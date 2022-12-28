With a new year a few days away, it’s time to fill out your calendar with a full slate of business opportunities.
One is a free virtual legal clinic dedicated to supporting black-owned small businesses and nonprofits in Mobile. Legal Services Alabama partnered with Adams and Reese LLP to offer clinics monthly, with the first of 2023 set for Jan. 31.
The clinics take place the third Tuesday of each month, though February’s date shifts to Feb. 28.
Interested business and nonprofit owners can register for an intake appointment to determine eligibility, available resources and services. LSA will conduct the initial screening and intake of prospective clients and then contact Adams and Reese to schedule the one-hour virtual, legal clinic sessions. Pre-registration is required, and spots fill quickly.
Eligible businesses should consist of majority underrepresented ownership and limited means. While the clinics focus on uplifting black business owners and nonprofit founders, the services are also available to other underrepresented communities. Other racial minorities, women of all backgrounds and LGBTQ service providers are encouraged to apply for legal assistance. Adams and Reese attorneys answer questions on topics pertaining to business and nonprofit formation and entity designation, labor and employment, corporate services and additional general legal matters.
The program launched in June 2022 in Birmingham, and Adams and Reese will be the first law firm to provide the same services in Mobile.
MORE BUSINESS OPS
The Mobile Chamber hosts its Annual State of the City and County breakfast at 8 a.m. on Jan. 11 at the Arthur R. Outlaw Mobile Convention Center. Hear from Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson and County Commissioners Connie Hudson, Randall Dueitt and Merceria Ludgood. Tickets are $40 for chamber members; $75 for others and includes breakfast. Call Carolyn Wilson at 251-433-6951 for info.
—
Connect your business to the future workforce at the Baldwin County Career Expo, set Feb. 7-8 at the Robertsdale Coliseum. Students attend the expo with resumes in hand, prepared for summer internships and after-school jobs. The general public can also attend for straight-to-work opportunities. Deadline to register for a business booth is Jan. 31. Save on your booth by registering prior to Jan. 11. Email CHellmich@eschamber.com to learn more.
—
Local entrepreneur and restaurateur Pete Blohme, aka “Panini Pete,” will be keynote speaker at the Young Professionals Summit, which takes place 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 27 at the Grand Hotel Resort & Spa in Point Clear. Cost is $75 before Jan. 16; $100 after. For info, email tully@eschamber.com.
BUSINESS NEWS, MOVES & TRANSACTIONS
Speaking of Panini Pete, he will take over operations of the restaurant at the Lake Forest Yacht Club in Daphne. Blohme has announced he plans to name the restaurant, “The Waterfront.” Blohme operates Panini Pete’s and Sunset Pointe in Fairhope, and Squid Ink Eclectic Eats & Drinks in downtown Mobile. He also owns Ed’s Seafood on the Causeway, which is closed due to a fire.
—
Tormod launched a new website, Tormod.com, to assist plant leaders with operations needs. The website walks visitors through a full range of solutions, including commissioning and startup, maintenance services, maintenance optimization, environmental, health, safety, and security, procedure development, and talent optimization. The new website helps the Tormod Team attain its goal to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with clients and help them discover the best solutions for plant challenges. Tormod is a subsidiary of Hargrove, a full-service EPC, automation, life sciences and technical services firm founded in Mobile in 1995.
—
Bloom Play Studio opened just before Christmas at 2561 Old Shell Road in Mobile, just west of Florida Street. The business, owned by Alexandra Roussos Theris, is a play studio and children’s kitchen. Parents can enjoy coffee and Wi-Fi while their children experience sensory playrooms, art materials, a building room with magnetic building blocks and an indoor miniature rock wall. Call 251-298-6389 for hours and open play times.
