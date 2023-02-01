Adm. Michael Gilday, U.S. Navy chief of naval operations, visited Austal’s Mobile shipyard last week, getting a tour of the facility and discussing the company’s growing diversity of design and shipbuilding contracts.
Gilday witnessed production of both steel and aluminum ships in the company’s 867,000-square-foot module manufacturing facility, including operations supporting the submarine industrial base.
This was Gilday’s first visit to Austal USA, providing him a firsthand look at the company’s state-of-the-art module manufacturing facility, which houses separate steel and aluminum assembly lines.
The addition of Austal USA’s high-tech steel shipbuilding production line has resulted in the company’s capability to manufacture increasingly complex ships and components. The group visited the final assembly bays, toured onboard Cody (EPF 14), the first EPF Flight II ship with medical capabilities, and ended at the vessel completion yard where the future USS Augusta (LCS 34) is moored.
Austal USA has delivered 28 battle force ships to the U.S. Navy since 2009.
BUSINESS NEWS, MOVES & TRANSACTIONS
• Wawa convenience store, which is opening a location in Fairhope at Twin Beech and Greeno roads, will hold Community Partnership Day events on Friday, Feb. 3. Events in Mobile take place 10-11:30 a.m. at the Mobile Chamber, 451 Government St. Wawa representatives will also be on hand in Baldwin County, helping pack Prodisee Pantry meal kits at the nonprofit’s location at 9315 Spanish Fort Blvd., 2:30-4 p.m. The company will discuss plans for new locations in South Alabama, including breaking ground in 2023 and opening stores in 2024.
• Wild Wings Station is now hiring for a new location at 29075 U.S. 98 in Daphne. The open-kitchen concept, which serves Korean barbecue, burgers, fried shrimp and more, also has several locations in Mobile.
• Be an ambassador for Mobile! Visit Mobile has opened registration for the Spring 2023 Tourism Ambassador Program, with classes beginning March 15. Each class is capped at 25 participants and takes place twice a year. The five-week program inspires tourism partners and Mobile citizens to turn every visitor encounter into a positive one. For more info or to register, visit mobile.org/tourism-ambassador.
• The University of South Alabama’s Online Pediatric Nurse Practitioner Program was ranked as one of the best in the nation for 2023 by Nurse Practitioner Online. In recent years, online schooling has become a reliable and sought-after way to gain advanced nursing degrees. The rankings process used a points system based on the diversity of nurse practitioner programs offered; accreditation status; years of experience/tenure of faculty; annual tuition/fees in relation to local cost of living; size of the institution’s nursing department; acceptance rate and competitiveness of the institution; and graduation/completion rate. Congrats to USA’s nurse practitioner program!
• Gov. Kay Ivey, Loxley Mayor Richard Teal and representatives from ALDI unveiled the Loxley Distribution Center and Regional Headquarters Jan. 31. The new 564,000-square-foot distribution center will service up to 100 ALDI stores in Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and southern Georgia, Mississippi and Louisiana. The facility will create more than 200 jobs in Loxley and more than 300 jobs in the Gulf Coast region.
• Speaking of Aldi, the Fairhope store at Highway 181 and Fairhope Avenue (County Road 48) is slated to open in early March, according to a company representative. A Grand Opening will be held. Watch for updates.
• Christopher Southwood, M.D., has joined Mobile Infirmary and Infirmary Health’s Neuroscience Center of Excellence. Dr. Southwood is board-certified in neuro-critical care, vascular neurology and neurology and is fellowship-trained in stroke neurology and endovascular surgical neuroradiology. Dr. Southwood will see patients through referral at the Diagnostic and Medical Clinic in Mobile. For more info, call 251-435-1200.
• Danielle Mashburn-Myrick, counsel with Phelps Dunbar in Mobile, completed the requirements for national certification in business bankruptcy law by the American Board of Certification (ABC). The nonprofit ABC is the country’s preeminent legal specialty certification organization for bankruptcy practitioners, which certifies attorneys as specialists in business bankruptcy, consumer bankruptcy and creditors’ rights law. There are fewer than 1,000 attorneys across the country who have earned this certification.
• Joselyne Ridings, current broker and co-owner of Ridings Realty in Mobile, earned the REALTORS Commitment to Excellence Endorsement from the National Association of Realtors. The endorsement goes to realtors who demonstrate knowledge and competency in 10 core areas of real estate practice.
• A construction camp for girls? Yep! Set June 12-16, the Baldwin Girls Build summer camp offers sessions on building, design, electrical and industry tours. The camp for seventh-, eighth- and ninth-graders in South Baldwin Center of Technology feeder schools is being sponsored by the Baldwin County Home Builders Association, South Alabama Workforce Development Council and Baldwin County Career Tech Education. Call 251-970-7322 or email news@bcbe.org for registration info.
• A big shout-out to Bama Flooring in Robertsdale, which was named one of the highest-rated companies in Alabama by Top Rated Local. The company thanks its customers for the great feedback and reviews!
• Chris Harle of White-Spunner Realty represented a local investor who purchased 32 single-family homes at 1040 Dauphin Island Parkway for $1,020,000. Doug Adams with Berkshire Hathaway represented the seller. Plans are to renovate the homes, then rent them.
