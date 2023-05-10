With the traditional start of hurricane season just around the corner, the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety (IBHS) released its 2023 “Hurricane Ready” guides featuring science-based tips to help prepare your home and business.
As anyone on the coast knows, it only takes one storm to wreak havoc on millions of lives. IBHS research shows resilient construction practices can reduce costly storm damage, breaking the cycle of loss and better preparing homes and businesses. The nonprofit’s work has also identified smaller actions home and business owners can take to strengthen properties.
“Last year’s hurricane season started slow but ended with a powerful punch,” Dr. Ian Giammanco, lead research meteorologist at IBHS, said. “While Hurricane Ian caused extreme damage because of storm surge, it clearly demonstrated the effectiveness of modern building codes, uniform implementation and consistent enforcement in preventing wind damage.”
Properties built after 2002, when the Florida Building Code was first adopted based on lessons learned from Hurricane Andrew, saw substantially less devastation from high winds, Giammanco said.
To better prepare existing homes, “Hurricane Ready” translates findings from decades of IBHS field and lab research into actions large and small to be tackled ahead of the season. To ensure projects are completed by June 1, IBHS encourages home and business owners begin now.
ROOF
Start with your roof, the first line of defense. Have an inspection before hurricane season to ensure time for necessary repairs. Missing shingles should be replaced and loose shingles secured. If it’s time for replacement, re-roof to the FORTIFIED standard, a voluntary above-code construction and re-roofing method.
WIND-RATED GARAGE DOORS
As the largest opening in most buildings, garage doors are vulnerable to high winds. High winds can blow a garage door inward, allowing pressure to build inside the garage and push up on the roof and against surrounding walls. Install wind-resistant garage doors with a rating of 130 mph or higher.
COST-EFFECTIVE REPAIRS
Make affordable and effective small repairs, including sealing gaps and cracks, securing soffits and trimming trees. Also, replace your generator’s spark plugs and air filter.
KNOW YOUR CODES
Modern and enforced building codes are critical to reducing the damage and destruction caused by hurricanes. Visitdisastersafety.org for the full “Hurricane Ready” guides and downloadable checklists.
BUSINESS NEWS, MOVES & TRANSACTIONS
• A 0.64-acre lot near Rouses along U.S. Highway 31 in Spanish Fort recently sold for $195,000, according to Chris Harle of White-Spunner Realty and Jay O’Brien of Stirling Properties, who represented the sellers.
• An out-of-town buyer purchased Southern Marina, 4518 Dauphin Island Parkway on Perch Creek, for $750,000, according to Neil Patrick of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Cooper & Co., who handled both sides of the transaction. The marina, built in 2017, consists of six buildings and 25 parking spaces on just over 4 acres. The family-owned and -operated marina has 70 boat slips, each with water and electrical outlets.
• A Five Below discount store is coming to Fairhope in the former Dollar Tree location at the Baldwin Square shopping center on Greeno Road. Construction is expected to begin in June on a half-million-dollar renovation.
• Rural King, a nationwide farm and home store with 113 locations, could become the anchor store in the former Sears Essential/Kmart shopping center on Highway 43 pending approval by Saraland City Council, Saraland Mayor Dr. Howard Rubenstein announced. If approved, Rural King would invest $7.2 million into renovating the shopping center, with an anticipated opening in 2025.
• 68 Ventures recently donated $10,000 to the Baldwin County nonprofit Prodisee Pantry in Spanish Fort for winning the Ballin’ on Belrose Nonprofit Challenge. Ballin’ on Belrose is an annual fundraising event hosted by 68 Ventures and the Cox Family Foundation, benefiting Baller Dream Foundation.
• Adam Overstreet joined Austal USA as vice president of legal affairs and chief compliance officer, managing a broad spectrum of legal issues, including employment and labor law matters, commercial transactions and litigation. Overstreet has over 20 years of legal experience, most recently as Huntington Ingalls Industries’ Ingalls Shipbuilding Division’s senior counsel. Overstreet also served as an assistant U.S. attorney for 10 years.
• The USA Health Mitchell Cancer Institute (MCI) was awarded grants totaling $45,000 from the American Cancer Society to help patients with transportation and lodging needs during their treatment. Last year, these grants enabled MCI to assist 164 patients with transportation and 32 patients with lodging.
• Meagan Brown, a dual-trained family/emergency nurse practitioner, joined the team at Baldwin Bone & Joint. She holds a bachelor of science degree and a master of science, both in nursing, from the University of South Alabama. Baldwin Bone & Joint has offices in Daphne, Bay Minette, Foley and Atmore.
• UnitedHealthcare welcomes Dr. Stephen Palte as chief medical officer for UnitedHealthcare Employer & Individual plans of Georgia and Alabama. He is a board-certified internist and Fellow of the American College of Physicians and has been with UnitedHealth Group for the past 12 years. Dr. Palte served 20 years in the U.S. Army Reserve, qualifying as a flight surgeon. He was deployed eight times. He grew up in Zimbabwe and received his medical degree from the University of Cape Town in South Africa before emigrating to the U.S. to complete an Internal Medicine Residency and General Internal Medicine Fellowship at the University of Tennessee in Memphis.
