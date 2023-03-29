Match Day 2023

Frederick P. Whiddon College of Medicine at the University of South Alabama Match Day 2023 Class of 2023

 Photo by Bill Starling

Seventy-three med school students discovered the next step in their careers during Match Day at the Mobile Convention Center.

Match Day pairs fourth-year students at the Frederick P. Whiddon College of Medicine at the University of South Alabama with their residency training locations. USA med students matched in 24 states. Family and friends surrounded the students as 51 received out-of-state matches and 22 matched in Alabama, 10 of those at USA Health.

