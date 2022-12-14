Coastal Alabama Community College (CACC) was awarded the Governor’s Work-Based Learning Seal of Excellence for its nursing apprenticeship model that allows students to get paid while completing required clinical hours.
CACC received the overall award competing against programs from the state’s seven workforce regions.
In November, staff from the Nursing & Allied Health Department and the Workforce Development Department at CACC presented the apprenticeship model as a best practice in Alabama. The success of that program led CACC to add a surgical technology apprenticeship program with Infirmary Health that kicks off this spring.
“We are excited about our existing and growing apprenticeship programs,” CACC President Dr. Craig Pouncey said. “Our students depend on us to get creative to help them meet their career goals, and apprenticeships help them and the industry partners who are looking to connect with qualified, dependable employees.”
CACC and Infirmary Health signed the first nursing apprenticeship model in the state this past March. Since then, the college has obtained several other industry partners to assist students with program requirements and to meet workforce needs.
Thirty students are projected to take advantage of the apprenticeship program this spring.
“This first apprenticeship was so beneficial, and it allowed us to break through barriers in nursing education to take advantage of work-based learning opportunities in the field of nursing,” Dr. Tiffany Scarborough, dean of Nursing and Allied Health at CACC, said. “Our team is on fire as we continue to explore more opportunities like these to help our students earn while they learn.”
The allied health workforce needs in South Alabama continue to grow, especially after the pandemic. Because of this, CACC also added medical lab tech and medical assisting tech programs, both of which begin in the spring semester of 2023. A respiratory therapy program is also in the pipeline with an anticipated first admission in Spring 2024.
BUSINESS NEWS, MOVES & TRANSACTIONS
• A former restaurant at 922 Saraland Blvd. in Saraland recently sold to local investors for $178,000. The plan is to turn it into an event center/restaurant. James Henderson with Realty Executives Bay Group worked for the buyers. Ralph Neal with Inge & Associates worked for the seller.
• A local developer purchased a 36-acre site, recently approved for a residential subdivision, on Hadley Road in Foley for $1.17 million, according to Jeff Barnes, CCIM, and Steadman Bethea, investment advisors with Stirling.
• Join the free business webinar, “The Top 10 Tax Strategies Every Business Owner Must Know to Save Money,” from noon to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15, with Michael White, CPA. The webinar is presented by Business Information Solutions of Robertsdale. Call 251-405-2555 for more information.
• Two local businesses were named in the 2022 “Best Companies to Work for in Alabama” by Business Alabama magazine and the Best Companies Group. Wilkins Miller, an accounting and advisory firm with offices in Mobile and Fairhope, earned fourth place. BBB Industries LLC of Daphne also made the list.
• Austal USA’s Mobile shipyard is supporting the U.S. Navy’s submarine fleet by constructing and outfitting Command and Control Systems Modules and Electronic Deck Modules for the Virginia- and Columbia-class programs. On-the-job training efforts started in April on the electronic deck modules to provide certification for skilled trades and supervisory positions. Work started in late November on two tanks for a Virginia-class sub. The first Command and Control Systems Modules are scheduled to arrive in late January for initial outfitting efforts. The work will support a gradual ramp-up to full fabrication and outfitting on both submarine classes beginning in 2026.
• The Great Southern Wood Treatment Facility in Mobile County announced a $13.7 million capital investment that will add 12 new jobs. Great Southern Wood produces and distributes appearance-grade, pressure-treated lumber marketed for decks, fences and landscaping projects under the YellaWood brand. Other brands include N-Durz, FlameFreez and RainWood. The expansion will improve traffic flow, storage and the ability to process imports and exports through the Port of Mobile, according to the Mobile Chamber.
• November saw a $53 million decrease in revenue in Baldwin County’s housing market compared with November 2021, according to the Baldwin Realtors MLS stats. This was largely due to the 29.7 percent decrease in total number of properties sold — more than 200 fewer closed sales than last year. However, an increase in average sales price helped offset decreased sales. The resort market reported an average sales price last month at $820,415 — a 33.7 percent increase from 2021. The residential market saw an average sales price increase of 13.2 percent, from $347,627 in November 2021 to $393,091 this past month.
• Several 68 Ventures companies showed support to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office Foundation with a $6,000 donation for use to support officers during the holiday season and to fund other initiatives throughout the year. John Morgan, president of Mobile Bay Overhead Door, led the effort, joined by 68 Ventures, TerraCore Development, MH Vertical, Aegis Exteriors, MH Vertical, Kent’s Landscaping, First Four Staffing, Crucible Construction and Truland Homes.
• Infirmary Occupational Health added two physicians: Julia Dannelley, M.D., who has practiced medicine for more than 25 years, and Andrew Paul, D.O., who served with the U.S. Navy as a flight surgeon for a decade and retired as a lieutenant commander. Dannelley is a graduate of the University of South Alabama College of Medicine (USA) and completed her residency in internal medicine at USA. Paul is a graduate of the Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine and earned a master’s in public health from the University of West Florida. They will see patients at office locations on Water Street in Mobile and at Thomas Medical Center in Daphne.
• Tanger Outlets Foleyis partnering again with The Lumistella Company, makers of The Elf on the Shelf, to get shoppers in the festive spirit. Teams of Scout Elves are hidden around the center for families to find through a free, fun-filled interactive scavenger hunt that continues through Dec. 24. Pick up a free scavenger hunt booklet at Shopper Services in the food court to start the search.
• Century Bank donated $150,000 to the Singing River Education Association (SREA) through the Early Learning Collaborative Act. The check was awarded Dec. 13 at the SREA Head Start Basin Campus in Lucedale. Since 2019, Century Bank has donated over $500,000 to the George County collaborative programs.
