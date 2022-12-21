There’s an opportunity for growth among home-based Latin American cooks, and the Hispanic American Business Association of the Gulf Coast (HABAGC) is assisting these entrepreneurs in gaining food preparation and business skills.
After being awarded a grant from Mobile United, HABAGC worked with Bishop State and Coastal Alabama community colleges to create a culinary certification program for Hispanic home cooks.
Last week, the Ben May Public Library in downtown Mobile hosted a finishing ceremony for the third group of students who have completed coursework at CACC.
Two groups graduated earlier this year, one from BSCC and another from CACC.
The course of study includes business training and culinary instructions, leading to six certifications including ServSafe, Restaurant Server, Kitchen Cook and Mobile County Food Handler Card.
Classes and all materials are in Spanish.
Aside from helping entrepreneurs open their own businesses, the free program prepares students to serve in high-demand hospitality jobs.
Beyond addressing the issue of permits and licensing, the organization’s goal is to allow these now-certified chefs to offer authentic food from their home countries, sharing the flavors of Latin American cuisine with locals.
The ultimate goal is to establish a nonprofit commissary kitchen, providing a place for chefs to cook commercially, then sell their goods and improve the quality of life for their families.
Plans are ongoing with the opening set for Fall 2023.
BUSINESS NEWS, MOVES & TRANSACTIONS
• A 2,208-square-foot brick office space at 1962 Springhill Ave. sold for $410,000. The property is located on Springhill Avenue and Stanton Road near Mobile Infirmary, Mitchell Cancer Center and USA’s Children’s and Women’s Hospital. Mike Reid of Merrill P. Thomas Co. Inc. represented the sellers, George J. Allen and Evelyn C. Allen, and Eileen Bruette of RE/MAX represented the buyers. The new owners plan to open Springhill Urgent Care at the property, which was formerly a dentist practice.
• Full Throttle Marine & Maintenance Inc. leased a free-standing, 4,800-square-foot warehouse at 2320 West I-65 Service Road in Mobile. The property sits on a paved and fenced 3/4 acre with 180 feet of frontage on I-65. The new tenants are a family-owned and operated marine service and repair company. Pratt Thomas, CCIM of Merrill P. Thomas Co. Inc., represented the landlord.
• Congrats to Roberts Brothers Inc., a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate, which was named in the small-medium companies category as one of the “Best Companies to Work for in Alabama” by Business Alabama magazine. This is the fourth year in a row Roberts Brothers has received the recognition. Rankings were revealed in the December 2022 issue of Business Alabama.
• Millenia Jewelers LLC celebrated a ribbon-cutting at its new location, 1501 U.S. 98 E. in Daphne. The jewelers, which has been in business for 22 years, moved from its Robertsdale location this fall.
• A very Merry Christmas to Tyndall Federal Credit Union’s 70,000 members, who received $13.7 million of profits back, ranging from $70 to $420. The credit union also disbursed nearly $150,000 in community grants and offered staff 4,000 hours of volunteer service. Tyndall Federal Credit Union serves the Florida Panhandle and Southeast Alabama.
• Jim ’N Nick’s Bar-B-Q opened at 200 S. McKenzie St., across from the Tanger Outlets in Foley. Jim ’N Nick’s, which started in Birmingham, serves slow-smoked barbecue at locations across the Southeast.
• The future USS Augusta was christened at the Austal USA shipyard in Mobile on Saturday morning. The vessel is the company’s 17th Independence-variant Littoral Combat Ship. The ship sponsor, Honorable Leigh I. Saufley, broke a bottle over the bow of the ship at the ceremony, attended by the U.S. Navy Vice Admiral John Mustin and Rear Admiral Casey Moten.
• Baldwin Bone & Joint P.C. will host the “Many More Miles” project for the 19th year. The business is partnering with Baldwin County Public Schools and City Hope Church to collect gently used shoes, Jan. 9 through March 25. The campaign has grown from collecting 200 pairs of shoes in 2004 to 2,728 pairs most recently. Tie clean, gently used athletic shoes together in pairs and drop them off at one of the following locations: Baldwin Bone and Joint, 1505 Daphne Ave., Daphne; Dr. Glenn Glass’s office, 1303 Main St., Daphne; the University of South Alabama Student Rec Center; McCoy Outdoor Company; and at the 2023 Azalea Trail Run on March 25. Call 251-656-3843 or visit baldwinboneandjoint.com for more info.
• With only a couple of shopping days left ’til Christmas, wrap up the last of your holiday gifts by shopping local! Merry Christmas, y’all!
