Seventy-three med school students discovered the next step in their careers during Match Day at the Mobile Convention Center.
Match Day pairs fourth-year students at the Frederick P. Whiddon College of Medicine at the University of South Alabama with their residency training locations. USA med students matched in 24 states. Family and friends surrounded the students as 51 received out-of-state matches and 22 matched in Alabama, 10 of those at USA Health.
Aidan Gilbert, who matched in surgery at USA Health, said starting a family has been a defining feature of his med school career, and his children have been his inspiration and driving force.
“My daughter called me Dr. Aidan Daddy Gilbert the other day and tells me she wants to be a surgeon like me,” he said.
Ife Akisanya led announcements for the Class of 2023 as she walked across the stage and pinned the U.S. map at Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta, where she matched in emergency medicine.
The Gadsden native said she’s known since high school she wanted to be a doctor.
“For as long as I can remember, I found myself interested in health care, and I knew that I wanted a career where I can make an impact on people’s lives,” she said.
Donavon Dahmer learned earlier he matched in ophthalmology at the University of Iowa Health Care in Iowa City.
“University of Iowa is considered second in the nation for ophthalmology residency training,” Dahmer said. “I would not have expected, even in my wildest dreams, to attend such an outstanding institution.”
Sarah Fillingim opened her envelope with the help of her husband to discover she matched in dermatology at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson — her first choice.
Fillingim spread out a puzzle on the table for the children in her family to assemble. On the back was a yellow mark showing the location where the family will relocate.
BUSINESS NEWS, MOVES & TRANSACTIONS
• Owner John Serda is now rolling Mobile Pedal Tours downtown for birthdays, bachelorette parties or any gathering with up to 14 friends. Book at mobilepedaltours.com for the two-hour tour, which starts and ends at Old Majestic Brewing, 656 St. Louis St.
• The Mulherin Home on Halls Mill Road in Mobile, which serves men and women with disabilities, received a $102,000 grant from Impact100 Mobile. After an extensive process, the grant committee recommended four finalists for its first-ever grant. Other finalists were Camp Rapahope, Ronald McDonald House and Senior Citizens Center (Via Health). The 105 female members of Impact100 Mobile raised funds for the grant. Visit impact100global.org to learn how to join in its mission.
• Tanger Outlets Foley will host Easter Bunny photo sessions with David Hagood Photography on Saturdays and Sundays through April 8, and on Good Friday. Sessions are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays at the Food Court. No reservations are needed. Family Fun Day including an egg hunt is set from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on April 1.
• USA Health Children’s & Women’s Hospital’s smallest patients are invited to return to the hospital to celebrate overcoming the odds during the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit Reunion from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 1 in the hospital courtyard. It will be the 31st such gathering, the first since the pandemic.
• Infirmary Health’s Heart & Vascular Institute performed a branched thoracic endovascular aortic repair using the GORE TAG Thoracic Branch Endoprosthesis device, the first of its kind in the Gulf Coast region. The procedure was performed by Cullen McCarthy, M.D., vascular surgeon, and Kareem Bedeir, M.D., cardiothoracic surgeon, and the Mobile Infirmary cath lab team.
• In other news, Charles “Miles” Harmon, M.D., neonatologist, joins the birth center teams at Mobile Infirmary and Thomas Hospital as medical director of Mobile Infirmary’s nurseries.
• Gov. Kay Ivey visited Austal USA in Mobile in recognition of Women’s History Month, speaking to the company’s female workforce of over 300 women. Austal USA President Rusty Murdaugh encouraged women to consider careers in manufacturing, science, tech, engineering and math fields. Austal USA will hire over 1,200 new employees during the next 18 months.
• Wilkins Miller in Mobile and Fairhope was named a “Regional Leader” in the area by Accounting Today. Wilkins Miller rounded out the “Top Firms: Gulf Coast” rankings of those surveyed in the Alabama, Florida, Louisiana and Mississippi Gulf Coast regions. Out of the 24 firms listed, Wilkins Miller was the only one headquartered in Mobile or Baldwin County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.