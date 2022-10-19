Hargrove Engineers & Constructors of Mobile joined forces with Controlled Thermal Resources (CTR) Limited to deliver lithium facilities at Hell’s Kitchen in Imperial County, Calif.
Hargrove was named engineering contractor on CTR’s $1 billion program to sustainably recover lithium from sub-surface geothermal brine.
Located within the Salton Sea Geothermal Field in southern California, the Hell’s Kitchen project expects to produce 49.9 megawatts of renewable power and 25,000 metric tons of lithium hydroxide from its first stage, with a projected resource capacity of 1,100 megawatts of baseload renewable power and 300,000 metric tons of lithium carbonate equivalent products per year.
Direct lithium recovery uses a closed-loop process to sustainably recover lithium and return brine to the geothermal reservoir deep beneath the earth. The method leaves a close-to-zero carbon footprint as it uses 100 percent renewable power and steam to produce battery-grade lithium products in one location.
Hargrove’s team is completing the third stage of front-end engineering work and commencing detail design. Construction is expected to begin in 2023. CTR will open a satellite development office at Hargrove in Houston to support in the delivery of the project.
A full-service engineering, procurement and construction management firm, Hargrove has extensive experience delivering large-scale industrial projects in the power and chemicals sectors.
When completed, the development will be the largest and most sustainable integrated facility for lithium recovery and production of battery-grade lithium products in the U.S.
BUSINESS NEWS, MOVES & TRANSACTIONS
• Flagship Healthcare Properties, an outpatient health care real estate firm, acquired a Class A medical office building at 2505 Old Shell Road in Mobile. The recently constructed, single-tenant property is fully leased to USA Health. This outpatient facility is part of the area’s expanding medical district with three major hospitals nearby — the 681-bed Mobile Infirmary, the 201-bed USA Health University Hospital and the 219-bed USA Health Children’s and Women’s Hospital.
• Five Star Food Service expanded its leadership team by hiring Regional Vice Presidents James Fargo, who will be responsible for the Atlanta region, and Greg Lucia, who will be responsible for the new Gulf Coast Region, which spans from Pensacola to Lake Charles, La. Five Star Food Service, headquartered in Chattanooga, Tenn., is a premier away-from-home food and beverage retail solutions provider that serves nine states including Alabama.
• Pratt Thomas, CCIM, of Merrill P. Thomas Co. Inc., represented the seller and buyer in the sale of the partially completed, bank-owned Cosgrove Subdivision at 5464 S. Norden Drive in Spring Hill. The out-of-state developers plan to build homes in the 15-lot subdivision on 8.99 acres, which sold for $165,000.
• A nationally traded real estate investment trust (REIT) paid $2,786,939 for the 9,460-square-foot pOpshelf store at 2863 S. McKenzie St. in Foley, according to Kyle Knight and Darryl Bonner, senior advisors with Stirling Properties, who represented the seller. The property sold within one day of being placed on the market.
• A Feast Buffet, a Chinese buffet, is leasing 7,843 square feet at Mobile Festival Centre, 3725 Airport Blvd., in Mobile, according to Angie and Kaelan McArthur, advisors with Stirling Properties, who represented the landlord.
• Angie and Kaelan McArthur also represented the landlord as Shaka Nutrition leased 1,000 square feet of retail space at 7251 Theodore Dawes Road in Theodore.
• APEX Roofing and Restoration is leasing 3,600 square feet of office space at the Bay House at 28851 N. Main St. in Daphne, according to Steadman Bethea and Jeff Barnes, CCIM, investment advisors with Stirling Properties, who represented the landlord. David Milstead with Bellator Commercial Real Estate represented the tenant.
• Library Consultants is leasing 1,208 square feet of office space at 1110 Montlimar Drive in Mobile, according to Jill Meeks, senior advisor with Stirling Properties, who represented the tenant. Tommy Gleason at CRE-Mobile represented the landlord.
• Jill Meeks represented the landlord as MobileFirst Choice Wellness Center leased 1,250 square feet of medical office space at 5920 Grelot Road, Building C. Shaun Roberts at NAI represented the tenant.
• SmartBank, with locations in Mobile and Fairhope, recently donated $50,000 to charitable organizations across the Southeast. Focusing on causes that support food and shelter, SmartBank donated to food banks and Habitat for Humanity.
• AT Recycling paid $3.3 million for a 37,782-square-foot office building at 5060 Commerce Park Circle in Pensacola, according to Kyle Knight and Darryl Bonner, senior advisors with Stirling Properties, who represented the seller. AT Recycling plans to hire more than 40 positions at their new Pensacola location.
• Tanger Outlets Foley is supporting breast cancer research during October with its annual Pink campaign. Shoppers can purchase a $10 Tanger Pink Savings Card to access additional savings at participating stores. A portion of the proceeds benefits local organizations, including Pink Health’s Lower Alabama Chapter and the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
• Buying a strawberry shake can also benefit Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Edd’s Drive-In, a popular ’50s-style drive-in with locations in Pascagoula and Moss Point, is holding a “Power of Pink” campaign during October. Edd’s will donate a portion of sales from all strawberry shakes sold while the staff donates all tips to the Singing River Foundation Cancer Fund. The campaign started last year when Susan Parker, Edd’s Drive-In general manager, had her own battle against breast cancer. Locations are at 3834 Market St. in Pascagoula and 19400 Highway 63 in the Wade community of Moss Point.
