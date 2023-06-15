The owners of the famed Osman's Restaurant in Mobile are ready to pass on the toque blanche.

Looking to step back and enjoy life with their children and grandchildren, Chef Osman and Mirjana “Mickey” Ademovic are selling their restaurant after a highly successful 24 years in the market. The couple is seeking out “successors” who they will personally train to ensure the restaurant thrives without them. 

Osman's Restaurant

Osman's Restaurant located at 2579 Halls Mill Road in Mobile
Osman's Restaurant Outside

Osman's Restaurant
Osman's

Osman's Dining Room

Email Scott Johnson at scott@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.