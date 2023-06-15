The owners of the famed Osman's Restaurant in Mobile are ready to pass on the toque blanche.
Looking to step back and enjoy life with their children and grandchildren, Chef Osman and Mirjana “Mickey” Ademovic are selling their restaurant after a highly successful 24 years in the market. The couple is seeking out “successors” who they will personally train to ensure the restaurant thrives without them.
The business, priced at $128,500, will be essentially a “turn-key” operation for a buyer, according to the Ademovics, and will include all their furniture, equipment, supply chain connections and, most importantly, their recipes, which revolve around Italian cuisine and also feature French and German concepts. This includes Osman’s staples: gorgonzola sauce, steaks, various schnitzel plates, handmade cakes and more — all of which exist exclusively in the minds of Osman and Mickey, never written down.
Osman’s is a humble and somewhat hidden culinary landmark in Mobile that has prioritized high-quality food and superior service.
The restaurant is housed at 2579 Halls Mill Road in a 1,500-square-foot standalone building that occupies half of a 0.8-acre shotgun lot extending toward Navco Road. That real estate is also available for an additional $200,000, though a monthly lease agreement is also possible.
The Ademovics owned their own restaurant in Bosnia before fleeing the country in 1992 when Serbian forces invaded. They spent several years working in restaurants in Germany before relocating to Mobile in October 1997. Osman kicked off his American culinary experience working at The Pillars, while Mickey worked at the Radisson Hotel.
They opened Osman’s Restaurant in 2000, and, according to the Ademovics, after nearly 24 years in business, the big secret to their success was keeping things simple.
With absolutely no advertising budget and a discreet roadside presence, this romantic, fine-dining establishment offers an intimate, old-world experience and is booked solid nearly every night it’s open.
“When the food is good. They will come,” Mickey said.
Both the Ademovics run the kitchen, while six employees work the front and back of the house, serving, hosting and dishwashing. The wine-walled dining room seats just around 40 people, party sizes are kept small, patrons are seated on staggered reservations and everything is made to order.
Opened Tuesday - Saturday, the Ademovics say their restaurant brings in roughly $456,000 in annual sales, with earnings of roughly $102,000. Plate prices range between $30 and $50 dollars, and there is a fully stocked bar and extensive wine selection.
The Ademovics said there are endless opportunities to expand, adapt, and grow the business, but the most obvious routes are to scale up dining hours and add additional operating days. Adding brunch and lunch would be widely successful, according to Ademovics, and could potentially increase revenue by 60-70 percent. The restaurant had a very popular lunch in its early years, but cut back due to time constraints.
Ideally, the Ademovics see a young couple taking over, and they say they will help coordinate a four-week training to show them the ropes of the business. Under the current operating structure, Osman said he and Mickey spend roughly 15 hours weekly in the kitchen.
“They should be someone who wants to work and who’s not afraid, you know, to put the work in,” Mickey said. “We made it for so long. And it's still flourishing. We stay booked up.
“It takes a lot of energy, but it doesn't have to. It depends on how you manage. This is why we kept it so small — to keep it manageable. It worked for us all these years.
“You make a lot of connections and you make a lot of beautiful friendships. It's been wonderful and it’s been a very hard decision to step back. We always have a full house and everybody always goes out happy and comes back in a couple of weeks. That's the thing — they're really still coming in.”
Those interested in acquiring more details on purchasing the business should contact Rebecca Jones with Transworld Business Advisors by calling 251-802-1009 or emailing rjones@tworld.com.
