. The new branch is expected to be completed this summer.
• Visit Mobile announced recent promotions and staff changes. Patty Kieffer was promoted to senior vice president, while Tom White was hired as the VP of convention and leisure sales. Derrick Williams was promoted to director of multicultural accounts, and partnership manager Brittany Gagliano revived the Visit Mobile partnership program model and will now manage a stand-alone partnership department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.