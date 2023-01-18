Tom Perrine

Tom Perrine, Austal USA

Austal USA wishes fair winds and following seas to Tom Perrine, vice president of engineering, who retired after eight years of service with the company and over 40 years in the shipbuilding industry.

During his tenure, Perrine led Austal’s engineering department, overseeing the work of more than 250 engineers, naval architects, designers and other engineering support staff. He also oversaw the department’s shift to include steel design and construction.

Business Reporter

Tammy Leytham writes the Real Deal column, covering business news for Lagniappe. A native Mobilian and current Baldwin County resident, she brings almost three decades of newspaper experience to the role.

