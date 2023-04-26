Clean Water Alabama (CWA), a Baldwin County-based, all-volunteer, nonprofit water preservation group, donated 10,000 coloring and activity books to Baldwin County Public Schools to help teach elementary students the importance of being good stewards of Alabama waterways.
The year-long collaborative effort began with the creation of the materials by CWA member and retired sixth-grade teacher “Coach” Wayne Miller. The schools were also given teacher lesson plans to accompany the books.
The artwork for the books was designed by Grace Roberts, at the time a graphic design student at Coastal Alabama Community College who was awarded a scholarship by CWA for her contribution to the project.
The donation was made possible by CWA sponsors, including Piggly Wiggly stores, Fairhope Soap Company, Daphne Rotary Club, Fairhope Sunset Rotary and Streamline Environmental. In addition to Baldwin County Public Schools, the books have been donated to several area private schools, including Bayside Academy.
BUSINESS NEWS, MOVES & TRANSACTIONS
• Know someone who makes a difference in the community? The United Way of Southwest Alabama (UWSWA) is accepting nominations for the 2023 Heart of Gold Volunteer Awards, honoring individuals or organizations whose activities improve the quality of life for Choctaw, Clarke, Mobile or Washington counties. The nominee’s service should connect to UWSWA through one of its programs or partner agencies. Deadline to submit is May 19. Access forms at uwswa.org/heart-of-gold-awards. Submit the completed forms to llum@uwswa.org or UWSWA, 218 St. Francis St., Mobile, AL 36602.
• Austal USA christened the future USS Kingsville (LCS 36) on April 22. The ship sponsor, Katherine L. Kline, is a member of the sixth generation of the King Ranch family, descendants of Capt. Richard King, who founded the King Ranch located in Kingsville, Texas, in 1853.
• Employees or retired personnel from the Mobile Police or Fire-Rescue departments can access a smartphone app launched by the city of Mobile and the Mobile Police and Fire Pension (MPFP) Board to help manage pensions. The app provides up-to-date info about individual pension plans and retirement options. MPFP members with questions can contact John Schaffer at jschaffer@ptg-pension or 857-245-8704. For pension-related concerns, call 251-208-7360.
• A PUMA store is set to open in May at Tanger Outlets Foley. The 6,000-square-foot retailer will be located across from Old Navy. PUMA is currently taking applications.
• Baldwin Bone & Joint’s 19th annual Many More Miles Campaign collected a record-breaking 4,000-plus pairs of shoes in its annual drive. The business partnered with City Hope Church, Dr. Glenn Glass, the USA Student Recreation Center, McCoy Outdoor Co., White-Spunner Realty and Baldwin County Public Schools to collect shoes for families in need and area homeless. Fairhope East collected 820 pairs for a first-place finish, while Spanish Fort Elementary and Fairhope West came in second and third. Beth Stocks’ class at Fairhope East was the overall class winner with 160 pairs. Rockwell Elementary, Spanish Fort Middle, Daphne Middle and Fairhope High also contributed to the cause.
• Kiva Dunes was featured in Google's 2022 Economic Impact Report, selected by Google out of all businesses in Alabama due to its growth and use of digital marketing. The Economic Impact Report highlights how Americans use Google Search, Google Play, Google Cloud, YouTube and Google advertising tools to connect with customers. Kiva Dunes got top billing as a successful development in Gulf Shores with an award-winning championship golf course and 78 rental properties consisting of homes and condos. Congratulations!
• Visit your favorite local bookstore this Saturday, April 29, for Independent Bookstore Day. The Haunted Book Shop, 9 S. Joachim St. in Mobile, will host authors Abbi Glines and Watt Key from 2-4 p.m.
• Shannon Scaturro was named Health System COO for USA Health.He will work with USA Health CEO Owen Bailey to develop initiatives and operational performance to support USA Health’s mission. Scaturro will have oversight of acute-care facilities, the Freestanding Emergency Department and Imaging Center in Mobile, the Baldwin County Ambulatory Surgery Center and rural sites of care, and will work with senior leadership in developing physician strategy. And he’s a Jag alumnus, earning a B.S. in Nursing at USA before completing graduate programs at the University of Tennessee and UAB.
• The Hiller Companies of Mobile, a leading provider of fire and life safety services, acquired Mid Rivers Fire Safety Inc. based in Troy, Mo. Mid Rivers brings over 20 years of experience providing inland marine fire protection services to St. Charles, St. Louis and surrounding areas. Going forward, Mid Rivers will become Hiller St. Louis and will transition to the Hiller brand.
• Congrats to Daniel Lowery of Hanley & Associates, a financial advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services LLC in Mobile, who recently earned his General Securities Representative Series 7 registration. Lowery has six months of experience with Ameriprise Financial. Call 251-345-0601 or visit the office at 4332 Boulevard Park S., Suite D, in Mobile to make an appointment.
• Continental, a subsidiary of Continental Aerospace Technologies Holding Limited with a location on Broad Street in Mobile, announced two milestones for its Jet-A piston engine series. The popular jet-fuel-burning piston engine family accumulated more than 10 million flight hours, while the CD-170 engine received a Time Between Replacement extension from 1,200 to 1,800 hours from the European Aviation Safety Agency.
• Gail’s Timeless Treasures has opened at 28623 N. Main Street, Suite A, in Daphne. They carry an assortment of very special items collected throughout many years of travel and holidays, plus unlimited vintage furniture passed down over many generations.
• Bishop State Community College will host an Aviation Manufacturing Open House from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on May 4 for high school juniors and seniors, and adult learners interested in a career in aviation manufacturing. Call 251-405-7070 for more info.
