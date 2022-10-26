Coffee. Bagels. Kindness.
Megan Harden and Alex Pikul opened The Kind Cafe in Fairhope a year ago with that simple premise. Since then, they have baked more than 17,000 bagels and served an untold number of cups of coffee and tea.
Customers are invited to drop by the café at 108 N. Section St. on Nov. 12 to help celebrate their first anniversary.
The shop offers eight or nine mainstays, New York-style bagels, along with a Bagel of the Week, which customers vote on via social media. Recent faves included a caramel apple bagel and the Mac Attack, a honey-Sriracha bagel filled with macaroni and cheese.
Baker Cheyenne Gates comes up with unique ideas for bagel flavors that are tasty and interesting.
“We like to make it fun for the customers,” Harden said.
Cooler weather also brings specialty drinks like salted caramel cold brew (caramel coffee with sweet cold foam and salt) and Honey Harvest Brew (caramel coffee with a housemade syrup of honey, brown sugar and fall spices).
The Kind Cafe spreads a lot of kindness, too, highlighting a local nonprofit each month that displays information and sells wares in the shop.
“I feel like we’ve established the community we set out to do,” Harden said. “We have nonprofits contacting us now.”
Pikul added that he’s proud of what they’ve accomplished by giving visibility to the organization.
Some of those include Flourish, which offers life coaching and skills training for teen girls; The Lighthouse, which supports domestic violence survivors; the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention; Feeding the Gulf Coast; the Alabama chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association; and Camp Smile.
Pikul and Harden said there was a learning curve to opening the shop.
“There have been a lot of ups and downs,” Pikul said. “We’re learning how to manage a business.”
No one can truly be prepared if they’ve never been in the restaurant business, Harden said. But now, “all the moving parts line up.”
About one-third of their business comes from online orders. Customers can go to their website atwww.kindcafe.community to order, then pick it up or have it delivered for free.
BUSINESS NEWS, MOVES & TRANSACTIONS
• A new restaurant and entertainment concept called Decades leased 8,000 square feet of retail space at 110 Ala. Highway 59 in Summerdale, according to Jay O’Brien, senior advisor with Stirling Properties, who handled the transaction. Decades will feature an arcade, coffee shop, café and restaurant, which will serve pizza, salads and sandwiches. Decades is set to open early next year.
• O’Brien also represented ModWash, which paid $375,000 for a 1.63-acre site at the corner of University Boulevard and Overlook Road in Mobile. Tim Herrington from Herrington Realty Group represented the seller. ModWash is a carwash franchise focused on creating a positive ripple in their communities.
• EcoTech, an industrial solutions provider in Spanish Fort, was ranked by Inc. 5000 at No. 345 on a list of fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. The company offers solutions for engineering problems encountered in manufacturing processes, including industrial pumps, valves, mechanical seals, automatic lubrication and more.
• Continental Aerospace Technologies donated two aircraft to Coastal Alabama Community College’s Alabama Aviation Center to support its Powerplant and Airframe Technology programs. The Aviation Center is based at the Mobile Aeroplex at Brookley in Mobile.
• Register your business for the Baldwin County Career & Job Fair, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Nov. 15 at the Daphne Civic Center. Employer registration is open through Nov. 8. Contact the Eastern Shore Chamber at 251-928-6387 or officeadmin@eschamber.com. The fair is free for job-seekers. Bring a copy of your resume and be prepared to interview.
• Aegis Exteriors, a Pensacola-based siding replacement and repair company, hosted a home reveal last week for the Tyree family of Pensacola. The family has a 4-year-old son born with two congenital heart defects. The boy had surgery at six months and continues to be monitored. The Tyrees, who have $500,000 in medical bills, purchased a fixer-upper before their son was born. Aegis stepped up to help complete the home so the family could move in. Materials were donated by James Hardie Manufacturing, ABC Supply Co. Inc. and Westlake Royal Building Products. Aegis is part of 68 Ventures of Daphne, the parent company of numerous operations and developments on the Gulf Coast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.