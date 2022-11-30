Master Boat Builders Inc. of Coden will build two new tugboats for New Canaan, Conn., headquartered Moran Towing Corporation.
The two tugs will be the first that Master Boat Builders will build for Moran Towing, which traces its roots to 1850 and operates a fleet that moves cargo around the world.
The boats will be 86 feet long with a beam of 36 feet. They will produce a bollard pull of 55 metric tons and will feature two Tier 4 Caterpillar main engines, each producing 2,549 horsepower.
“We look forward to working with Master Boat on this project,” Sean Perreault, vice president of engineering services at Moran Towing, said.
“Master Boat has a great reputation for delivering quality equipment on a consistent basis and we hope this new contract will lead to future opportunities for collaboration between the two companies,” Perreault said. “While we have an ongoing commitment to our traditional suppliers, our demand from customers has given us the opportunity to work with new partners that we hope will become long-term relationships.”
Master Boat Builders President Garrett Rice said Moran is one of the most respected tugboat operators in the U.S.
“We are honored they have chosen us to build their next set of tugs,” Rice said.
Master Boat Builders was started from the remnants of Hurricane Frederic in 1979. The storm destroyed a small seafood shop owned by James and Michael Rice. But the father/son duo created a new venture, Master Boat Builders. What started as a small business grew, and 30 years later the company has built and delivered about 430 vessels to customers around the world.
BUSINESS NEWS, MOVES & TRANSACTIONS
• Mobile and nonprofit partners will host a Scrap Tire Amnesty Day on Saturday, Dec. 10, as a free and easy way to dispose of old and unwanted tires. City residents are permitted to bring four tires per person to any of the four drop-off locations, free of charge. Locations are Tricentennial Park, 2121 Lake Drive; Medal of Honor Park, 1711 Hillcrest Road; Baumhauer-Randle Park, 1909 Duval St.; and City of Mobile Recycling Center, 4851 Museum Drive.
• Beachball Properties in Orange Beach was named the Vacation Rental Company of the Year by the Vacation Rental Management Association. Ginger and Hunter Harrelson, owners of Beachball Properties, accepted the award at the 2022 VRMA International Conference in Las Vegas last month.
• Urban Emporium, 260 Dauphin St., hosts Jingle & Mingle from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Dec. 7. The fundraiser brings shoppers and retailers together in a private, after-hours shopping event at the Urban Emporium, Mobile's nonprofit retail incubator. Shop for the holidays with more than a dozen local merchants, many of whom offer locally produced, one-of-a-kind items.
• River Bank and Trust recently held a ribbon-cutting for a new location at 33 Shell St., Suite 33, in the Saraland Publix Shopping Center.
• Jubilee Family Dentistry held a groundbreaking recently for its site at 26110 County Road 13 in Daphne. Jubilee Family Dentistry focuses on preventative, restorative care and cosmetic dentistry.
• Grizzly Axes is opening an axe-throwing range and venue in Mobile. The business, based in Pensacola, recently announced its Mobile facility will open in early 2023 and will include axe throwing, rage rooms, Messy Mural paint rooms, arcade games, a bar and more. The location has not been announced yet.
Tammy Leytham writes the Real Deal column, covering business news for Lagniappe. A native Mobilian and current Baldwin County resident, she brings almost three decades of newspaper experience to the role.
