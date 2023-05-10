Screen Shot 2020-11-10 at 4.19.53 PM

With the traditional start of hurricane season just around the corner, the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety (IBHS) released its 2023 “Hurricane Ready” guides featuring science-based tips to help prepare your home and business.

As anyone on the coast knows, it only takes one storm to wreak havoc on millions of lives. IBHS research shows resilient construction practices can reduce costly storm damage, breaking the cycle of loss and better preparing homes and businesses. The nonprofit’s work has also identified smaller actions home and business owners can take to strengthen properties.

