Infirmary Health recently completed the sale of the Thomas Medical Center building (27961 U.S. 98) to the city of Daphne.
But Infirmary Health’s not going anywhere yet.
Infirmary Health and affiliates will continue to operate in the building as a city tenant for three to six years as plans for a replacement facility are finalized and required relocation approvals are obtained.
“We are pleased to partner with the city of Daphne to sell the Thomas Medical Center property and building,” Infirmary Health President & CEO Mark Nix said.
He said the city plans to use the property and building to enhance Daphne Bayfront Park.
Daphne already annexed Infirmary Health’s medical campus in Malbis into the city and passed a medical overlay district for the campus, enabling Infirmary Health to continue to grow services to residents of Daphne and surrounding communities, Nix said.
CACC ADDS $310M TO LOCAL ECONOMY
A recent report shows students and alumni of colleges within the Alabama Community College System add $6.6 billion to Alabama’s economy, supporting one out of every 27 jobs in the state.
Coastal Alabama Community College (CACC) contributed $310.3 million in added income to the area, according to the independent, 102-page report by Lightcast released Feb. 13. That indicates one out of every 89 jobs in the CACC’s service area is supported by Coastal’s activities and its students.
With nearly 9,000 credit students and more than 1,600 non-credit students, CACC’s reach is far and wide in the nine-county Southwest Alabama service area. The students themselves benefit with $7.80 in lifetime earnings for every $1 they invest in CACC.
Taxpayers also benefit from the college as they gain nearly three times the added tax revenue and public sector savings for every $1 they invest.
CACC has more than 700 employees who turn out students in a variety of career and college paths. Those results equal more money in the pockets of alumni as CACC graduates see an increase in earnings of $8,900 each year compared to someone with a high school diploma working in Alabama.
CACC’s adult education programs, workforce development programs, and academic programs provide a multitude of options.
“Our goal is to be the vehicle that takes our students where they want to go,” CACC President Dr. Craig Pouncey said. “Our economic impact report just reflects the passion our employees have to help students get there. And our alumni are a special group of people who we proudly call our own.”
WHAT’S HAPPENING AT MOBILE FIXTURE?
You may have seen or heard of Mobile Fixture for years and not known what goes on inside the store. Mobile Fixture has been around since 1927. Originally downtown, the business moved out to 1155 Montlimar Drive in 2000.
Last year, the company sold to four members of senior management: Ben Whitlock, Leigh Thompson, Keith Murray and Chris Pacey. The new owners are making changes and expanding offerings at the store, which is open to the public from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Mobile Fixture recently underwent a huge renovation to the “Home Chef” side of the showroom, bringing in cookware and gifts, and becoming a one-stop shop for all kitchen needs.
They plan to start a bridal registry feature where brides-to-be can make a list of everything they might want from the store for the new chapter in their lives. Gift baskets are also now available with lots of fabulous goodies for the kitchen.
Stop in for complimentary coffee and popcorn (a staple at Mobile Fixture for years), browse the store and find everything from frying pans to charcuterie boards to ladles.
BUSINESS NEWS, MOVES & TRANSACTIONS
• Cactus Cantina paid $2.5 million for 4,800 square feet at 2409 Schillinger Road in Mobile (the former Mellow Mushroom building), according to Crawford Stitt, who represented the seller. This will be the first location for Cactus Cantina in Mobile.
• Last week, USA Health unveiled a new 20-suite Mother/Baby Postpartum Unit on the fifth floor of the women’s tower at Children’s & Women’s Hospital in Mobile. The new unit is designed so that mother and baby are in the same room and cared for by the same nurse from the time the baby is born until both are ready to go home. Each suite has a bedroom, recliner, couch and private bath with luxury amenities, as well as a baby bath and scale, and a height-adjustable bassinet. The unit is expected to accept patients in March.
• Waterville USA in Gulf Shores is adding two TopGolf Swing Suites, two 36-foot interactive bowling lanes and the Lagoon Bar. The TopGolf Swing Suites will feature two simulator bays and a variety of virtual games, such as the Quarterback Challenge, Zombie Dodgeball, Baseball Pitching and more. The new amenities will open in May.
• While it didn’t happen in Mobile, it still deserves a shout-out. Austal USA officially opened the company’s new San Diego waterfront ship repair facility last week. Austal USA invested over $100 million in facility upgrades and a new floating dry dock to transform the facility. Austal has repair and service capabilities in Mobile.
