Austal USA wishes fair winds and following seas to Tom Perrine, vice president of engineering, who retired after eight years of service with the company and over 40 years in the shipbuilding industry.
During his tenure, Perrine led Austal’s engineering department, overseeing the work of more than 250 engineers, naval architects, designers and other engineering support staff. He also oversaw the department’s shift to include steel design and construction.
During Perrine’s tenure with the company, Austal USA delivered 23 surface combatants and auxiliaries to the U.S. Navy and has been instrumental in the design of future vessels that will serve the U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard for decades.
“It has been an honor working with Tom knowing the influence he has had over advancing state-of-the-art ship designs in the marine engineering industry,” Austal USA President Rusty Murdaugh said. “His dedication to our Austal USA team has been a key contributor as we grew our portfolio including steel ships. Most importantly, he has been a teacher and mentor to our next generation of engineers.”
Perrine was recently awarded the prestigious University of Michigan Rosenblatt Award, which recognizes outstanding professional achievement, integrity and devotion to excellence and innovation in ship design. He has held senior leadership roles for several firms overseeing both commercial and defense programs.
BUSINESS NEWS, MOVES & TRANSACTIONS
• Kings Grooming Lounge leased 3,200 square feet at 100 S. Florida St. in Mobile, according to Jill Meeks, senior advisor at Stirling Properties, who handled the transaction. Kings will be relocating from their current location on Moffet Road.
• Dr. Rachel Hoadley-Clausen leased 1,200 square feet at Grelot Commons at 6720 Grelot Road in Mobile. Dr. Hoadley-Clausen is a licensed clinical and counseling psychologist and is opening a Neuromuscular Spine & Joint Center at the medical development. Meeks represented the landlord.
• Provision will launch Provision on the Fly, a drive-thru coffee concept for serious coffee drinkers, in the first half of 2023 at 23764 U.S. Hwy. 98 in Montrose. “We’re pumped about growing our operation to include drive-thru coffee,” William Hanes, president of Provision and Provision on the Fly, said. Provision on the Fly will feature the same delicious coffee available at Provision in Fairhope, as well as new blended drinks. Stay tuned for their menu roll out.
• Baldwin County real estate slowed down in 2022, but it wasn’t all bad news. While the Baldwin Realtors Multiple Listing Service reported 14.4 percent less properties sold in 2022 compared to 2021, the average selling price was 15.3 percent higher. A total of 8,301 residential properties sold in Baldwin County in 2022, compared to 9,702 properties sold in 2021. However, average sales price of residential properties sold in Baldwin County increased by 15.3 percent to $471,970 in 2022. The average sales price was $409,492 in 2021.
• What connection does South Alabama have to NASA? Scientists at the Frederick P. Whiddon College of Medicine at the University of South Alabama received a $918,940 grant to test ways to reduce oxidative damage to cells and tissues, and better protect the health of astronauts. The grant, from the Translational Research Institute for Space Health, will be used by Marie Migaud, Ph.D., a professor at the college and researcher at the USA Health Mitchell Cancer Institute. The project begins in October and will be funded over two years. Astronauts embarking on Artemis missions to the moon and Mars will be exposed to conditions such as ionizing radiation, microgravity and metabolic stressors that cause cellular and tissue damage in the body.
• Applications are open for a second round of the Innovate Alabama Supplemental Grant Program. Alabama-based recipients of Phase I and Phase II Federal Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) grants are eligible to apply for up to $250,000 in supplemental funding. Eligible applicants must have had an active Phase I or Phase II SBIR or STTR grant on July 1, 2021, or later. Apply by 5 p.m. on Feb. 17. Learn more and apply at innovatealabama.org/programs.
• A College & Career Career Expo is set for Feb. 7-8 at the Baldwin County Coliseum in Robertsdale. The expo is open to the public, as well as 11th and 12th graders. Become a vendor by contacting the Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce at 251-928-6387. Deadline is Jan. 31.
• Bondi Bowls is now open for business at 1501-A U.S. Hwy. 98 in Daphne. The store features acai and pitaya bowls, fresh-squeezed lemonade and shaved ice. Hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays; and noon to 7 p.m. on Sundays.
• Peak North America USA, a provider of construction and steel fabrication solutions for the wood products industry, is acquiring a local fabrication company and adding a new state-of-the-art facility to the property in Irvington. The move means 175 new jobs and a $24 million capital investment over the next four years.
